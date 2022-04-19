HOLYOKE — Matt Lee struck out eight and didn’t allow a hit in four innings of work while Taconic bats beat up Holyoke with a 10-0 win on Monday.
Lee tossed 57 pitches and 37 of them were strikes before Adam Lazits pitched the final two innings while striking out four.
Bo Bramer walked to begin the game and later scored on a wild pitch. The Thunder struck for three runs in three different innings and Bramer led the charge with a 2 for 2 day at the plate with three RBI and two walks.
Lee helped his cause at the plate with a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning.
Taconic (3-1) has played four games, all coming on the road. Home games scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday this week have been postponed or moved. The Thunder will swap home games with West Springfield and travel to face the Terriers on Thursday.
———
Taconic 130 303 — 10 8 0
Holyoke 000 000 — 0 1 2
Lee (4) and Lazits (2). Rodriguez (5) and Phillips (1). 2B — T 2 (Lazits, Sherman).
Pittsfield 16, St. John Paul 6
HYANNIS — The Generals took a Patriots’ Day trip to Cape Cod on Monday, and picked up a victory.
Pittsfield scored five runs in the first inning as they batted around, and never trailed in a win over St. John Paul II, the 2019 MIAA State Division IV champion. The game was played at McKeon Park, the home of the Cape Cod League’s Hyannis Harbor Hawks.
Luke Melle walked to lead off the first inning and stole second. He scored on Cam Sime’s base hit. Sime went to third when Pat Rindfuss reached on an error.
After Chase Racine lined out, Tommy Mullin walked to load the bases. Then with two outs, Aidan Hillard singled in a run. A passed ball made it 4-0 and Walker Abdallah’s single plated the fifth and final run of the first.
———
Pittsfield 530 044 — 16 15 2
St. John Paul 201 021 — 6 6 2
Rindfuss (3), Contini (2) and Wildgoose (1). Alten (6). W — Rindfuss. L — Alten. 3B — P 2 (Racine, Rindfuss).
Mount Greylock 9, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — Jack Cangelosi struck out 11 and allowed just one hit across five innings of work as the Mounties earned a road win.
The Mount Greylock bats came alive in the third inning and did most of their damage with a seven-run frame. Landen Jamula cleared the bases with a three-run hit and finished 3 for 4.
Thomas Martin was the lone player to hit an extra-base hit, knocking a double and earning two RBI.
Nick Lescarbeau had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils (2-3). Drury will host Franklin Tech at Joe Wolfe Field on Wednesday.
The Mounties (2-1) will host Ludlow on Thursday.
———
Greylock 007 020 0 — 9 8 2
Drury 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Cangelosi (5) and Bayliss (2). Miller (2.2), Lescarbeau (1), Cornell (1.1), Howland (1) and Canales (1). W — Cangelosi. L — Miller. 2B — MG 1 (Martin).
Softball
Agawam 14, Taconic 13
AGAWAM — The Thunder ended on the wrong end of a nine-inning marathon on Monday.
The bottom of the ninth began with a walk before leadoff hitter Lauren Champigny sent Agawam home happy with a no-out double, which scored the run.
Anna Bongini pushed Taconic out to an early advantage with a grand slam in the top of the second. Rylee Paranto went the distance in the circle for Taconic and was 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple and two RBI.
Taconic’s No. 3 hitter Bella MacDonald knocked a two-run double in the top of the fourth. Taconic’s Tuesday home tilt against Frontier was postponed.
———
Taconic 050 332 000 — 13 11 4
Agawam 014 260 001 — 14 7 2
Paranto and Schettini. Wheeler and S. Champigny. W — Wheeler. L — Paranto. 2B — T 2 (MacDonald, Leasure) A 2 (Levesque, L. Champigny); 3B — T 1 (Paranto) ; HR — T 1 (Bongini).
Hoosac Valley 10, Mount Everett 6
CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes had only five hits but they made them count in a home win over the Eagles.
Eighth graders Gracelyn Wright and Hannah Lord each had two hits and two runs scored in the win.
Rylynn Witek was on target in the circle with 11 strikeouts for Hoosac Valley (1-3).
Emma Goewey swung a big bat for the Eagles (0-6), going 3 for 3 with three RBI and a double.
