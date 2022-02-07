The Mount Everett wrestlers finished the regular season with a 9-4-1 record after a strong showing at the Monument Duals on Saturday.
The Eagles went 3-1 on the day and closed with a 3-2-1 record in Berkshire County, which is tied for second place.
Omar Cruz was a clean 4-0 at 138 pounds, while Diego Cruz was 3-0 at 106. Michael Devoti wrestled at 152 and went 3-1.
———
Mount Everett def. Mohawk 40-12; Mount Everett def. Southwick 36-18; Mount Everett def. Frontier 36-23; Mahar def. Mount Everett 39-25.
Mahar 42, Monument 24
ORANGE — Three Spartans earned wins in Friday’s meet at Mahar.
Ely Cormier (126), Andrew Albert (160) and Luke Hartshorn (195) each won their weight class.
The Senators won six of the nine weight classes.
———
113 — Gilmore (M) def. Kinne 9-3.
120 — Roberts (M) def. Dignard 11-5.
126 — Cormier (MM) def. Chlasson via.
138 — Cacciolfi (M) def. Forouhar.
152 — Roberts (M) def. Howard via pin, 1:47.
160 — Albert (MM) def. Murphy.
170 — Doyle (M) def. Dominguez via pin, 3:03.
195 — Hartshorn (MM) def. Roberts.
220 — Bisceglia (M) def. St. Peter.
Alpine Skiing
Lenox boys, girls pick up wins
PITTSFIELD — The fifth week of the Berkshire Alpine season belonged to the Millionaires on Monday night.
Led by Max DiGrigoli and Molly Knight, the Lenox boys and girls each earned their third first-place finish on the year.
DiGrigoli, coming down the mountain in just under 42 seconds, topped Wahconah’s Dominic Scalise by more than a second. Scalise and the Warriors are second in the Berkshire League with a total of 43 points.
Lenox’s Noah Kirby earned third and teammate Rocco Piretti secured fifth. Kitson Stover took fourth place for Monument Mountain with a time of 46.55.
Knight, with a time of 46.23, just beat out teammate Madison DiGrigoli for first place in the girls race. It was Knight’s second straight win. Gabriella Hall was third down the mountain as the Millionaires swept the race’s top-three spots.
Monument’s Paige Lussier was fourth and Pittsfield’s Grace Ungewitter earned fifth place.
The Lenox boys, with a score of 47, have a three-point advantage over Wahconah and a seven-point advantage over Monument Mountain with just one race left in the season.
The Monument Mountain girls hold a one-point lead over the Millionaires, 46-45, with Pittsfield closing in with 43 points.
Monday will be the season’s final race and it will begin with Senior Night at 5:30 p.m.
———
Girls Team Results — 1. Lenox 206.25; 2. Monument Mountain 214.66; 3. Pittsfield 225.78; 4. Taconic 1190.94; 5. Wahconah 1218.86.
Top 10 Finishers — 1. Knight (L) 46.23; 2. DiGrigoli (L) 46.36; 3. Hall (L) 49.96; 4. Lussier (MM) 50.08; 5. G. Ungewitter (P) 53.63; 6. Soule (MM) 54.18; 7. L. Ungewitter (P) 54.74; 8. Strzepa (MM) 55.04; 9. Boyd (MM) 55.36; 10. Noyes (P) 58.47.
Boys Team Results — 1. Lenox 181.71; 2. Monument Mountain 196.36; 3. Taconic 203.97; 4. Wahconah 204.83; 5. Pittsfield 236.03.
Top 10 Finishers — 1. DiGrigoli (L) 41.94; 2.D. Scalise (W) 43.46; 3. N. Kirby (L) 45.27; 4. Stover (MM) 46.55; 5. Piretti (L) 46.99; 6. Scott (T) 47.18; 7. Tanner (T) 47,22; 8. O. Kirby (L) 47.51; 9. M. Scalise (W) 47.97; 10. Logan (MM) 29.51.
Boys Basketball
Taconic 62, Agawam 49
AGAWAM — Tayvon Sandifer scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Taconic turned on the jets Monday night.
