LENOX — It was almost all Millionaires on Wednesday at the Lenox Community Center.
The Lenox boys and girls tennis teams both collected 4-1 victories over Mount Greylock. For the girls, this was the Mounties’ first defeat of the season. Lenox had dropped its season opener to Greylock back on April 3, but then reeled off 14 straight victories.
Technically, Lenox also beat Greylock in a match that was suspended from May 12 due to darkness in Williamstown. The Millionaires are written as a 3-2 victor from the continuation.
It started at first singles, where Lenox’s Rory Lenehan took down Greylock powerhouse Mai O’Connor, using a nail-biter 7-5 win in the opening set to steal momentum and run to a straight-set win.
At third singles, things were even tighter, with Georgia Raser needing to get to seven twice to hold off Charlotte Holubar.
First doubles went to a third set race-to-10, and Nicole Illingworth and Katie Shove of Lenox bounced back from a 4-6 second-set loss to win the third 10-7.
On the boys side, Rocco Piretti won first singles in straight sets. Jack O’Brien took second singles the same way, but needed to fight off 6-4, 6-4 from Oscar Herringa of Greylock.
———
Girls
Singles — 1. Lenehan (LX) def. O’Connor 7-5, 6-1; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Patel 6-1, 7-6; 3. Raser (LX) def. Holubar 7-6 (8-6), 7-6.
Doubles — Illingworth/Shove (LX) def. Skinner/Louis 6-3, 4-6, (10-7); 2. Gomez/Keator (LX) def. Pedroni/Towler 6-1, 6-2.
Boys
Singles — 1. Piretti (LX) def. Scanlon 6-0, 6-4; 2. O’Brien (LX) def. Herringa 6-4, 6-4; 3. Wied (MG) def. Burtt 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Fuster/Ilia (LX) def. Hillman/Olney 6-1, 6-1; 2. Jordao/Tran (LX) def. Galvez/Strolle 7-6, 0-1, 1-0.
Softball
Lenox 17, Monument 7
LENOX — The top of the Lenox order came to play Wednesday night in a home game against Monument Mountain.
The Millionaires ran through the Spartans for a 10-run victory in the regular season finale.
Aliza Munch, Evelyn Julieano and Grace Julieano combiend to go 8 for 15 with 10 runs scored and 10 RBI as the 1-2-3 hitters for Lenox. Evelyn was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and a whopping seven RBI. She had two doubles and a three-run homer in the sixth inning that provided the final score of 17-7. Munch had three hits and scored five times, while Grace hit a triple.
Monument had closed the gap to 13-7 with two runs in the top of the sixth on an Alex Tenney double.
Evelyn Julieano also pitched seven innings, striking out six and walking one. While she was tagged for 11 hits, only two of the seven runs were earned.
Monument had four doubles among its 11 hits, but made six errors in the field. Meg Dupont went four innings on the hill and allowed 12 runs, seven earned. A. Paul relieved and was hit for five runs in two innings, but none of them were earned.
———
Monument 023 002 0 — 7 11 6
Lenox 260 414 x — 17 13 5
Dupont (4), Paul (2) and Carpenter. E. Julieano and Armold. W — E. Julieano. L — Dupont. 2B — MM: Tenney, Ullrich, Carpenter, Raifstanger; LX: E. Julieano 2. 3B — LX: G. Julieano. HR — LX: E. Julieano.
Wahconah 12, Mount Greylock 11
WILLIAMSTOWN — There were six home runs and nine extra-base hits in a slugfest between the Warriors and Mounties Wednesday night. There were also 10 errors, but despite Wahconah making six of them, and allowing 14 hits to the Mounties, the visitors escaped Williamstown with a win.
Wahconah got homers from Casey Wilson, Taylar Hickey and Louis Carkuff. Carkuff hit a solo shot in the seventh, and was followed by an RBI double from Elena Iovieno to push the Warriors in front 12-9.
In the Mounties’ last ups, though, the home squad got a leadoff single followed by an RBI double from Mia Filiault. Kayleigh Jaros then singled in Filiault and moved to second with the tying run.
Wahconah called on Taylar Hickey to relieve starter Casey Wilson. A sacrifice moved the runner to third with one out, but Hickey then induced two ground outs and her defense made the plays to close out the Mounties.
For Greylock Emma Newberry hit a two-run homer in the first for Greylock, while Kami Sweet hit a two-run shot in the third and a solo homer to lead off the fifth.
