PITTSFIELD — The Thunder did it from the foul line and the 3-point line Monday night in a home win over Chicopee Comp.
It was an early 5 p.m. tip, but it took until the second half for coach Matt Mickle’s Taconic girls to take command on their home floor in a 57-48 win.
The score was knotted at 23 at halftime, but Taconic held the Colts to just two baskets and four third-quarter points to build the lead it took to the final buzzer.
The Thunder (1-1) were 19 of 23 at the free-throw line, with Brenna McNeice doing 14 of 16 her own for a team-high 16 points. Meanwhile, the rest of the roster canned eight 3-pointers. Aralyn Cross hit three triples, while Alex Hudson and Laney Martin netted two a piece.
CHICOPEE COMP (48)
Carriveau 9-2-23, Burgen 1-5-7, Fournier 3-0-7, Correa-Berry 1-2-4, Gilhooly 1-0-2, Carey 2-1-5. Totals 17-10-48.
TACONIC (57)
Hudson 3-0-8, Walker 3-0-6, Jessup 2-4-9, Goddard 0-0-0, Cross 3-0-9, Pringle 0-0-0, McNeice 1-14-16, Balcom 0-0-0, Martin 3-1-9. Totals 15-19-57.
Chicopee Comp 12 11 4 21 — 48
Taconic 9 14 18 16 — 57
3-pointers — CC 4 (Carriveau 3, Fournier); T 8 (Cross 3, Hudson 2, Martin 2, Jessup).
SICS 59, Drury 51
SPRINGFIELD — After a slow start, the Blue Devils won the middle two quarters on the road at Springfield International. The Fourth belonged to the Bulldogs though.
Drury was out-scored by six in the final frame of a Monday night loss, while playing without two key players.
“Girls played so good tonight, so hard. Going into the game we were down two players...,” wrote coach Ian Downey. “On top of that, Brooke Bishop wasn’t feeling well. As you can tell by the box score, Brooke had herself an incredible game.”
Bishop had a team-high 13 points, hitting twice from beyond the 3-point arc. Hannah LaCasse added 12 for the Blue Devils, in just her third game seeing big varsity minutes.
“Things started to bounce our way in the second and the players believed that they could hang with SICS. SICS is a really, really good team,” Downey wrote. “After coming off our disappointing play Saturday at Monument it was awesome to see the players respond and over come adversity.”
DRURY (51)
Sarkis 3-2-10, Houghtaling 1-2-4, Felix 1-1-3, LaCasse 4-3-12, Bishop 5-1-13, Russell 3-1-8, Moser 0-0-0. Totals 17-10-51.
SICS (59)
Hodge 3-3-9, Pierce 1-0-2, MItchell 6-6-18, Witherspoon 2-0-4, Davis 7-6-20, Richardson 3-0-6. Totals 22-15 59.
Drury 6 15 16 13 — 51
SICS 15 9 14 19 — 59
3-pointers — D 6 (Sarkis 2, Bishop 2, LaCasse, Russell); SI 0.