Sean Harrigan returned after a two-game absence and scored six points in the frame and finished with 16 points on the night. Maimoudou Bamba added another 10 points for the Green and Gold.
The win snapped a two-game slide by Taconic, which is now 12-3 on the year and will travel to Greenfield on Wednesday.
———
TACONIC (62)
Sherman 0-3-3, Harrigan 7-1-16, Shepardson 0-0-0, Sandifer 11-2-25, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 1-0-2, Bamba 5-0-10, Maturevich 2-0-4, McCartney 1-0-2, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 27-6-62.
AGAWAM (49)
V. Wallace 1-0-2, Smith 6-4-17, Bass-Collins 3-2-8, Wesley 4-0-9, Norfleet 1-0-2, Maldonado 1-2-3, M. Wallace 2-0-4. 18-11-49.
Taconic 15 8 14 25 — 62
Agawam 15 13 11 10 — 49
3-point field goals — T 2 (Harrigan, Sandifer); A 2 (Smith, Wesley).
Pittsfield 64, Minnechaug 57
WILBRAHAM — The Generals held Minnechaug to six points in the third quarter, setting the stage for Monday’s comeback victory.
Nick Brindle and Keanu Arce-Jackson each knocked down three 3-pointers for a Pittsfield team that featured six players with at least eight points.
Brindle scored a team-high 15 points and Arce-Jackson closed with 11 more.
The game was knotted at 29 at halftime, but built out a double-digit lead in the third quarter while Brindle heated up from distance. Treys from Arce-Jackson and Chase Racine helped close things out in the fourth.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Pittsfield (5-9). The Generals will host Monument Mountain on Wednesday.
———
PITTSFIELD (64)
Gaulden-Wheeler 3-1-8, Arce-Jackson 4-0-11, Brown 4-0-8, Brindle 6-0-15, Mungin 4-2-10, Salvie 2-0-4, Jackson 0-0-0, Racine 3-0-8.
MINNECHAUG (57)
Ardolino 1-0-3, Moreno 4-4-13, Keating 0-0-0, Leydon 0-0-0, Disa 2-1-5, Gamidou 1-2-4, Hall 8-1-20, White 3-1-8, Saabye 1-0-2, Jahn 0-2-2. Totals 20-9-57.
Pittsfield 13 16 16 19 — 64
Minnechaug 11 18 6 22 — 57
3-point field goals — PHS 9 (Arce-Jackson 3, Brindle, 3, Racine 2, Gaulden-Wheeler); A 6 (Hall 3, White, Moreno, Ardolino)
Girls Basketball
Pittsfield 49, Chicopee Comp. 48
PITTSFIELD — It wasn’t pretty, but the Generals rode a 22-point fourth quarter to a stunning victory over Chicopee Comp on Monday.
The Colts led by 39-27 entering the final frame, and held a 10-point advantage with 4:30 remaining, but coach Joe Racicot’s girls found a way.
Jasmine Small scored a team-high 15 points on three 3-pointers, while Desiree Powell added 11 points.
With 1:45 left, Britain Sadowy scored on a putback to draw Pittsfield within four. Then a Powell layup made it 48-45 in the final minute. Randi Duquette scored a second-chance bucket and after Comp missed a pair of foul shots, Small made the visitors pay. Small’s swipe-and-score with 21 seconds left put the Generals in front for good, 49-48.
Pittsfield (8-6) made five 3-pointers, but shot just 2 of 11 from the foul line. The Colts were 15 of 28.
———
CHICOPEE COMP (48)
Carriveau 7-8-22, Burger 2-0-5, Fournier 3-0-6, Cany 4-7-15. Totals 16-15-48.
PITTSFIELD (49)
Goodnow 2-2-7, Malumphy 1-0-2, R. Duquette 2-0-4, Sadowy 1-0-2, J. Duquette 4-0-8, Small 6-0-15, Powell 5-0-11. Totals 21-2-49.
Chicopee Comp 17 12 10 9 — 48
Pittsfield 17 2 8 22 — 49
3-pointers — CC 1 (Burger); P 5 (Small 3, Powell, Goodnow).