DALTON — The Warriors saved their best for last on Senior Night.
Wahconah’s defense held visiting Pittsfield High to five points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 66-55 win in the regular season finale for both teams.
The 11-point differential is a bit misconceiving, as the Generals and Warriors duked it out for 33 minutes and 18 lead changes. With three minutes to play, though, Pittsfield went ice cold and Wahconah improved to 13-5 in the regular season.
Carter Mungin put down a pair of foul shots wit put PHS up 54-53 with 3:24 left. At the other end, Lucas Pickard scored at the rim off a Luke DiCicco offensive rebound. Pat McLaughlin then converted a three-point play and it was 58-54 Wahconah.
Toby Gaulden-Wheeler hit a free throw for Pittsfield with 1:14 left, but that was the visitors’ only point of the closing stretch. Brody Calver got to the rim twice, for a make and then two foul shots. He then sank both ends of a 1-and-1 for a 6-0 self run, and the 13-1 Warriors run sealed things up tight.
McLaughlin had a game-high 24 points, while Calvert had 15. Those two were 7 of 7 from the stripe in the fourth. In fact, Wahconah was 12 of 13 as a team in the game. Senior Ben Noyes added 10 points.
Gaulden-Wheeler had 16 for PHS (5-13).
A full story from this game will run online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports
———
PITTSFIELD (55)
Gaulden-Wheeler 6-1-16, Arce-Jackson 2-0-5, Brown 2-2-7, Brindle 3-0-9, Mungin 2-2-6, Salvie 2-0-4, Jackson 1-0-2, Racine 3-0-6. Totals 21-5-55.
WAHCONAH (66)
Calvert 5-4-15, Pickard 3-0-8, DiCicco 2-0-6, Chapman 1-0-2, Melle 0-0-0, Boland 0-0-0, Noyes 5-1-11, McLaughlin 7-7-24. Totals 23-12-66.
Pittsfield 17 18 15 5 — 55
Wahconah 14 17 18 17 — 66
3-pointers — P 8 (Gaulden-Wheeler 3, Brindle 3, Arce-Jackson, Brown); W 8 (McLaughlin 3, DiCicco 2, Pickard 2, Calvert).
Mount Greylock 44, McCann Tech 39
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties rode some hot shooting in the third quarter to a comeback win over McCann Tech on Wednesday.
Chase Doyle put down three 3-pointers, and Jackson Shelsy dropped a fourth in a 20-point third for Mount Greylock. That turned a 17-14 deficit at halftime into a one-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
In the fourth, the Mounties (14-4) held McCann (12-6) to seven points and got another five from Doyle and a second triple from Shelsy to hold off the Hornets.
Doyle shared a game-high 14 points, while Shelsy added 13. Jacob Howland had 14 for McCann, including a 7-of-8 night from the foul line.
The Hornets, though were held to one field goal — Walter Mazza’s fourth 3-pointer — and four foul shots in the final frame. Mazza had 12 points.
———
MCCANN TECH (39)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 3-7-14, Boisvert 1-0-2, Gagne 2-5-9, Mazza 4-0-12, Marko 1-0-2, Rougeau 0-0-0. Totals 11-12-39.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (44)
Robinson 2-1-5, McAlister 1-0-3, Powell 2-1-5, Doyle 5-1-14, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 5-1-13, Art 0-0-0, Sandifer 0-0-0, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 1-2-4. Totals 16-6-44.
McCann 9 8 15 7 — 39
Greylock 5 9 20 10 — 44
3-pointers — MT 5 (Mazza 4, Howland); MG 6 (Doyle 3, Shelsy 2, McAlister).
GIRLS BASKETBALL Lee 44, McCann Tech 27
North Adams — The Wildcats bucked a slow start on Wednesday night on the road.
McCann Tech grabbed a 12-9 lead after one quarter, getting five points from Izzy LaCasse. Lee zeroed in on the Hornets star, though, and held her to one field goal the rest of the way.
“Lee outplayed us in the second half, they held us to nine points,” wrote McCann coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “We kept turning the ball over and they converted on many of our mistakes. Their defense made us hesitant and reluctant to shoot the ball. We let down and did not show up for the fourth quarter.”
Lee went to work offensively in the second, when Caroline Maloney threw the Wildcats on her back. Maloney scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the second quarter. They were also 11 of the Wildcats’ 13 points in the second frame, and helped stake the visitors to a 22-18 halftime advantage.
Lee’s defense finished things from there, holding the Hornets to just one foul shot in the fourth quarter.
