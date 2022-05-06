GREAT BARRINGTON — The Wahconah girls and Taconic boys made themselves right at home at Monument Mountain on Thursday evening.
That was the site for a tri-meet with the Warriors and Thunder alongside Lenox. The Millionaires picked up a boys win and a girls win, but the THS boys and WRHS girls secured 2-0 days.
The Taconic boys beat Lenox 79-60 and Wahconah 89-51. The Wahconah girls took down Lenox 75-66 and Taconic 75-66.
The Lenox boys beat Wahconah 69-62, while the Lenox girls beat Taconic 83-58.
Individually, Taconic’s Sean Harrigan netted three wins and a runner-up, taking the 100 as well as the high and triple jump. Lenox’s Solia Herndon-Schmid had three wins as well, grabbing both hurdle events and the long jump. She was also the leadoff runner for Lenox’s winning 4x400 team.
Olivia Gamberoni, Aryianna Garceau and Adelyn Furlong led the Wahconah girls. Gamberoni landed on four podiums with wins in the 400 and triple jump. Garceau took the 100 and high jump and was runner-up to Schmid in the 100 hurdles. Furlong added two wins and a third, out-throwing the field in discus and javelin.
Lenox’s Genevieve Collins cycled a first, second and third.
Ian Bridges led the Lenox boys, winning the 200 and long jump and grabbing a second as well. Dennis Love bolsted the Millionaires with wins in the 800 and 1 mile, and also helping the 4x400 team to victory.
Wahconah’s Peyton Shippee won the discus and javelin events.
Taconic’s Josh Stevens cycled a first, second and third.
———
Girls
100 — 1. A. Garceau (W) 13.33; 2. M. Elliot (LX) 13.69; 3. E. Daly (T) 13.87.
200 — 1. A. Phillips (T) 28.65; 2. E. Daly (T) 29.25; 3. Q. Walton (W) 29.39.
400 — 1. O. Gamberoni (W) 1:05.25; 2. A. Phillips (T) 1:05.51; 3. S. Reber (LX) 1:07.04
800 — 1. G. Collins (LX) 2:46.69; 2. S. Hanger (T) 2:58.31; 3. S. Wilk (LX) 3:02.89.
1 Mile — 1. A. Touloukian (LX) 5:46.40; 2. A. Burns (LX) 5:58.99; 3. G. Collins (LX) 5:59.99.
2 Mile — 1. A. Culver (LX) 11:49.39; 2. J. Harwood (LX) 13:11.10; 3. O. Langenheim (W) 13:58.58.
100 Hurdles — 1. S. Schmid (LX) 16.52; 2. A. Garceau (W) 17.07; 3. T. Martin (T) 18.19.
400 Hurdles — 1. S. Schmid (LX) 1:11.76; 2. R. Starsja (T) 1:11.78; 3. K. Perrone (W) 1:15.11.
4x100 Relay — 1. Wahconah (Langenheim/Becker/Chagnon/Shippee) 59.40; 2. Taconic 1:00.89; 3. Lenox 1:02.47.
4x400 — 1. Lenox (Schmid/E. Scrimo/Reber/M. Elliot) 4:24.26; 2. Taconic 4:41.61; 3. Lenox B 5:03.83.
4x800 — 1. Lenox (Touloukian/Burns/J. Scrimo/Harwood) 11:38.56; 2. Taconic 12:45.62; 3. Wahconah 13:48.81.
High Jump — 1. A. Garceau (W) 4-08; 2. M. Shippee (W) 4-06; 3. M. DiGrigoli (LX) 4-04.
Long Jump — 1. S. Schmid (LX) 15-01.25; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 15-01; 3. M. Elliot (LX) 14-04.5.
Triple Jump — 1. O. Gamberoni (W) 33-05.75; 2. T. Ahmed (T) 31-03; 3. Q. Walton (W) 30-08.75.
Shot Put — 1. A. Furlong (W) 26-05.5; 2. M. Shippee (W) 25-05; 3. T. Martin (T) 24-05.5.
Discus — 1. A. Furlong (W) 79-09; 2. G. Collins (LX) 77-06; 3. M. Shippee (W) 75-04.
Javelin — 1. M. Riechers (W) 77-11; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 76-00; 3. A. Furlong (W) 74-06.
Boys
100 — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 11.75; 2. I. Bridges (LX) 11.99; 3. A. Trapani (T) 12.04.