Hoosac Valley will play at Drury and the Eagles will host McCann Tech on Thursday.
———
Mount Everett 201 012 0 — 6 12 3
Hoosac Valley 032 041 x — 10 5 2
Broderick and Goewey. Witek and Glasier. W — Witek. L — Broderick. 2B — ME: 3 (Ngoy Nkulu, Goewey, Gilmore); HV 2 (Lord, Wright).
Drury 18, McCann Tech 2
NORTH ADAMS — Brooke Bishop and Olivia Perry combined for eight of Drury’s 16 hits in a win over the Blue Devils’ North Adams rivals.
Perry, who was 3 for 4 with four runs batted in, got the Blue Devils rolling with a three-run home run off of McCann starter Nora Moser in the first inning. Bishop was 5 for 5, scoring five runs and hitting a pair of doubles.
Drury’s Danielle Harnick was dealing in the circle. She gave up two unearned runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out 13.
Emma Raschdorf had two of McCann’s five hits.
Drury will be at Ware on Wednesday, while McCann travels to Sheffield for a game against Mount Everett on Thursday.
———
Drury 402 313 5 — 18 16 1
McCann 000 200 0 — 2 5 7
Danielle Harnick and Brooke Bishop. Nora Moser and Emily Raschdorf. W — Harnick. L — Moser. 2B — D: Bishop 2, Rachael Barrows. MT: Lauren Mroz.
Tennis
Greylock girls 3, Lenox 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — All five matches were decided in two sets as the Mounties earned a win over the Millionaires on Monday.
Mai O’Connor won a tiebreaker 7-3 and earned first singles with a 6-4, 7-6 victory. Mia Patrick granted Mount Greylock its second point with a 7-5, 6-3 win in second singles.
The duo of Effie Skinner and Beatrice Pedroni swept second doubles 6-0, 6-0 to seal the win.
Rihana Patel won third singles 7-5, 6-1 while Charlie Keater and Georgia Raser took first singles 6-1, 6-3 for the Millionaires.
———
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Chassi 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); 2. Patrick (MG) def. Lenehan 7-6, 6-3; Patel (L) def. Holubar 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Keater/Raser (L) def. Schulman/Louis 7-5, 6-1; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) def. Muthavarapu/Gomes 6-0, 6-0.
Lee boys 4, Mount Everett 1
LEE — The Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the year with a well-rounded performance against the Eagles.
Matthew Petrescu, Mason Mihlek and Korey Chen swept the singles while Matt Kinney and Josh Hartman provided Lee with a win in first doubles.
Chen started out strong with a 6-1 win in the first set of third singes, but Everett’s Fin Vion fought back to take the second set 7-6. The third set was also tight but Chen had enough in the tank to escape with the 7-6 match-clincher.
Everett’s Emmett Vollmer and Jason Peck took second doubles with a 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 win.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Jo. Peck 6-0, 6-3; 2. Mihlek (L) def. Vollmer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Chen (L) def. Vion 6-1, 6-7, 7-6.
Doubles — 1. Kinney/Hartman (L) def. Williams/Seward-Dailey 7-5, 6-4; 2. Vollmer/Ja. Peck (ME) def. Tyer/Cooper 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.
Lee girls 4, Mount Everett 1
LEE — It was cold and windy, but coach Norma Comalli liked what she saw from her Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
Rachel Wendling, Amy Desiata and Annie Herman handled the singles matches for Lee, while Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman earned Lee a fourth point with a win in first doubles.
Annie Herman’s win was her first, a 6-3, 6-4 victory in third singles. Desiata, in second singles, overcame a second-set win by Nadia Makuc for a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory.
Mount Everett’s Kaliegh Eichstedt and Shira Sawyer won second doubles 6-3, 6-4.
———
Singles — 1. Wendling (L) def. Haiss 6-2, 6-0; 2. Desiata (L) def. Makuc 7-6, 3-6, 6-3; 3. A. Herman (L) def. Valentini 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — 1. Kelly/S. Herman (L) def. Worth/Breen 6-1, 6-2; 2. Eichstedt/Sawyer (ME) def. Briggs/Puntin 6-3, 6-4.