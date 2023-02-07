SHEFFIELD — After missing a tight loss at Ludlow a week ago, Michael Ullrich returned to the Eagles with abandon.
The Mount Everett standout dropped 24 points in a 63-37 home win over McCann Tech Tuesday night. The Eagles avenged a midseason loss to the Hornets up in North Adams, and have taken two of three from their Tri-County rivals this season. It was Everett’s 10th win of the season, clinching a state tournament berth.
It was just 9-8 McCann after one quarter, but the Eagles (10-5) lit it up in the second frame. Six different players contributed at least two points to a 22-point quarter. Ullrich had six in the quarter and 14 at halftime. He wound up with four 3-pointers in the game.
Matt Lowe chipped in 14 points, and the Eagles were 10 of 12 from the foul line.
Jacob Howland led the Hornets (9-6) with 11 points, but McCann was held to single digits in each of the first three quarters to fall behind by 26 entering the final frame.
———
MCCANN TECH (37)
Brazzee 2-0-5, E. Rougeau 1-1-3, Greenbush 0-0-0, Z. Howland 1-0-2, K. Rougeau 0-0-0, Dolan 2-0-5, J. Howland 4-0-11, Boucher 2-0-4, Mazza 1-1-3, Durocher 1-0-2, DeMayo 0-0-0, Marko 1-0-2, Demers 0-0-0. Totals 15-2-37.
MOUNT EVERETT (63)
Germain 1-0-2, Jo. Peck 3-0-6, Carpenter 0-0-0, Ullrich 8-4-24, Ja. Peck 1-2-4, Williams 1-4-6, Cohen 0-0-0, Lowe 6-0-14, Murray 0-0-0, Kreis 0-0-0, Warren 3-0-7. Totals 23-10-63.
McCann Tech 9 8 8 12 — 37
Mount Everett 8 22 21 12 — 63
3-pointers — MT 5 (J. Howland 3, E. Rougeau, Dolan); ME 7 (Ullrich 4, Lowe 2, Warren).
Frontier 58, Lenox 49
LENOX — The Millionaires couldn’t keep the magic going on the second night of a back-to-back. One day after winning big on Military Appreciation Night, Lenox fell to Frontier by nine.
Shaler Larmon had a second big game in as many nights, racking up a game-high 19 points to lead three Millionaires in double figures, but Lenox (6-10) couldn’t overcome a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Emmitt Shove had 15 points and Max Shepardson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11.
———
LENOX (49)
Reinholt 0-2-2, Shove 5-4-15, Shepardson 4-0-11, Armstrong 0-0-0, Flynn 1-0-2, Blake 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0, Larmon 9-0-19. Totals 19-6-49.
FRONTIER (58)
Fellows 5-0-13, Dragicevich 1-0-3, Babb 4-4-12, Millete 4-2-12, Fasulo 5-8-18. Totals 19-14-58.
Lenox 12 15 8 14 — 49
Frontier 14 11 16 17 — 58
3-pointers — LX 5 (Shepardson 3, Shove, Larmon); F 6 (Fellows 3, Millete 2, Dragicevich).
Taconic 76, Agawam 42
PITTSFIELD — Games have been seemingly few and far between over the second half of the season for Taconic. Playing for the first time in more than a week on Tuesday, though, the Thunder didn’t miss a beat.
Taconic won its fifth straight to improve to 12-2, thumping Agawam at home.
The Thunder had four different players hit two 3-pointers in the win, including Tayvon Sandifer, who poured in a game-high 20 points. Steve Patch his a pair of triples and finished with 10 points. Taconic spread it around, though, and all 10 players who got in the game for coach Bill Heaphy scored at least two points.
Patch, Sandifer and Maimoudou Bamba each had five in the first quarter, as Taconic built a 20-10 lead on Agawam. The Thunder pulled away from there.
———
AGAWAM (42)
Maldonado 3-6-12, Tomak 5-2-12, Smith 4-3-11, Lavelle 0-1-1, Jorgensen 1-0-2, Cleavall 1-0-2, Emmons 1-0-2. Totals 15-13-42.
TACONIC (76)
Patch 4-0-10, Santos 1-2-4, Sistrunk 2-2-8, Maturevich 4-0-8, Sandifer 9-0-20, Bamba 4-1-9, McGrath 1-1-3, Henault 2-0-6, McCartney 1-0-2, McKillop 3-0-6. Totals 31-6-76.
Agawam 10 10 9 13 — 42
Taconic 20 19 23 14 — 76
3-pointers — A 0; T 9 (Patch 2, Sistrunk 2, Sandifer 2, Henault 2, Santos).
Monument Mountain 80, Palmer 47
PALMER — For the fourth time this season, the Spartans cleared 80 points, and naturally, ran through Palmer on the road.
This time around, Monument scored 80 with the benefit of only two 3-point shots. It was a big game for the big men, with Khalil Carlson scoring 21 points and Sebastien Guete-Ramirez putting down 16. Those two combined to make 16 baskets.