Carina Brown and Emma Puleri chipped in 11 points each for Lee. LaCasse topped the Hornets with eight.
The Wildcats move to 13-4 with a finale at Lenox tonight. They are also 11-1 in the Franklin West, tying Easthampton for the league title.
———
LEE (44)
Hall 0-0-0, B. Kelly 1-0-2, Maloney 4-4-13, M. Puleri 3-0-6, E. Puleri 5-0-11, Lovato 0-1-1, Brown 4-3-11. Totals 17-8-44.
MCCANN TECH (27)
Clark 2-0-4, Hayer 0-0-0, LaCasse 3-1-8, Boisvert 2-0-4, Tatro 2-1-5, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 3-0-6, Marsh 0-0-0. Totals 12-2-27.
Lee 9 13 10 12 — 44
McCann 12 6 8 1 — 27
3-pointers — L 2 (Maloney, E. Puleri); MT 1 (LaCasse).
Pittsfield 60, Minnechaug 56
PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High won the second quarter by 10 points and then treaded water against visiting Minnechaug to the finish line.
To get there, the Generals had to pour in 22 fourth-quarter points to keep pace with the charging Falcons.
PHS led 26-21 at halftime and gave back just one point the rest of the way.
Jamie Duquette poured in a game-high 22 points with a pair of triples mixed in. She added 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Abby Malumphy was a difference-maker off the bench for PHS, hitting two 3-pointers herself and finishing with a career-high 10 points. Randi Duquette added 15.
Jayla Comes had 20 for the Falcons.
Pittsfield moves to 10-7 overall, clinching a state tournament berth. They are 6-4 in the Valley Wheel. The Generals wrap their regular season tonight at Monument Mountain.
———
MINNECHAUG (56)
Smith 0-3-3, Hotaling 3-1-9, Williams 1-2-4, Comes 6-5-20, Barrett 2-0-5, Ofcarcik 1-1-3, Jeommthe 3-2-8, Kosiorek 1-1-3. Totals 17-15-56.
PITTSFIELD (60)
Goodnow 1-2-4, Malumphy 4-0-10, R. Duquette 4-7-15, J. Duquette 10-0-22, Small 0-1-1, Powell 3-1-8. Totals 22-11-60.
Minnechaug 15 6 12 23 — 56
Pittsfield 10 16 12 22 — 60
3-pointers — M 7 (Comes 3, Hotaling 2, Barrett); P 5 (Malumphy 2, J. Duquette 2, Powell).
Ice Hockey Belchertown 7, Drury 2
NORTH ADAMS — The Orioles broke out following a scoreless first period to score five times in the second and take command Wednesday night at Vietnam Veterans Rink.
In a 5-0 hole, the Blue Devils did make some noise in the final period, getting a pair of goals from David DeLisle. Brandon Lincoln and Zack Lillie had assists.
Belchertown added two goals in the third, though, and staved off a comeback.
———
Belchertown 0 5 2 — 7
Drury 0 0 2 — 2
Goals — B: C. Fijal 3, A. Fijal 2, Henderson, O’Neil; D: DeLisle 2.
Assists — B: Delancy, Moreau, Fernandes, Henderson, C. Fijal; D: Lillie, Lincoln.
Colleges Worcester State 68, MCLA men 63
NORTH ADAMS — Noah Yearsley’s 3-pointer with 7:44 to play off a Hayden Bird assist had the Trailblazers ahead 52-50 at home on Wednesday, but the Lancers kept coming.
Worcester State answered with a 3-pointer and built out a 57-52 lead which MCLA couldn’t come back from.
Quentin Gittens had 16 point and seven rebounds, while Bird added 13 and Yearsley 15.
MCLA (9-12, 4-6) plays a home-and-home against Bridgewater State this weekend, and will be in North Adams on Sunday for a 1 p.m. tip.
Worcester State 86, MCLA women 42
NORTH ADAMS — The Lancers put MCLA in a 31-9 hole after one quarter and the Trailblazers could claw out.
Brooke DiGennaro scored a team-high 13 points off the bench to lead MCLA (1-20, 1-9). She added five assists and seven steals.
Saint Bonaventure 83, UMass 71
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The Bonnies rolled up 47 points in the second half to beat UMass on Wednesday in New York.
The Minutemen held a one-point lead at halftime, before things went haywire.
T.J. Weeks had a team-high 19 pints for the visitors, while Noah Fernandes had 14 points and 12 assists. Dominick Welch had a game-high 23 points for the Bonnies.
UMass is 11-13 and 4-8 in Atlantic 10 play.