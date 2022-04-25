PITTSFIELD — There were 28 hits, nine for extra bases including a pair of home runs hit on Monday afternoon at Taconic.
It was an offensive explosion that saw six crooked-number half-innings. When the dust settled, the Mounties were on the better side of it with a 16-12 win.
Kami Sweet got the win for Greylock, going seven innings and only allowing five earned runs (12 total). She struck out three and walked five, and needed 148 pitches to finish off Taconic, which plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run homer by catcher Leena Schettini.
With two on and the tying run in the on-deck circle, Sweet got a grounder back to the circle to end the game.
Greylock got a double and a triple from Malia Koffi, who scored three runs and drove in two more, but it was the insurance bomb hit by Brodi Rosier in the top of the sixth that game the visitors some breathing room. Rosier was 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored. She hit a two-run homer.
Emma Newberry was 4 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored for Greylock. Mia Filiault had two hits as well, and Abby Whiteley doubled and drove in two.
For Taconic, Schettini had three hits and seven RBI, she doubled as well as homered. Rylee Paronto had two hits, two runs and two RBI out of the leadoff spot. Chloe Wendling and Laney Burke had two hits each.
———
Greylock 191 022 1 — 16 15 4
Taconic 040 410 3 — 12 13 3
Sweet and Rosier. Paronto 2, Goddard 5 and Schettini. W — Sweet. L — Paronto. 2B — MG 3 (Koffi, Machaffie, Whitley); T 3 (Bongini, Schettini, Paronto). 3B — MG (Koffi). HR — MG (Rosier); T (Schettini).
Lee 12, Lenox 4
LENOX — The Wildcats brought the run support to get Taryn Bannon a win in the circle, and then Bri Lynch slammed the door shut on host Lenox Monday night.
Bannon went four innings, striking out five and allowing four runs for Lee, before giving way to Lynch who retired nine of the 11 batters she faced, striking out six.
Offensively, Lee got doubles from Kamryn Renata and Lynch as part of a three-run fifth inning that sealed the win. The Wildcats set a tone in the top of the first, where the first four batters all reached and three scored.
That was needed, as Lenox responded right away with a leadoff single from Aliza Munch and two runs in the bottom of the first. It was a 7-4 deficit faced by Lenox through four innings, but the Millionaires could get nothing going against Lynch in relief.
Audrey Terzigni had three hits and three RBI for Lee. Renata had three hits and scored three times. Lynch scored four runs.
———
Lee 320 231 1 — 12 10 2
Lenox 201 100 0 — 4 6 2
Bannon 4, Lynch 3 and Brancata. Alger and Arnhold. W — Bannon. L — Alger. 2B — LEE 2 (Renata, Lynch).
McCann Tech 7, Ware 3
NORTH ADAMS — Hannah Tatro tossed a complete game two-hitter on Monday, driving the Hornets by visiting Ware.
Tatro struck out nine, walked none and allowed just one earned run. She retired 18 consecutive batters through the middle innings.
“Girls played a good game. Hannah Tatro pitched outstanding. Bats are coming around and the girls are working hard,” wrote coach Robin Finnegan in an email.
Lauren Mroz and Nora Moser had two hits each and both scored a run, as McCann rallied for four runs in the first inning and then tacked on four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
———
Ware 100 000 2 — 3 2 6
McCann 300 004 x — 7 7 4
Baseball
Pittsfield 2, East Longmeadow 1
PITTSFIELD — After starting the season in a funk, the Pittsfield High baseball team may be turning the corner.
Cam Sime outpitched Traigh Skiffington and the Generals beat East Longmeadow 2-1, in a Valley crossover game Monday afternoon at Buddy Pellerin Field.
The Generals, now 3-5, are a member of the Valley West while now 3-2 East Longmeadow is in Valley East.
Skiffington was more than solid for the Spartans, scattering nine hits and one walk while giving up two runs, one earned. He struck out six.
Sime was better, holding the Spartans to two hits and four walks, while striking out 10. The East Longmeadow run was unearned.
Pittsfield got its runs in the third as Mike Grady singled, Sime reached on a one-out error and Grady scored on Tommy Mullin’s base hit. After Pat Rindfuss forced Mullin at second, Chase Racine singled home Sime with the second run.
In the seventh, Sime retired Isaiah King on a grounder to Mullin at third, and then got Jack Woodward and Braedin Dobek to strike out.
Mullin and Walker Abdallah each had two hits for PHS.
———
E. Longmeadow 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
Pittsfield 002 000 x — 2 9 0
Traigh Skiffington and Kyle Birks. Cam Sime and Connor Lavinio. W — Sime. L — Skiffington.
McCann Tech 4, Lee 2
NORTH ADAMS — Collin Booth and Owen Gagne combined to throw a four-hitter as the Hornets have now won three of their last four. McCann improves to 4-3. The Wildcats fall to 1-3.
Booth went the first six innings for McCann, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits. He walked one and struck out 10. Gagne gave up one hit in his one inning of work and recorded the save.
