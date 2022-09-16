WILLIAMSTOWN — Sam Higga’s goal at the 32-minute mark provided the only score on the evening for Monument Mountain boys soccer in its win on the road.
Spartans keeper Ben Kleinman had eight saves to blank Mount Greylock 1-0.
Mount Greylock goalie Dan Warren had two saves.
Pittsfield 1, Agawam 1PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield and Agawam tied to each earn a point in Churchill League play on Thursday. PHS Junior Makai Shepardson scored a goal three minutes into the match for an early lead.
Both sides were defensive from there, and PHS head coach Neill Brandon credited junior Ethan Breitmaier for a strong game on the back line. On a broken play after a corner kick, Agawam scored a goal with 15 minutes remaining to tie things up.
Pittsfield will travel to Marlboro for a non-league match on Saturday.
———
Pittsfield 1 0 — 0
Agawam 0 1 — 1
First Half
P: Shepardson (unassisted) 3’
Second Half
A: 65’
Cross-country
Meet at TaconicPITTSFIELD — Dennis Love cruised through Taconic at a sub-5:45 pace to win Wednesday’s meet by a 16-second margin.
The Lenox senior finished in 17:49, with Monument Mountain freshman Everett Pacheco next through in 18:06.
Then it was three straight Mount Greylock runners, led by Andrew Petropulos in third, as the Mounties picked up wins over Taconic, Lee and Monument Mountain.
Lenox, which put five runners inside the top 10, won its lone contested matchup against Taconic.
Monument’s top finisher was Colby Sweet (19:46) in 11th, Lee’s top finisher was Jacob Bianco (20:32) in 13th, and Taconic’s top finisher was Noah Krantz (21:48) in 25th.
On the girls side, Greylock also had a 3-0 day, but it was Lenox’s Alice Culver taking home the top spot individually. Culver finished in 21:02, besting Greylock’s Ainsley Abel by more than a minute. Abel, who finished in 22:39, did lead a pack of four Mounties in the top 10, including freshman Adriana Carasone in third.
Lenox got upperclassmen Jessie Scrimo and Genevieve Collins to round out the first five. Monument was led by Rae Geddes in sixth, while Lee’s Annabelle Martin was seventh. Taconic was led by Jane Wong (27:54) in 17th.
———
Boys
Team Results — Taconic def. Lee 25-36; Mount Greylock 15 def. Taconic 50; Lenox def. Taconic 15-50; Greylock def. Lee 16-46; Greylock def. Monument Mountain 22-37; Monument def. Lee 19-41.
Top 10 — 1. D. Love (LX) 17:49; 2. E. Pacheco (MM) 18:06; 3. A. Petropulos (MG) 18:10; 4. E. Holzapfel (MG) 18:26; 5. R. Keating (MG) 18:34; 6. C. Mathews (LX) 18:55; 7. A. McCormack (LX) 19:23; 8. S. Geller (LX) 19:26; 9. B. Harwood (LX) 19:33; 10. R. Mellow-Bartels (MG) 19:40.
Girls
Team Results — Lee def. Taconic 17-43; Greylock def. Taconic 15-50; Lenox def. Taconic 16-46; Greylock def. Lee 22-37; Greylock def. Monument 19-42; Lee def. Monument 23-35.
Top 10 — 1. A. Culver (LX) 21:02; 2. A. Abel (MG) 22:39; 3. A. Carasone (MG) 22:51; 4. J. Scrimo (LX) 22:58; 5. G. Collins (LX) 23:31; 6. R. Geddes (MM) 24:26; 7. A. Martin (L) 24:32; 8. E. Holian (L) 24:35; 9. K. Goss (MG) 25:04; 10. S. Polumbo (MG) 25:42.
Softball Tryouts
The 16U Mass Destruction travel softball team is holding tryouts on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Park on Newell Street in Pittsfield. Players only need to attend one tryout date but may come to both. If it rains, tryouts will be moved to The Infield on Lyman Street.
For more information you can contact coach John Bassi 413-464-1851 or coach Rick Arpante 413-281-0373.