200 — 1. I. Bridges (LX) 24.24; 2. S. Harrigan (T) 24.59; 3. J. Davis (T) 24.61.
400 — 1. H. Touloukian (LX) 53.77; 2. A. Trapani (T) 56.72; 3. D. DuBois (T) 57.78.
800 — 1. D. Love (LX) 2:10.82; 2. R. Gladu (W) 2:13.79; 3. A. Perenick (W) 2:14.01.
1 Mile — 1. D. Love (LX) 4:46.43; 2. D. Patel (LX) 4:56.83; 3. R. Gladu (W) 4:57.54.
2 Mile — 1. M. Adam (LX) 10:17.65; 2. H. Touloukian (LX) 10:29.11; 3. C. Mathews (LX) 10:53.91.
110 Hurdles — 1. T. Hoose (T) 16.70; 2. B. Andersen (W) 17.30; 3. T. Altman (T) 19.30.
400 Hurdles — 1. B. Andersen (W) 1:00.36; 2. T. Hoose (T) 1:01.03; 3. L. Furlong (W) 1:08.41.
4x100 Relay — 1. Taconic (Hoose/Trapani/Davis/Harewood) 46.82; 2. Taconic B 52.55.
4x400 — 1. Lenox (McCormack/Love/Patel/Alterdon) 3:52.56; 2. Wahconah 3:54.34; 3. Taconic 3:58.12.
4x800 — 1. Lenox (Adam/Ames/Mathews/Jolly) 9:34.94; 2. Wahconah 9:58.03; 3. Taconic 10:06.76.
High Jump — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 5-08; 2. L. Furlong (W) 5-06; 3. L. Soule (T) 5-00.
Long Jump — 1. I. Bridges (LX) 18-06; 2. E. Harewood (T) 17-10.5; 3. J. Speth (W) 17-01.25.
Triple Jump — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 37-05; 2. E. Harewood (T) 33-11.25; 3. B. Melle (W) 33-01.
Shot Put — 1. J. Stevens (T) 36-08.5; 2. J. Lafreniere (T) 32-06.75; 3. A. DelVecchio (LX) 32-01.5.
Discus — 1. P. Shippee (W) 112-07; 2. J. Cooney (LX) 88-08; 3. J. Stevens (T) 87-02.
Javelin — 1. P. Shippee (W) 131-11; 2. J. Stevens (T) 121-07; 3. J. Lafreniere (T) 110-00.
Meet at Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE — In a Friday afternoon dual meet at Hoosac, the Hurricanes girls put up a fight with their top-end talent but ultimately fell to visiting Mount Greylock 86-55.
On the boys side, it was an overpowering performance from the Mounties across the board in a 127-14 victory.
By top-end talent, the Hoosac girls had eight individual victors in the meet, led by Lilly Boudreau who swept the 100, 200 and 400. She even added a fourth podium spot in the long jump. Gabby Billetz won both shot put and discus for the Hurricanes as well.
However, behind three podium spots each by Kate Swann and Sophia Mele, Mount Greylock proved too much. Swann picked up where Boudreau left off, winning both the 800 and the mile. She was also second in the 2 mile to teammate Vera de Jong.
Mele finished a breath behind Boudreau in both sprints, but bested her in long jump. Greylock also got to wins from Chase Hoey in the high and triple jump. Katherine Goss won the 400 hurdles, was second in the 100 hurdles and helped win the 4x400 relay.
On the boys side, only two Hurricanes scored points. Both were, however on a pair of podiums. Justin Levesque defended his home track to win the 1 and 2 mile races. Jake Mucci battled to podium spots in the shot put and discus.
Otherwise, it was all Mounties all the time. Jack Catelotti won the 100 and 200 dashes, Jenner Kittle won high jump and javelin, and Judge Martin stood out on three podiums, winning the shot put.
The day’s tightest finish was Greylock vs. Greylock in the boys 4x400, where the B squad beat the A by .15 seconds.
In the girls 800, Swann bested teammates Lily McDermott (by .07) and Erin Keating (by .12).
———
Girls
100 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 13.42; 2. S. Mele (MG) 13.84; 3. N. Pompi (HV) 13.87.
200 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 28.15; S. Mele (MG) 28.56; 3. L. McDermott (MG) 29.03.
400 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 1:01.85; 2. L. McDermott (MG) 1:03.55; 3. E. Caplinger (MG) 1:08.69.
800 — 1. K. Swann (MG) 2:42.74; 2. L. Igoe (MG) 2:42.81; 3. E. Keating (MG) 2:42.86.
