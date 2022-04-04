WILBRAHAM — Taconic scored early and often in its baseball opener Monday afternoon, routing Minnechaug 15-2. The game was stopped after six innings.
The defending state champion Thunder took a tag-team no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning and lost it on an RBI double by Minnechaug’s Jake Ferri. It was the only thing that went wrong as Matt Lee and two relievers combined to toss a one-hitter. Lee threw 3 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball, walking two and striking out seven.
Taconic got to Trevor Galenski for eight runs in one-plus innings. Galenski gave up six hits and seven of the eight runs were earned.
Bo Bramer was 3 for 5 out of the leadoff spot with three runs scored. Lee helped his cause by going 1 for 2, walking three times and driving in three runs.
———
Taconic 440 007 — 15 9 3
Minnechaug 001 001 — 2 1 3
Matt Lee 3 1/3, Adam Lazits 1 2/3, Sherman 1 and Antonio Scalise. Trevor Galenski 1, Joe Grasso 4 2/3, Dos Santos 1 3/ and Barbeau. W — Lee. L — Galenski. 2B — T: Scalise, Nick Guachione. M: Jake Ferri. 3B — T: Bo Bramer.
Agawam 8, Pittsfield 2
AGAWAM — The first game of the Drew Pearce era at Pittsfield High School did not go according to plan.
The visiting Generals jumped out to a 2-1 lead after an inning and a half, but were outscored the rest of the way as the host Brownies beat PHS in the season opener for both teams.
Agawam parlayed two hits, a walk, an error, a balk and a wild pitch into three second-inning runs that put the home team up 4-2. The Brownies never trailed.
Connor Lavinio was the starter and the PHS pitcher went two innings. He gave up four runs, one earned, on two hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
Will Kinne also had a hit for Pittsfield, which left seven runners stranded. The Generals left runners on in scoring position in each of the last three innings.
———
Pittsfield 110 000 0 — 2 8 1
Agawam 131 030 x — 8 6 1
Connor Lavinio 2, Jack Wildgoose 2 2/3, Collin Merwin 1 1/3 and Brandon Mazzeo. Mason Barcomb 6, Justin Davis 1 and Ben Blanchette. W — Barcomb. L — Lavinio. 2B — P (Will Kinne). A (Ryan Maloney).
Frontier 11, Wahconah 5
SOUTH DEERFIELD — A late surge by the Warriors wasn’t enough as Frontier’s offense was too much on opening day.
The Red Hawks scored two runs in each of the first two innings before a four-run fourth inning made the score 8-0.
Matt Kinser was 1 for 4 at the plate and had 3 RBI for Wahconah. Drew Wendling was 2 for 4 with an RBI and leadoff hitter Owen Salvatore reached base twice and scored two runs.
Pat McLaughlin brought a run home in the top of the sixth to make it an 8-2 game, but Frontier answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the deal.
Wahconah (0-1) is back in action on Friday with a trip to Monson.
———
Wahconah 000 002 3 — 5 5 2
Frontier 220 403 x — 11 13 4
West 3, Melle 2, Wendell 1 and Kinser. Baranoski 5, Schreiber 2 and Martin. W — Baranoski. L — West. 2B — W 1 (Kinser).
Girls Tennis
Monument Mountain 5, Pittsfield 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Monument Mountain girls, who reached the Western Massachusetts Division III girls tennis semifinals last spring, opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 win over visiting Pittsfield.
The Spartans won all four contested matches, and got the final point because the Pittsfield team did not field a No. 2 doubles squad.
Monument’s Marti Cunningham set the tone when she scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Riley Laurent for PHS.
———
Singles
1. Marti Cunningham def. Riley Laurent 6-0, 6-0; 2. Isabella DeFelice def. Marley Fitch 6-1, 6-0; 3. Stella Brex def. Abby Szymantski 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1. Bella deLuca/Dahn Yook def. Maelen Alexander/Clarise Seguin 6-0,6-0
Softball
Pittsfield 17, West Springfield 5
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Pittsfield High surrendered four runs in the bottom of the first inning, watching a 2-0 lead evaporate. However, that did little to slow the Generals’ offensive charge.
PHS answered back with three runs in the top of the second and then never trailed again. An eight-run sixth turned what was a close contest into a rout by the visitors.
Jordynn Bazinet did it from the circle and at the plate. She was 3 for 4 with two triples and a home run, driving in three runs and scoring twice. She also pitched a complete game with two strikeouts, no walks and just two earned runs.
Pittsfield finished its parade with 19 hits. Maddy Crouse and Amanda Pou had three hits each. Nevah Lopez had two including a double and drove in three runs. Mia Alfonso and Molly Sherman had two each as well.