Manny Brown and Griffin McElroy chipped in 10 points each as the Spartans improved to 12-2 and 9-1 in the Bi-County East.
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (80)
Brown 4-2-10, Danyluk 0-0-0, McElroy 4-2-10, Keefner 0-0-0, Kronenberg 2-0-4, Elsbach 1-0-2, Gross 0-0-0, Yeung 2-0-4, Wellenkamp 2-0-5, Guete-Ramirez 7-2-16, Carlson 9-3-21, Arienti 2-0-4, Blanchard 0-0-0, Scarbro 0-1-1, Calutti 1-0-3, Berkowitz 0-0-0. Totals 34-10-80.
PALMER (47)
Menard 3-2-9, Haley 3-1-7, Santos 1-3-6, Torres 1-0-2, Doherty 2-1-5, Smola 1-0-2, Troche 7-2-16. Totals 18-9-47.
Monument 25 22 17 16 — 80
Palmer 11 4 14 18 — 47
3-pointers — MM 2 (Wellenkamp, Calutti); P 2 (Menard, Santos)
Girls Basketball
McCann Tech 38, Lee 34
NORTH ADAMS — Macey Tatro had her fourth straight double-digit game, dropping 17 points to help lead McCann Tech to its third straight win in a 38-34 nail-biter against Lee.
The Wildcats had a five-point lead over the home team after one, but McCann Tech tied it up at half. Lee took the lead in the third but Tatro had four points in the fourth quarter to help McCann make the comeback. Emily Glasier added 11 points including three triples for the Hornets.
“Great win on senior night! The girls held strong and did a nice job,” wrote McCann head coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “Addie Hayer did an amazing job on defense and Macey Tatro did a great job on the boards. Catryna Marsh made many key rebounds and assists while Emily Glasier hit some key 3-pointers. Great job by the seniors.”
Lee (2-12) was led by a 16-point performance from Mia Puleri.
The Hornets, who lost to Lee by eight back on Jan. 12, improved to 4-9
———
LEE (34)
Puleri 7-2-16, Garrity 3-0-6, Driscoll 1-2-4, Salice 1-0-3, Lovato 0-3-3, Anaya 0-0-0, Haddad 0-0-0. Totals: 12-7-34
MCCANN TECH (38)
Tatro 6-5-17, Glasier 4-0-11, Boisvert 2-1-5, Marsh 1-1-3, Todd 1-0-2, Breazeau 0-0-0, Hayer 0-0-0. Totals: 14-7-38
Lee 5 13 10 6 — 34
McCann Tech 9 9 8 12 — 38
3-pointers — L: 1 (Salice). MT: 3 (Glasier 3).
Lenox 47, Greenfield 29
GREENFIELD — Jocelyn Fairfield dropped six points in the third and fourth quarters to lead Lenox with 16 points and to help the Millionaires get their 10th win of the season in a wire-to-wire win on the road over Greenfield.
Lenox’s defense traveled well, holding host Greenfield to just three first quarter points and 10 points by the break to help Lenox build its lead. Alex Lipton added eight points, while Kelsey Kirchner had seven.
Amber Bergeron had 13 points for Greenfield.
The Millionaires improved to 10-4.
———
LENOX (47)
Fairfield 5-6-16, Lipton 4-0-8, Kirchner 3-1-7, Mauer 2-2-6, O’Brien 2-0-4, Julieano 1-1-3, Patel 0-2-2, Nichols 0-1-1, Parsenios 0-0-0, Nicotra 0-0-0. Totals: 17-13-47
GREENFIELD (29)
Bergeron 2-8-13, T. Bergeron 2-2-6, Goncalves 2-0-4, Blanchard 1-1-3, Cloutier 0-1-1, Bucala 1-0-2. Totals: 8-12-29
Lenox 9 11 12 15 — 47
Greenfield 3 7 8 11 — 29
3-pointers — L: 0. G: 1 (Bergeron).
Pittsfield 69, East Longmeadow 36
EAST LONGMEADOW — Jamie Duquette racked up 13 buckets and 28 points Monday night to steer the Generals by host East Longmeadow.
Duquette added 11 rebounds for the double-double, as PHS improved to 11-3 and 5-2 in league play.
Kyana Summers added eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals to the winning effort, while Dezerea Powell knocked in 10 points.
The Generals celebrate Senior Night Thursday against Westfield.
———
PITTSFIELD (69)
Ellerbee 2-1-7, Goodnow 3-1-7, R. Duquette 2-0-5, Summers 3-2-8, J. Duquette 13-2-28, Powell 4-2-10. Totals 29-8-69.
EAST LONGMEADOW (36)
Marino 2-0-6, Moore 1-3-5, Stevens 4-1-10, Denault 1-0-2, Geossellin 3-1-7, Thompson 1-0-2. Totals 14-5-36.