———
Wahconah 520 300 2 — 12 10 6
Greylock 402 111 2 — 11 14 4
Wilson (6), Hickey (1) and Iovieno. Sweet and Pelkey. W — Wilson. L — Sweet. 2B — W: Iovieno; MG: Filiault. 3B — MG: Koffi. HR — W: Wilson, Hickey, Carkuff; MG: Sweet 2, Newberry.
Taconic 4, Greenfield 3
PITTSFIELD — Rylee Paronto’s two-run homer in the bottom fo the sixth inning broke a 2-2 deadline and set the Thunder up for a big win on Wednesday night against a powerhouse Greenfield program.
Paronto also pitched the final three innings in relief of starter Chey Goddard. Greenfield loaded the bases in the fifth and got runners on second and third in the sixth, but did not score. In the seventh, the first three batters all reached base, scoring one run, but the other two were stranded via three consecutive groundouts.
Leena Schettini was 2 for 4, while Brenna McNeice’s line wound up 1 for 1 with a pair of sacrifices. That one hit was a one-out double by McNeice in the seventh that brought Paronto to the plate for her go-ahead home run.
Schettini hit an RBI double after an Ella Stodden single in the third.
———
Greenfield 200 000 1 — 3 7 1
Taconic 011 002 x — 4 8 2
Widelo and Flynn. Goddard (4), Paronto (3) and Schettini. W — Paronto. L — Widelo. 2B — G: Flynn, Bucala; T: Schettini, McNeice. 3B — G: Bucala. HR — T: Paronto.
Lee 21, Smith Vocational 1
LEE — On Senior Night at Lee, the Wildcats bombarded their visitors with 21 runs on 12 hits and 14 walks.
Makayla Schuerer got the starting nod as a senior, but gave way to ace Bri Lynch before long. Lynch wound up with 14 strikeouts over five innings of work. She walked none and allowed no runs on two hits. Amidst the 14Ks was No. 200 for her career.
Offensively. Lily Brancato was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBI, while Taryn Bannon was 2 for 2 with two runs and three RBI. Addie Mayberry was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI.
———
Smith 100 00 — 1 3 1
Lee 4855 4x — 21 12 0
Lynch (5), Schuerer (0+) and Brancato. Antil and Duboy. W — Lynch. L — Antil. 2B — L: Brancato, Kotek. 3B — SV: Antil.
Boys Lacrosse
McCann Tech 9, Central 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Hornets had a bounce-back game Wednesday night on the road. McCann dropped an overtime contest earlier in the week, but held Central to a single goal and fought back to .500 with a 7-7 record.
Evan Rose had four goals and two assists, while Cole Maxwell collected a hat trick. Parker Hart had a trio of assists on a four-point night, while Max Morin added a goal and two assists.
“We started slow offensively, but had quality looks at the net in the first half,” wrote coach Marshall Maxwell. “Our full field defense generated good offensive opportunities that we capitalized on in the second half.”
———
Goals — MT: Rose 4, Maxwell 3, Hart, Morin.
Assists — Hart 3, Rose 2, Morin 2, Marko, Touponce.
Saves — Rhinemiller 5
Baseball
Taconic 6, Southwick 0
PITTSFIELD — The top-ranked baseball team in the MIAA Division III power ratings wrapped up its regular season with a near no-hitter.
Matt Lee and Quentin Christopher combined to throw a one-hit shutout Thursday, as the top-ranked Taconic Thunder knocked off Southwick-Tolland 6-0 in the Thunder’s regular-season finale.
Lee went 4 1/3 innings and did not surrender a hit. He allowed two base runners, giving up a first-inning walk to Ryder Pieczarka and he hit Bill Gorman with a pitch in the third. No Southwick hitter got a bat on the ball as all 13 of the outs Lee recorded were by strikeout.
That means in the regular season, Lee pitched 41 2/3 innings and did not give up a run in any of his appearances.
Christopher came in with one out in the fifth inning, and while he kept Southwick off the board, he did give up a one-out base hit to Zach Olson, accounting for the Rams’ only hit.
Taconic, now 15-2, put the game out of reach with four runs in the first inning. Antonio Scalise and Eddie Ferris each had RBI singles, while Damon Pause had a two-run single.
The Thunder, the presumptive top seed in the PVIAC Class B tournament, will wait until the end of the week to get their tournament schedule. Southwick is now 11-6.
