CHICOPEE — Cam Sime and Walker Abdallah combined to toss a four-hitter as Pittsfield gave new coach Drew Pearce his first win in the Generals’ 10-2 victory at Chicopee Comp Friday afternoon.
Pittsfield, now 1-1, bounced back from a season-opening loss to Agawam with a solid victory.
Sime went five innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out seven. Abdallah went the final two innings. He gave up one hit and walked four while striking out three. The run he surrendered was also unearned.
Pittsfield took a 3-0 advantage in the third inning and never gave up the lead. Sime reached on an error to lead off the inning. After Patrick Rindfuss walked, Chase Racine belted an RBI double and after Rindfuss scored on a passed ball, Racine eventually scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Aidan Hillard.
Rindfuss was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Racine was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBI.
———
Pittsfield 003 330 1 — 10 14 3
Chicopee 000 101 0 — 2 4 1
Cam Sime 5, Walker Abdallah 2 and Connor Lavinio. Chase Young 3, Blake Wheeler 1 2/3, Gavin Williams 1 1/3, Treyton Brunault 1 and Bryce Trumbull. W — Sime. L — Young. 2B — P: Mike Grady, Chase Racine.
Lenox 15, Granby 4
GRANBY — The newly-former Lenox boys varsity program picked up its first win this week, tripling up Granby on the road.
The Millionaires had seven different goal scorers and 10 different players register a point.
Midfielder Finian Lenehan was the high man with four goals and two assists, while attack Donny Bowler had a hat trick and an assist as well. Ian Mack led the way with 12 ground balls and notched two goals and two helpers to pack the stat sheet. Mack was also 4-0 in the face-off circle.
Of Lenox’s 15 goals, 13 were assisted on and the Millionaires were 16-7 on face-offs.
Jeffrey Larmon made four saves in net.
———
Goals — L: Lenehan 4, Bowler 3, Boyko 2, Stover 2, Mack 2, Gamberoni, Fairfield.
Assists — L: Boyd 3, Lenehan 2, Mack 2, Bowler, Boyko, Gamberoni, Oates, Pignatelli, Stover.
Saves — L: Larmon 4.
Mount Greylock 18, Mount Anthony 9
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Mounties went north of the border and doubled up Mount Anthony for their season’s first win.
Ainsley Abel and Sarah Polumbo led the way with eight and six goals, respectively, while Zoe Armet added a hat trick of of her own.
Greylock improved to 1-1.
———
Goals — MG: Abel 8, Polumbo 6, Armet 3, Leveque.
Assists — MG: Politis, Pesce, McWeeney.
Saves — MG: Rech 12.
Lee 12, Smith Vo-Tech 6
LEE — A relatively clean game in the field was the key to the Wildcats’ home win on Friday afternoon.
The visiting Vikings committed seven errors and couldn’t hold onto an early lead through the late innings.
Lee (2-0) scored 10 of its 12 runs from the fourth inning on, despite just six hits — all singles — in the game. Kylie Joyce had a base hit, drove in two runs and scored twice. Karalynn Hopkins drove in a pair as well, while Autumn Schwab walked three times and scored twice.
Taryn Bannon went seven innings in the circle, striking out five against two walks and eight hits. Only three of Smith’s runs were earned.
———
Smith 300 110 1 — 6 8 7
Lee 020 523 x — 12 6 2
Ludlow 15, Mount Everett 3
LUDLOW — Mount Everett couldn’t solve the Ludlow batting order on the road Friday afternoon.
The Lions tagged their visitors for 18 hits and ended the game with two outs in a five-run fifth inning. Mariah Broderick got the start for Mount Everett and struck out one, but walked three and gave up 14 earned runs.
The Eagles (0-2) went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning when leadoff hitter Hudah Ngoy Nkulu got on base and came around to score. Ngoy Nkulu was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. She also stole two bases. Catcher Emma Goewey was 2 for 3 with two RBI, while Tonilynn Smith had a hit, a run and a RBI.
———
Everett 102 00 — 3 6 3
Ludlow 333 15 — 15 18 1
Broderick and Goewey. Sunderland and n/a. W — Sunderland. L — Broderick. 2B — ME (Ngoy Nkulu).