DALTON — The Pittsfield High boys track and field team bounced back and the Wahconah girls defended their home surface on Monday afternoon.
The Generals were coming off a rare loss at Mount Greylock over the weekend, and responded to start a big week with a pair of wins over Hoosac Valley (119-21) and the host Warriors (97-44).
Meanwhile, the Wahconah girls got a couple of stiff tests from Hoosac (74-66) and PHS (82-59), but emerged victorious.
The Wahconah boys beat Hoosac 103-30. The Hoosac girls edged Pittsfield 80-60.
Both the PHS boys and Wahconah girls had a triple winner in the meet.
For the Generals, it was senior thrower Kieran Coscia for the second straight meet clean sweeping his events. Coscia extended his school record in the shot put by half an inch, casting his second throw 54 feet, 2.5 inches. He also won discus by more than 20 feet, and beat Wahconah’s Payton Shippee by a hair under 9 feet in javelin.
Aryianna Garceau led the way for the Warriors with another strong all-around performance. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.43 seconds, edging Hoosac’s Lily Boudreau by .14 seconds. In the 100 hurdles, Garceau took it in 17.36, just ahead of another Hurricane in Alyssa Garabedian. Garceau also won the high jump as the lone competitor over 4-06.
Wahconah also got four podium spots from Olivia Gamberoni, who won the 400 and had three runner-up finishes.
On of those second-place spots was to Boudreau in the 200. Boudreau collected a pair of wins, a second and a third for the Hurricanes. She won the 400 hurdles in 1:09.56.
Pittsfield was led by Grace Ungewitter’s distance sweep, winning the mile and 2 mile. She was also second in javelin. The Generals also took two of the three relays.
Wahconah got three podium spots, including a triple jump win, from Quinn Walton.
For the boys, Pittsfield’s Johnathan Ofori won both the 400 and triple jump and was second in long jump. The Generals also got a win and two seconds from 200 medalist Damario Powell. Those two also aided in PHS winning two relays.
Wahconah’s Brennan Andersen won both hurdles events.
———
Girls
100 — 1. A. Garceau (W) 13.43; 2. L. Boudreau (HV) 13.57; 3. Q. Walton (W) 13.80.
200 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 27.87; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 27.87; 3. D. Powell (P) 28.21.
400 — 1. O. Gamberoni (W) 1:07.03; 2. T. Garabedian (HV) 1:10.14; 3. A. Garabedian 1:11.86.
800 — 1. S. Ferris (P) 2:45.55; 2. A. Sobel (HV) 3:00.68; 3. H. Rumlow (P) 3:00.75.
1 Mile — 1. G. Ungewitter (P) 6:13.44; 2. K. Devine (P) 6:31.34; 3. O. Langenheim (W) 6:35.31.
2 Mile — 1. G. Ungewitter (P) 13:46.50; 2. O. Langenheim (W) 14:08.32; 3. J. Sommers (W) 14:10.72.
100 Hurdles — 1. A. Garceau (W) 17.36; 2. A. Garabedian (HV) 18.21; 3. K. Perrone (W) 18.96.
400 Hurdles — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 1:09.56; 2. K. Perrone (W) 1:13.71; 3. T. Rehill (HV) 1;23.53.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Tierney/Supranowicz/Vosburgh/Duquette) 55.21; 2. Hoosac Valley 58.34; 3. Wahconah 1:05.52.
4x400 — 1. Pittsfield (Powell/Vosburgh/Rumlow/Ferris) 4:46.76; 2. Hoosac Valley 4:55.58.
4x800 — 1. Hoosac Valley (Walsh/Farrington/Scholz/Sobel) 13:20.92; 2. Pittsfield 13:24.27; 3. Wahconah 13:46.80.
High Jump — 1. A. Garceau (W) 4-06; 2. Q. Walton (W) 4-04; 3. C. Supranowicz (P) J4-04.
Long Jump — 1. D. Powell (P) 14-09; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 14-03.5; 3. L. Boudreau (HV) 14-00.5.
Triple Jump — 1. Q. Walton (W) 31-09; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 29-06; 3. A. Garabedian (HV) 28-11.
Shot Put — 1. G. Billetz (HV) 32-06.25; 2. H. Shea (HV) 27-08.75; 3. A. Furlong (W) 25-06.50.
Discus — 1. A. Furlong (W) 82-02; 2. H. Shea (HV) 76-05.5; 3. M. Shippee (W) 75-10.
Javelin — 1. A. Scialabba (HV) 76-01; 2. G. Ungewitter (P) 70-07; 3. E. Farrington (HV) 70-02.
Boys
100 — 1. J. Daniels (P) 12.13; 2. D. Powell (P) 12.26; 3. K. Tatro (HV) 12.36.
200 — 1. D. Powell (P) 25.02; 2. Z. Walton (W) 25.45; 3. J. Speth (W) 25.71.
400 — 1. J. Ofori (P) 54.06; 2. G. Zamakis (P) 54.67; 3. P. Shippee (W) 59.30.
800 — 1. P. Breitmaier (P) 2:11.52; 2. R. Gladu (W) 2:16.02; 3. J. Robarge (P) 2:19.92.
1 Mile — 1. A. Telladira (P) 4:44.09; 2. J. Levesque (HV) 4:51.55; 3. Gladu (W) 5:02.10.
2 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 10:31.76; 2. J. Archey (P) 10:48.16; 3. A. Chard (P) 12:39.
100 Hurdles — 1. B. Andersen (W) 17.25; 2. L. Benoit (P) 17.35; 3. R. King (P) 19.71.
400 Hurdles — 1. B. Andersen (W) 1:02.97; 2. R. King (P) 1:04.87; 3. A. D’Aniello (P) 1:11.91.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Dupont/Ezan/Powell/Dorsett) 48.26; 2. Wahconah 48.77.
