SPRINGFIELD — Allowing just one point in the first quarter is one way to set the tone on the road.
A home-and-home series with Renaissance turned itself into a win-and-win situation as the Hornets (6-8) defeated Renaissance 41-14 at home on Tuesday night.
Izzy LaCasse got things going with four points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 16 points. Han Boisvert added 12 points, scoring eight in the second half.
McCann Tech will play three games in three days as Thursday marks Senior Night in North Adams. The Hornets will host Mount Greylock, the tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
———
McCANN TECH (41)
Clark 0-1-1, Hayer 0-0-0, LaCasse 6-3-16, Boisvert 6-0-12, Moran 0-0-0, Tatro 2-2-6, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 0-0-0, Marsh 3-0-6, Reynolds 0-0-0. Totals 17-6-41.
RENAISSANCE (14)
Hines 3-2-8, Nicholson 1-0-2, Sutter 0-0-0, Mercedes 0-0-0, Merrero 0-1-1, Buzzell 1-0-3, Cordero 0-0-0. Totals 5-3-14.
McCann 10 10 13 8 — 41
Renaissance 1 4 6 3 — 14
3-point field goals — MT 1 (LaCasse); R 1 (Buzzell).
Monument Mountain 59, Ludlow 28
LUDLOW — The Spartans brought the rain to Ludlow on Tuesday night.
Monument Mountain cashed in on 11 3-point shots in a 30-point win. Abby Dohoney had the hot hand early with 10 points in the first quarter, helping stake the Spartans a 19-2 lead. Dohoney finished with five triples and 19 points.
Evi Higgins went off as well, connecting four times from distance for 14 points.
Coach Jon Perrault mentioned the defense of Mia Wade and Elee Hull as to how the visitors kept the Lions from getting anything going offensively.
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (59)
Dohony 7-0-19, Cunningham 2-2-6, Davis 0-0-0, Velasco 1-0-3, Mead 1-0-2, Higgins 5-1-14, Lewis 2-1-5, Helmke 1-0-3, Wade 0-1-1, Hull 2-1-5. Totals 21-6-58.
LUDLOW (28)
Hewes 4-0-12, Rodenblum 4-3-11, Scott 0-2-2, Albright 0-1-1. Totals 8-6-28
Monument 19 11 11 18 — 58
Ludlow 2 10 8 10 — 28
3-pointers — MM 11 (Dohoney 5, Higgins 4, Velasco, Helmke); L 4 (Hewes 4).
Green Tech 59, Taconic boys 46
ALBANY — Taconic’s offense had a bit of lag after crossing state lines on Wednesday.
THS was held to just 13 points in the first half before erupting for 33 points in the final 16 minutes. The clock, however, expired before the Green and Gold could make its big move.
Tayvon Sandifer hit three shots from deep and led Taconic (12-4) with 18 points,
Sean Harrigan added two more treys and 13 points in total.
Taconic won’t have too long to chew on the loss with a home game slated against Minnechaug later tonight. The tip is slated for 7 p.m. in Pittsfield.
———
TACONIC (46)
Sherman 1-1-4, Harrigan 5-1-13, Shepardson 0-0-0, Sandifer 7-1-18, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 1-0-2, Bamba 3-1-7, Maturevich 1-0-2, Lee 0-0-0, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 18-4-46.
GREEN TECH (59)
Pharr 0-1-1, Carter 3-2-8, Little 8-3-20, Perkins 5-3-13, Williams 0-0-0, Maybeen 1-0-2. Totals 24-10-59.
Taconic 8 5 22 11 — 46
Green Tech 9 14 24 12 — 59
3-point field goals — T 6 (Sandifer 3, Harrigan 2, Sherman); GT 1 (Little).
Mount Greylock 59, Smith Academy 53
HATFIELD — The 3-point shots were falling and a win at Smith Academy made it four wins in five games for the Mounties.
Chase Doyle led the visitors with 19 points, knocking down three 3-point shots on the night.
The Mounties hit the ground running and carried a 37-28 lead into the break and improved to 10-4 on the year in the win.
Adam Sandifer scored 16 points, McAlister hit two shots from deep, closing with nine points.
Mount Greylock will voyage to Turners Falls on Friday.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (59)
Robinson 1-0-3, McAlister 3-1-9, Powell 4-0-8, Doyle 8-0-19, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 1-0-2, Sandifer 7-2-16, Martin 1-0-2.
SMITH ACADEMY (53)
Guimond 0-0-0, Smiarowski 5-4-17, Jeffress 4-2-10, Pederson 2-1-5, Belina 2-0-4, Intrator 4-5-13, Graves 1-2-4. Totals 18-14-53.
Greylock 18 19 10 12 — 59
Smith Academy 13 15 12 13 — 53
3-point field goals — MG 6 (Doyle 3, McAlister 2, Robinson); SA 3 (Smiarowski 3).
Hoosac Valley 78, Easthampton 47
EASTHAMPTON — The Hurricanes had their cake and ate it too as everyone was feasting in Easthampton.
Four players broke double-digits as Hoosac Valley (10-4) earned its 10th win of the year.
Carson Meczywor scored 21 points, Frank Field scored 19 and Joey McGovern added another 17 points.
The Hurricanes will travel to South Hadley on Friday.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (78)
Kastner 1-1-3, White 1-2-5, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 10-0-21, McGovern 5-3-17, Harrington 4-2-11, Bishop 0-0-0, Szabo 1-0-2, Field 9-0-19. Totals 31-8-78.
EASTHAMPTON (47)
Daughdrill 5-5-16, Hamafi 1-5-7, Bacis 1-0-2, Herbert 3-4-10, Redmond 0-3-3, Healy 3-0-7, Moody 1-0-2. Totals 14-17-47.
Hoosac Valley 25 14 20 19 — 78
Easthampton 9 9 16 13 — 47
3-point field goals — HV 8 (McGovern 4, Meczywor, Harrington, Field), E 2 (Daughdrill 2).
Chicopee Comp 8, Drury 2
NORTH ADAMS — Branden Lincoln scored two goals in the third period in a loss to Chicopee Comp on Wednesday. Owen Taylor was credited with an assist on Lincoln’s first goal, which came less than a minute into the third period.