———
Southwick 000 000 0 — 0 1 3 Taconic 410 010 x — 6 5 0 Ted Dunn 5 1/3, Cam Degray 2/3 and George Kimball. Matt Lee 4 1/3, Quentin Christopher 2 2/3 and Nick Guachione. W — Lee. L — Dunn. 2B — T: Guachione. LOB — ST 5. T 8. McCann Tech 16, Hoosac Valley 6
CHESHIRE — Visiting McCann Tech broke open a one-run game by outscoring Hoosac Valley 10-1 over the final three innings of a five-inning, run-shortened contest.
The Hornets (11-6) were hanging on to a slender 6-5 lead when, in the top of the third, Collin booth hit an RBI double, and Josh Livsey followed that up with a two-run single. That turned the one-run lead into a 9-5 advantage.
One inning later, McCann put seven on the board, which proved to be too much for the Hurricanes (1-13) to come back from.
The Hornets pounded out 13 hits against Hoosac starter Chris Szabo and reliever Travis DeBlois. Josh Livsey was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Booth, Aaron Livsey, winning pitcher Lukas Rylander and Austin Buda all had two hits each. Aaron Livsey was 2 for 2 with four runs scored and four RBI.
Kale Kondel had two hits for Hoosac Valley.
———
McCann Tech 333 70 — 16 13 2 Hoosac Valley 230 01 — 6 4 4 Lukas Rylander 4, Carson Rylander 1 and Austin Buda, Jack Dolan. Chris Szabo 3 2/3, Travis DeBlois 1 1/3 and Carson Harrington. W — L. Rylander. L — Szabo. 2B — MT: Aaron Livsey, Collin Booth. 3B — MT: Josh Livsey. LOB — MT 7. HV 4. Drury 5, Mount Everett 2
NORTH ADAMS — The Eagles let go of the rope in the sixth inning, and Drury ran away with a victory on Senior Night.
The Blue Devils scored four times in the bottom of the sixth, turning a 2-1 deficit into a three-run lead. Nick Lescarbeau took the ball back and went out for his seventh inning of work and ended things with just four batters, punctuating the win with a swinging strikeout after batterymate Julian Feliciano threw out a base stealer at second.
Two men reached via error and walk to start the bottom of the sixth, and Hunter Marceau then singled to load the bases. Everett’s Matt Lowe got the second out on a pop up, but then surrendered a two-run single to Noah Arnold on a drive to center field that made it 3-2 Drury. Stephen Cornell followed with an RBI single, as did Conner Hinkell, providing the insurance.
Lescarbeau struck out 12 over seven innings, scattering five hits and allowing one earned run. He walked a single batter.
Lowe went six innings for the Eagles, striking out four and walking three. He allowed five hits, but none of the runs allowed were earned.
——— Everett 000 020 0 — 2 5 4 Drury 100 004 x — 5 5 2 Lacrosse Hoosac girls 19, Monson 6
MONSON — It was a milestone night for the girls of Hoosac Valley lacrosse.
Emma Meczywor notched her 200th point, while teammate Jacinta Felix tallied her 100th. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes poured in 19 goals in a road win, showing no let-down after an emotional Tuesday night victory in the closing seconds against Hampshire.
Lauren Davis went wild for eight goals and four assists, while Meczywor celebrated her 16th birthday with an eight-point night. She, Felix and Ashlyn Lesure all collected hat tricks. Kennedy Whitely made double-digit saves.
“We controlled possession for most of the game,” wrote coach Molly West. “Great clean game and team win where everyone contributed. Eighth-grader Eva Akroman stepped in defensively and played exceptional.”
———
Goals — HV: Davis 8, Meczywor 3, Felix 3, Lesure 3, Cappiello, Lloyd; M: Nevaeh 3, Haley, Julia, Bella.
Assists — HV: Meczywor 5, Davis 4, Felix, Lesure, Rhinemiller.
Saves — HV: Whitely 10; M: Maddie 17.
Chicopee Comp 16, McCann Tech girls 3
NORTH ADAMS — In their home finale on Tuesday, the Hornets got goals from Jazzmyn Valego, Dakota Marko and Mia Parise.
“The McCann ceniors recognized for their commitment and determination to build a varsity program over the past three years were Mia Parise, Madeline Durocher, Riley Beaumont and Ashley Thompson,” wrote coach Christian Chenail.
This was the inaugural season for the McCann Tech girls.