4x400 — 1. Pittsfield (Ofori/Telladira/Zamakis/Breitmaier) 3:53.41; 2. Wahconah 4:04.81; 2. Hoosac Valley 4:20.10.
4x800 — 1. Wahconah (Payson/Duma/Gladu/Smith) 10:09.73; 2. Pittsfield 11:33.76.
High Jump — 1. L. Benoit (P) 5-04; 2 (tie) A. Perenick (W) and K. Tatro (HV) 5-00.
Long Jump — 1. J. Speth (W) 17-11; 2. J. Ofori (P) 17-06; 3. P. Ezan (P) 15-11.5.
Triple Jump — 1. J. Ofori (P) 38-00; 2. D. Powell (P) 35-05; 3. J. Robarge (P) 32-06.
Shot Put — 1. K. Coscia (P) 54-02.5; 2. J. Mucci (HV) 35-04; 3. E. Vergara (P) 34-11.5.
Discus — 1. K. Coscia (P) 139-06.5; 2. (tie) P. Shippee (W) and J. Mucci (HV) 116-09.5.
Javelin — 1. K. Coscia (P) 129-03; 2. P. Shippee (W) 120-05; 3. Z. Pupo (P) 114-02.
Softball
Pittsfield 12, West Springfield 8
PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield scored seven runs on six hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie as the Generals beat visiting West Springfield 12-8 Monday. It was the fourth straight win for now 7-4 Pittsfield.
The Generals sent 11 hitters to the plate in the sixth inning. The big hits were a two-run double by Sophia Santos and a two-run single by Amanda Pau.
Pau was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in for Pittsfield, while Mia Arpante was 3 for 4 and Santos chipped in by going 2 for 4 and driving in four runs.
Jordynn Bazinet scattered eight hits, but of the eight runs scored by the Terriers, seven of them were unearned. That’s because the Generals commited six errors. Bazinet walked two and struck out 11.
Pittsfield hosts Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
———
West Spfld 011 030 4 — 8 8 3
Pittsfield 210 027 x — 12 14 6
Hailey Peabody and Morgan Peabody. Jordynn Bazinet and Mia Alfonso. W — Bazinet. L — Hailey Peabody. 2B — WS: Hailey Peabody, Morgan Peabody, Sophia Frisbee. P: Mia Alfonso, Mia Arpante, Jordynn Bazinet. Amanda Pou, Sophia Santos.
Monument Mountain 18, Lenox 8
LENOX — Takaiya Brown had three hits, including a double in a six-run sixth inning as the Spartans overpowered Lenox on Monday.
Monument had 13 hits, with Grace Fosser contributing a triple and two RBI. Alex Tenney, Kaitlyn Fennelly and Mia Wade all had two hits.
For Lenox, Hailey Ano, Bailey Rogers and MacDonald all had a pair of hits.
“Jada Pizarro played her first full game post injury, and second baseman, Bella Viola, took the mound when our pitcher was struck by a line drive up the middle,” wrote Monument coach Jamie Downer. “Shelby Birnhak stepped in for both second base and then short when she was called on. Everyone dug deep and did what they had to do to support the team.”
———
Monument 401 066 1 — 18 13 1
Lenox 113 121 0 — 8 10 2
Dupont 5 1/3, Viola 1 2/3 and Fosser. Alger, Ano and Arnold. W — Dupont. L — Alger. 2B — MM (Brown); LX (Arnold). 3B — MM (Fosser).
Baseball
Turners Falls 9, Lee 8
MONTAGUE — A seventh-inning rally fell short for the Wildcats on the road Monday afternoon.
Lee scored three runs in the seventh inning, as Evan Trombly, Will Thomson and Tyler Bartini reached and scored in succession with one out.
Trombley had three hits for Lee and Bartini had two.
———
Lee 300 011 3 — 8 8 0
Turners 520 101 x — 9 9 0
Sommerville, Depengo, Kelly and Lassor. Moser and Wissman. W — Wissman. L — Sommerville. 2B — TF (Quezada, Wissman). HR — TF (Wissman).
Monument Mountain 10, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — Owen Wade brought his A game south with him on a Sunday.
Wade twirled a gem to guide his Spartans by Mount Everett. He threw five innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven against three walks. Jack Bissaillon finished off the Eagles with a hitless sixth.
Cam Raifstanger had the big bat for Monument, going 2 for 3 with three stolen bases. Eli Cormier had a two-hit afternoon as well.
The Eagles dropped to 7-4 on the year, ahead of a Wednesday game at Lee.
———
Monument 120 043 — 10 8 1
Everett 000 000 — 0 2 4
Wade 5, J. Bissaillon 1 and C. Bissaillon. Cutlip 5, Von Ruden 1 and Von Ruden 5, Devoti. W — Wade. L — Von Ruden.
Boys Lacrosse
Pittsfield 17, Smith Vocational 6
NORTHAMPTON — The Generals put Smith Vocational on its heels with a six-goal second quarter. Five more markers in the third and the Vikings were put on ice.
Mitchell Manning poured in five goals and had the assist on four more. Geoff Pensivy added four goals and Nate Disco with for a hat trick. Both had a pair of assists.
Cam Bencivenga and Anthony Giardina added two strikes a piece.
———
Pittsfield 2 6 5 4 — 17
Smith V. 2 1 1 2 — 6
Goals — P: M. Manning 5, Pensivy 4, Discoe 3, Giardina 2, Bencivenga.
Assists — P: M. Manning 4, Discoe 2, Pensivy 2, Bencivenga, P. Manning.
Saves — P: Christman 7.