1 Mile — 1. K. Swann (MG) 5:35.65; 2. E. Keating (MG) 5:59.31; 3. A. Carasone (MG) 6:46.12.
2 Mile — 1. V. de Jong (MG) 13:08.21; 2. K. Swann (MG) 13:12.48; 3. E. Keating (MG) 14:16.54.
100 Hurdles — 1. A. Garabedian (HV) 17.83; 2. K. Goss (MG) 17.99; 3. T. Rehill (HV) 18.73.
400 Hurdles — 1. K. Goss (HV) 1:15.84; 2. T. Rehill (HV) 1:19.89; 3. A. Miller (MG) 1:21.89.
4x100 Relay — 1. Hoosac Valley (Rehill/Davis/Scholz/Pompi) 56.14; 2. Mount Greylock 57.53; 3. Hoosac B 1:06.00.
4x400 — 1. Mount Greylock (Dowling/Goss/Caplinger/McDermott) 4:41.11; 2. Hoosac Vallley 4:59.90.
4x800 — 1. Mount Greylock (L. Miller/Swabey/de Jong/A. Miller) 13:16.32.
High Jump — 1. C. Hoey (MG) 4-06; 2. K. Scholz (HV) 4-04; 3. E. Caplinger (MG) 4-03.
Long Jump — 1. S. Mele (MG) 15-04; 2. P. Barnes (MG) 14-03; 3. L. Boudreau (HV) J14-03.
Triple Jump — 1. C. Hoey (MG) 31-00; 2. T. Garabedian (HV) 29-03; 3. A. Garabedian (HV) 28-10.
Shot Put — 1. G. Billetz (HV) 29-11.50; 2. E. Gilooly (MG) 26-03; 3. H. Shea (HV) J26-03.
Discus — 1. G. Billetz (HV) 85-11; 2. L. Catelotti (MG) 84-01.5; 3. O. Scholz (HV) 81-03.
Javelin — 1. A. Scialabba (HV) 88-06; 2. L. Gill (MG) 83-03; 3. L. Catelotti (MG) 76-02.
Boys
100 — 1. J. Catelotti (MG) 11.89; 2. P. Maruk (MG) 12.09; 3. M. Chang (MG) 12.38.
200 — 1. J. Catelotti (MG) 24.52; 2. D. Warren (MG) 24.81; 3. Q. McDermott (MG) 25.00.
400 — 1. Z. Singer (MG) 56.75; 2. D. Nevarez (MG) 57.53; 3. A. Ford (MG) 59.52.
800 — 1. C. Low (MG) 2:12.76; 2. K. Stroud (MG) 2:13.04; 3. J. Bakija (MG) 2:15.27.
1 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 4:46.98; 2. A. Petropulos (MG) 4:47.46; 3. R. Keating (MG) 5:06.91.
2 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 10:28.84; 2. P. Winters (MG) 11:36.00; 3. R. Mellow-Bartels (MG) 11:52.71.
110 Hurdles — 1. T. Murphy (MG) 19.5; 2. W. Apotsos (MG) 20.33; 3. N. Gill (MG) 23.37.
400 Hurdles — 1. V. Welch (MG) 1:04.18; 2. T. Murphy (MG) 1:11.28; 3. E. Crowe (MG) 1:18.15.
4x100 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock A 47.43; 2. Greylock B 47.98; 3. Greylock C 55.26.
4x400 — 1. Mount Greylock B 4:11.31; 2. Greylock A 4:11.46.
4x800 — 1. Mount Greylock A 11:11.94.
High Jump — 1. J. Kittle (MG) 5-04; 2. J. Powell (MG) J5-04; 3. J. Martin (MG) 5-00.
Long Jump — 1. D. Warren (MG) 18-08; 2. C. Turners (MG) 18-05; 3. N. Klompus (MG) 17-09.
Triple Jump — 1. C. Ross (MG) 38-05; 2. S. Barnes (MG) 34-06; 3. G. Munemo (MG) 34-03.
Shot Put — 1. J. Martin (MG) 41-01; 2. J. Mucci (HV) 38-04; 3. R. Goss (MG) 33-01.5.
Discus — 1. E. Hetherington (MG) 133-07.5; 2. R. Goss (MG) 126-02; 3. J. Mucci (HV) 105-01.
Javelin — 1. J. Kittle (MG) 137-09; 2. C. Turner (MG) 120-03; 3. J. Martin (MG) 112-06.