———
Pittsfield 231 028 1 — 17 19 2
West Side 401 000 0 — 5 8 2
Jordynn Bazinet and Mia Alfonso. W — Bazinet. 2B — P (Alfonso, N. Lopez). 3B — P (Bazinet 2, A. Brazeau). HR — P (Bazinet).
Monument Mountain 22, Putnam 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Alex Tenney was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four runs scored and the Spartans only needed four innings to dismantle Putnam on opening day.
Monument Mountain jumped out of the gates by scoring 12 runs in the first inning. Kaitlyn Fennelly was 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored and three other Spartans crossed home plate at least twice.
Meg Dupont had little issue on the bump, allowing just one run and five hits across four innings of work.
The Spartans will look to carry Monday’s momentum into Thursday for a home game against Mount Everett.
———
Putnam 000 1 — 1 5 5
Monument (12)55 x — 22 12 0
Oquendo and Delgado. Dupont and Fosser. W — Dupont. L — Oquendo. 2B — MM 3 (Tenney 2, Fennelly).
Lacrosse
Hoosac Valley girls 18, Monson 6
CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes got six goals from Karyssa Charon and saw two others post hat tricks in a season-opening win over Monson on Monday.
Charon went for six strikes and two assists, while Emma Meczywor and Ashlyn Lesure added three goals and an assist each. Sam Loholdt had herself a four-point day as well.
“We are excited to have picked up our first win. We were a little rusty in areas, but used the experience of Karyssa Charon, Ashlyn Lesure and Emma Meczywor to keep possession and gain momentum,” wrote coach Molly Meczywor in an email. “New keeper Kennedy Whitley showed a great deal of promise in net. Great first win.”
———
Goals — HV: Charon 6, Meczywor 3, Lesure 3, Loholdt 2, Rehill, Gregory, Felix, Mazzeo; M: Chiacchia 3, Lebel, E. Arventos, H. Arventos.
Assists — HV: Charon 2, Loholdt 2, Felix 2, Meczywor, Lesure; M: Lebel.
Saves — HV: Whitley 8; M: 10.
Westfield 10, Mount Greylock girls 6
WESTFIELD — The Mount Greylock girls opened their lacrosse season, but could not get a first win.
Emma Collingwood scored five goals for host Westfield in a 10-6 win on Monday.
Sarah Polumbo led the way for Greylock with two goals, while Tess Levesque had a goal and an assist.
———
Goals — Westfield: Emma Collingwood 5, Emma Metcalfe 2, Sydney Goyette, Meghan Bower, Claire Griffith. Greylock: Sarah Polumbo 2, Ainsley Abel, Zoe Armet, Tess Levesque, Addison Abel.
Assists — Westfield: Metcalfe 2, Goyette, Griffith. Greylock: Levesque.
West Springfield 19, Wahconah girls 3
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Warriors stumbled in their second game of the year on Monday, running into a powerhouse at West Springfield.
Wahconah got an Ava Massaro hat trick, but that was it on the offensive side. Phalyn Renderer made 10 saves for the visitors.
———
Wahconah 2 1 — 3
West Side 13 6 — 19
Goals — W: Massaro 3
Saves — W: Renderer 10.
Wahconah girls 9, Chicopee Comp 2
CHICOPEE — Wahconah got three hat tricks from three different players to open the season with a bang over the weekend.
The Warriors led 6-1 at halftime and finished off the Colts from there.
“Great first game,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “The girls kept improving as the game went along and seemed to get into a nice groove. The newer players were able to get involved and get their feet wet. Fantastic overall effort by all.”
Eva Eberwein had a four-point day, scoring three goals and adding an assist. Claire Naef and Ava Massaro also tallied hat tricks with three goals a piece.
———
Wahconah 6 3 — 9
Comp 1 1 — 2
Goals — W: Naef 3, Eberwein 3, Massaro 3.
Assists — W: Eberwein, Trager.
Saves — W: Renderer 4.
Wahconah boys 17, Pope Francis 13
SPRINGFIELD — Caden Padelford had nine points and Devin Lampron racked up six goals as the Warriors opened their spring season with a high-scoring win over the weekend at Pope Francis.
Padelford had five goals and four assists, while Lampron added a pair of helpers as well. Billy O’Neil and Rylynn Padelford each collected a hat trick as well.
It was actually a slow start for Wahconah, which trailed 4-1 after the first quarter.
Joe Massaro made three saves in the fourth quarter to help preserve the comeback win.
———
Goals — W: Lampron 6, C. Padelford 5, O’Neil 3, R. Padelford 3.
Assists — W: C. Padelford 4, Lampron 2, O’Neil 2, Poirier 2, R. Padelford, Astore.
Saves — W: Massaro 8.