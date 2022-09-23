CHESHIRE — Coach Mark Ziaja was pleased with his girls start on Thursday in a home matchup against Ware.
The Hoosac Valley girls won 1-0.
That initial effort paid off in the 30th minute, when Gabby Billetz lofted a shot that ducked just under the crossbar to put the Hurricanes in front.
“Second half was a back and forth affair; Hoosac getting some good build up play, Ware springing a few effective counters — neither team could capitalize,” Ziaja wrote.
Emma Meczywor made Billetz’s goal stand up, making 10 saves for the clean sheet. Hoosac improved to 4-3.
Mount Greylock 183, Taconic 191
PITTSFIELD — Mount Greylock rode a medalist round of six-over 41 from Owen Petropulos to a right win over Taconic on Thursday.
The Mounties beat the Thunder at Berkshire Hills by eight strokes.
Camdyn McKillop and Antonio Scalise shot matching 43s to lead Taconic.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (183)
Owen Petropulos 41, Tommy Art 46, Ben Dingman 45, Will Sverluga 56, Jacob Hillman 51, Max Wied 55.
TACONIC (191)
Jackson Molleur 55, Camdyn McKillop 43, Cam LaFerriere 52, Antonio Scalise 43, Mitchell Hall 53, Ayden Anderson 53.
Central 3, Taconic 1
SPRINGFIELD — It took a road trip to Division I power Springfield Central to knock Taconic from its unbeaten perch this fall. The Thunder were taken down by the Golden Eagles 19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 26-28.
“I’ve been so proud of these girls throughout this season up to this point, but tonight they brought it to another level in a loss to a team that prevented us from coming close to the high number of aces we usually get, and a team that just kept pounding the ball at us with a really high in play percentage,” wrote Taconic coach Lance Fyfe. “We may not have won tonight, but we learned a lot about what it is to be on a team that believes in itself and has one goal in mind.”
A delayed arrival set up Central’s opening win, but Taconic (6-1) got into the 20s in the second set. Facing a sweep, the Thunder buckled down in the third set and took it behind the strength of some outstanding plays from Namoi Tayi and Natalia Dos Santos.
“I can still see Nyashia Daniels pounding an overpass straight down and our bench erupting! Nevaeh Williams was a real force swinging from the right side of the court causing Springfield’s setter and right back some defensive issues as well,” wrote Fyfe of the fourth set. “This set could have gone either way, and home court advantage may be where credit is due, as we lost 26-28. Natalia Dos Santos had the best night of her career as she fed off our teams amazing effort and desire to win, and her stats are a reflection of what team work is all about!”
Dos Santos finished with 20 digs and six kills. Brenna McNeice spread the love with 16 assists and had 21 digs herself. Ciana Bennett had 12 digs.
Offensively, Daniels had nine kills and two aces, while Williams had five kills and Tayi had four.