Evan Trombley pitched a good game for Lee. He gave up four runs, three earned, in going the distance. Trombley walked two and struck out five.
———
Lee 001 100 0 — 2 4 1
McCann Tech 000 112 x — 4 5 3
Evan Trombley and Aaron Armstrong. Collin Barth 6, Owen Gagne 1 and Seth Farnsworth. W — Barth. L — Trombley. Sv. — Gagne. 2B — L: Tyler Bartini, Ben Kelly. MT: Ozzie Weber, Farnsworth. 3B — MT: Gagne, Josh Livsey.
Drury 10, Lenox 2
LENOX — At War Memorial Field, winning pitcher Nick Lescarbeau and Ben Moulton each homered as Drury evened its record at 4-4.
The Blue Devils scored three runs in the first inning, and that proved to be enough for starter Nick Lescarbeau. Lescarbeau scattered seven hits and struck out six. He helped his cause with a solo home run in the third inning. Drury’s Ben Moulton also had a solo home run.
Anthony Pettengill was 3 for 3 for Drury with four runs scored. Moulton and Batista Bartlett each went 2 for 4. Lenox was led by Zach Nicotra, who was 2 for 3.
———
Drury 302 121 1 — 10 10 0
Lenox 000 002 0 — 2 7 5
Nick Lescarbeau and Logan Davis. Cliff Flynn 5 2/3, Mike Ward 1 1/3 and Sam Joyce. W — Lescarbeau. L — Flynn. 2B — L: Brendan Armstrong. HR — D: Lescarbeau, Ben Moulton.
Monument Mountain 15, Monson 0
MONSON — The Spartans are on a tear. Monument, now 6-0, has scored 36 runs in its last two games while giving up only 2.
Owen Wade and Peter Free combined to throw a two-hit shutout. Wade went the first four innings and Free tagged in for the fifth.
The Spartans led 9-0 after two innings and brought the curtain down early with six in the fifth.
Jayder Raifstanger was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and five RBI. Camden Raifstanger was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Marco Buffoni was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI.
———
Monument 450 06 — 15 18 0
Monson 000 00 — 0 2 1
Mount Everett 13, Hoosac Valley 3
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles won their third straight game on Monday, and it marked the second time in three games that they had scored in double digits.
Everett jumped out to a 12-0 lead after three innings and ended the game by the 10-run rule with a run in the fifth inning.
Nathaniel Von Ruden went the first three innings and got credit for the win. Mike Szabo started for Hoosac, went 2 2/3 innings, and took the loss.
Ben Shannon went 4 for 4 for the Eagles, while Mike DeVoti and Michael Ullrich each went 3 for 3. Von Ruden helped his cause by going 2 for 3.
———
Hoosac Valley 012 00 — 3 2 3
Mount Everett 264 01 — 13 14 2
2B — ME: Ben Shannon, Mike DeVoti, Michael Ullrich.
Hopkins Academy 5, Mount Greylock 1
HADLEY — Hopkins’ Andrew Ciaglo outdueled Greylock’s Derek Paris in a pitchers’ duel.
Both pitchers gave up only three hits, but the Hopkins Academy right hander struck out 10, while four of the five runs given up by Paris were unearned.
The Mounties uncharacteristically committed seven errors.
The first inning was a sign of things to come for the Mounties, who went 1-2-3 at the plate. Derek Paris struck out, Landen Jamula popped to Ciaglo and Dylen Harrison struck out.
The Golden Hawks got all the runs Ciaglo needed in the first. He walked as did No. 2 hitter Cody West. Patrick Fitzgibbons forced West at second, and an error put Liam Flynn on base and scored Ciaglo. A fielder’s choice ground out by Cooper Beckwith plated Fitzgibbons with the game-winning run.
———
Mount Greylock 000 010 0 — 1 3 7
Hopkins Acad. 201 110 x — 5 3 3
Derek Paris 4, Jackson Shelsy 2 and Tommy Art. Andrew Ciaglo and Patrick Fitzgibbons. W — Ciaglo. L — Paris.
Lacrosse
Hoosac Valley girls 13, Amherst 7
CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes got five-point nights from Emma Meczywor, Karyssa Charon and Lauren Davis in a win over Amherst.
Meczywor led the way with four goals, while Charon and Davis had hat tricks too. Ashlyn Lesure added two goals and two assists.
“Overall a great team win. We came out and won the majority of the draws and used that momentum to press offensively,” wrote coach Molly Meczywor in an email. “Lauren Davis continues to see the field well as we move in transition. Our ground game improves every game and that helped in the second part of the second half. Our defense really stepped up again today as it’s evident they continue to grow as a unit.”
———
Goals — A: Siegel 3, Ireland 2, Sadiq, MacDougall; HV: Meczywor 4, Davis 3, Charon 3, Lesure 2, Felix.
Assists — A: Siegel, MacDougall; HV: Felix 2, Lesure 2, Charon 2, Davis 2, Meczywor.
Saves — A: n/a 7; HV: Whitely 7.