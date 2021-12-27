WEST SPRINGFIELD — Pittsfield High survived a harried closing minute on the road to return to Berkshire County with a 48-47 win over West Springfield on Monday.
Coach Joe Racicot’s girls led for much of the night, but had to sweat out the fourth quarter as the Terriers tied the game twice, at 42 and 46.
With 2 minutes, 10 seconds on the clock, Jamie Duquette hit a jumper from the wing to give the Generals a 48-46 lead. On the next possession, West Side hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to one. For the final 1:57 of the game, neither team put the ball in the hoop.
Desiree Powell took a key charge with 47 seconds left to force a West Side turnover, and a Terriers player missed two free throws with five seconds remaining to seal the Generals’ road victory.
Jamie Duquette had a monster night, going for 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Randi Duquette had nine points and 10 boards. Powell connected three times from beyond the arc, as PHS moves to 2-2 on the year. Both of those wins have come on the road.
Hailey Peabody had 27 points for the Terriers.
———
PITTSFIELD (48)
Goodnow 1-0-2, R. Duquette 3-1-9, Sadowy 1-0-2, J. Duquette 10 5 26, Powell 3-0-9. Totals 18-6-48
WEST SPRINGFIELD (47)
Phillips 1-0-2, McKenzie 3-0-6, Peabody 11-5-27, Cauley 1-0-3, Dicampi 2-1-5, Poe 2-0-4. 19-6-47.
3-pointers — P 6 (Powell 3, R. Duquette 2, J. Duquette); WS 1 (Cauley).
Hoosac Valley 45, Drury 32
NORTH ADAMS — In a battle between two McGraths, Drury’s Kayla McGrath put up a game-high 17 points, but it was the Hurricanes guided by Averie McGrath who came away with a victory Monday night.
Hoosac Valley’s McGrath scored 12 points to lead her team to a bounce-back win to start school vacation week. The Hurricanes had dropped their first game last week and now move to 4-1 on the season. Hoosac led 15-5 after a quarter, and hung tough the rest of the night despite Drury’s game defense.
The Blue Devils did their best to limit Averie McGrath, and held her to five points in the second half and just a pair of foul shots in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils got to within nine multiple times, but couldn’t get the bucket to truly threaten.
“I told the girls after the game that it had been a long time since we competed for a full 32 minutes against a Hoosac team,” said Downey. “Always disappointing when you lose but you can’t deny the effort they gave throughout the game.”
Drury falls to 3-2.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (45)
Boudreau 1-0-2, Billetz 4-0-8, Shea 2-0-4, A. Garabedian 2-1-5, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 2-0-5, McGrath 4-2-12, T. Garabedian 4-1-9. Totals 19-4-45.
DRURY (32)
McGrath 7-2-17, Sarkis 1-0-3, Davis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 1-0-3, LaCasse 0-0-0, Bishop 0-3-3, Russell 3-0-6. Totals 14-5-32.
Hoosac 15 12 10 8 — 45
Drury 5 10 13 4 — 32
3-point goals — 3 (McGrath 2, Lesure); D 3 (McGrath, Sarkis, Houghtaling).
Easthampton 52, Mount Everett 38
EASTHAMPTON — The Eagles were right with Easthampton, until they weren’t.
The host Eagles led by just two after one quarter and six at halftime, but kept on building. The visiting Eagles had their best frame in the third quarter, scoring 13 points, but still trailed 38-28 with eight minutes to play.
Maggy Sarnacki had seven of her 11 points in that third quarter. Emma Goewey notched a team-high 12 points for Mount Everett (1-4).
———
MOUNT EVERETT (38)
Sarnacki 5-0-11, Ngoy-Nkulu 1-0-2, Stewart 0-0-0, Devoti 3-3-9, Carpenter 1-0-2, Creamer 1-0-2, Goewey 5-2-12. Totals 16-5-38
EASTHAMPTON (52)
Downie 5-2-13, Bentley 2-0-5, Morse 8-0-20, Belfakin 5-0-10, Cloutier 1-2-4. Totals 21-4-52
Mount Everett 8 7 13 10 — 38
Easthampton 10 11 17 14 — 52
3-pointers — ME 1 (Sarnacki); E 6 (Morse 4, Bentley, Downie).
Boys Basketball
Wahconah 65, Mount Anthony 45
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Wahconah survived a trip out of state and a 10 3-pointer barrage by Mount Anthony on Monday to start its vacation week on the right foot with another victory. The Warriors moved to 4-0 with another double-digit win, pounding the Patriots with a 24-point fourth quarter. The contest was actually a six-point game entering the final frame, when the visitors went to another level behind Brody Calvert and Jesse Chapman.
Calvert had 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. He and Chapman combined to hit on 8 of 10 foul shots in the fourth, and Chapman finished with a season-high 19 points.
———
WAHCONAH (65)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 9-5-25, Pickard 1-0-3, DiCicco 2-0-6, Chapman 7-4-19, Melle 1-4-7, Noyes 2-1-5, Wildrick 0-0-0, Dowd-Smith 0-0-0, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 22-14-65.
MOUNT ANTHONY (45)
Thompson 1-0-3, Barrett 3-0-9, Gregory 4-2-12, Rillert 2-1-6, Worthington 3-0-9, Belville 2-2-6. Totals 15-5-45.
Wahconah 18 13 10 24 — 65
Anthony 12 13 10 10 — 45
3-pointers — W 7 (Calvert 2, DiCicco 2, Pickard, Chapman, Melle); MA 10 (Barrett 3, Worthington 3, Gregory 2, Thompson, Rillert).
Franklin Tech 64, Lee 56
TURNERS FALLS — The Wildcats hit the road on Monday and couldn’t quite get one over on Franklin Tech.
Lee fell behind early, before playing the Eagles even the rest of the way.
The Wildcats were coming off their first win of the season, but had been sidelined since that Dec. 20 victory. Jack Clarke and Tyler Bartini posted 10 points each in the loss, which dropped Lee to 1-2.
———
LEE (56)
Clarke 3-3-10, Ely 3-1-8, Smith 7-0-14, Cooper 2-2-6, Tyer 0-1-1, O’Brien 0-0-0, Siok 3-0-6, Besaw 1-0-2, Perrier 0-0-0, Bartini 4-2-10. Totals 23-9-56.
FRANKLIN TECH (64)
Sadowski 11-7-30, Austkeitis 6-6-18, Tamasi 3-0-6, Klempare 0-1-1, Belvel 3-2-8, Murphy 2-0-4. Totals 25-16-64.
Lee 6 14 18 18 — 56
FT 11 18 18 17 — 64
3-pointers — L 2 (Clarke, Ely);FT 1 (Sadowski).