Pittsfield 14 15 19 21 — 69
E. Longmeadow 9 10 13 4 — 36
3-pointers — P 3 (Ellerbee 2, R. Duquette); EL 3 (Marino 2, Weiss).
Springfield ICS 51, Drury 29
NORTH ADAMS — Drury played hard but couldn’t hit its shots against one of the best in Western Mass. in Springfield International Charter School. Alyssa Russell led the Blue Devils with 11 points, going 6 for 8 from the stripe.
SICS was paced by Alexa Davis who had 18 points to lead all scorers while Alicia Mitchell added 13.
Drury fell to 6-8.
———
DRURY (29)
Russell 2-6-11, Bishop 3-1-7, Davis 3-0-6, Moore 1-0-2, Sarkis 1-0-2, Houghtaling 0-1-1, Perey 0-0-0, Moser 0-0-0. Totals: 10-8-29
SPRINGFIELD ICS (51)
Davis 5-7-18, Mitchell 5-3-13, Chambers 2-1-6, Witherspoon 1-2-5, Pierce 1-1-3, Stewart 0-1-1, Mars 1-0-2, Morin 1-0-3. Totals: 16-15-51
Drury 5 9 2 13 — 29
SICS 13 8 17 13 — 51
3-pointers — D: 1 (Russell). SICS: 4 (Chambers, Witherspoon, Davis, Morin).
Pope Francis 63, Mount Everett 55
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles put up a fight, but ultimately couldn’t keep up with Pope Francis.
The Cardinals out-scored Mount Everett 24-3 from the 3-point line. The hosts countered with another monster night from Berkshire County’s leading scorer Emma Goewey, who had 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting and was 7 of 7 from the foul line.
Emily Steuernagle added 15 points for the Eagles (7-7), but a 40-point first half by Pope Francis was too much to overcome.
———
POPE FRANCIS (63)
Mason 1-0-2, Albano 4-0-11, Marsh 1-1-3, Meadows 10-4-27, Negroni 2-0-5, Turmel 4-2-11, Caudle 2-0-4. Totals 24-7-63
MOUNT EVERETT (55)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 0-0-0, O. Goewey 0-0-0, Steuernagle 5-4-15, Devoti 0-5-5, Carpenter 1-0-2, Creamer 1-2-4, E. Goewey 11-7-29. Totals 18-18-55.
Pope Francis 20 20 11 12 — 63
Mount Everett 11 16 9 19 — 55
3-pointers — PF 8 (Albano 3, Meadows 3, Negron, Turmel); ME 1 (Steuernagle).
Wahconah 60, S. Hadley 28
DALTON — The Warriors shook off a brutally slow start that saw them fall behind 11-6 after one quarter at home against the Tigers Tuesday night.
By halftime, though, Wahconah had straightened things out and led by 10. Grace Wigington scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter, connecting twice from 3-point land in the process. She hit four 3s in the game, bringing her county-leading total to 44 triples.
Olivia Gamberoni added 13 points. The Warriors (12-3) held South Hadley to four points in each of the middle quarters to pull away and put away.
———
SOUTH HADLEY (28)
Alley 1-0-2, Soderbaum 2-1-5, Bullogh 0-1-1, Asselin 2-0-4, Gurek 1-0-2, Dean 2-0-6, Jackson 2-1-7, Levault 0-1-1. Totals 10-4-28.
WAHCONAH (60)
Gamberoni 4-4-13, Barry 0-0-0, Massaro 1-0-3, Belcher 2-0-6, Drury 1-0-3, Doyle 1-0-2, Roberts 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Wigington 7-3-21, Mason 2-3-7, McCarthy 2-0-5. Totals 20-10-60.
South Hadley 11 4 4 9 — 28
Wahconah 6 19 18 17 — 60
3-pointers — SH 4 (Dean 2, Jackson 2); W 10 (Wigington 4, Belcher 2, Gamberoni, Massaro, Drury, McCarthy).
Holyoke 71, Taconic 37
HOLYOKE — The Thunder got run over by Bianca Ortiz Tuesday night on the back end of a back-to-back on the road.
Ortiz scored 37 points for Holyoke, including 13 in a first quarter that put Taconic behind 20-5.
Alex Hudson led the Thunder (5-9) with 11 points.
———
TACONIC (37)
Jessup 0-0-0, Hudson 4-2-11, Cross 0-1-1, Pringle 4-0-8, McNeice 1-1-3, Balcom 2-2-6, Gilis 1-0-3, Martin 2-0-5. Totals 14-6-37.
HOLYOKE (71)
Ortiz 15-3-37, Treadwell-Mercedes 6-1-13, Vazquez 6-3-18, Colon 1-0-3. Totals 28-5-71.
Taconic 5 10 12 10 — 37
Holyoke 20 11 26 14 — 71
3-pointers — T 3 (Hudson, Gilis, Martin); H 9 (Ortiz 4, Vazquez 4, Colon).