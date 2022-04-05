EASTHAMPTON — Last year, the Monument Mountain baseball team lost to Easthampton in the Western Massachusetts Division III semifinals. This year, that would not happen again.
The Spartans got a combined one-hit shutout from Artie Labrie and two relievers and the offense pounded out 12 hits in a 12-0 win over the Eagles in the Spartans’ season opener.
Labrie went the first four innings and gave up the game’s only hit on a Nick Lloyd single in the fourth inning. He struck out three, did not walk anyone and hit one batter.
“He’s only had two bullpens before his first start,” Monument coach Tom Hankey said. “For the most part the pitching was good for us today.”
Owen Wade pitched two innings and Colin Parker threw the seventh. They did not give up a hit.
Peter Free was 3 for 5 with three runs batted in for the Spartans, while Cole Bissaillion was 3 for 4 with three RBI.
———
Monument 220 120 5 — 12 12 1
Easthampton 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Artie Labrie 4, Owen Wade 2, Colin Parker 1 and Cole Bissaillon. Winter Roske and Otis Follet. W — Labrie. L — Roske. 2B — MM: Jayder Raifstanger, Bissaillon.
Softball
Gateway 7, Monument 6
HUNTINGTON — The Spartans were kept off the board until the fifth inning and still almost came all the way back to beat Gateway.
The Gators led 6-0 through four innings, before Monument Mountain (1-1) tagged them for a pair in the top of the fifth.
“Gateway played great small ball. Lots of bunts to get on base,” wrote MM coach Jamie Downer in an email. “For Monument, Alex Tenney had a huge diving catch in left. Bella Viola with a doubleplay early in the game... Mia Wade played a really solid game at third base, making a few key plays.”
In the sixth, Monument got a single and double in consecutive at bats by Wade and Dakota Massey to drive in two runs. Massey then scored on a ground out. Back-to-back singles in the seventh by Elee Hull and Viola scored another, but the tying run was stranded on second.
———
Monument 000 023 1 — 6 8 3
Gateway 103 210 x — 7 6 3
Megan Dupont and Grace Fosser. Hanning and Palva. W — Hanning. L — Dupont. 2B — MM (Dakota Massey).
Springfield Central 6, Mount Everett 5
SPRINGFIELD — The Eagles were sitting pretty on Tuesday afternoon before Central came storming back late.
Mount Everett held a 5-0 advantage through 4 1/2 innings on the road, but then the Golden Eagles soared back into the picture.
“Had a rough inning with some mental miscues, errors that allowed Central to claw back in,” wrote coach Josh King in an email. “We had our chances today and will just need to limit some of those mistakes in the field and on the bases. For our first time out though the girls played well and know they are capable of putting a complete game together the next time we step on the diamond.”
The visitors escaped the fifth with a one-run lead, but couldn’t add any cushion and it was knotted 5-5 into the seventh and Central stole one.
Hudah Ngoy Nkulu doubled and drove in a run for Mount Everett, while Tonilyn Smith had another hit and RBI. In the circle, Mariah Broderick struck out 11, but walked eight and scattered five hits. Only three of Cental’s six runs were earned.
The Eagles are at Monument Mountain on Thursday.
Ludlow 12, McCann Tech 0
NORTH ADAMS — Emily Godek and the Ludlow Lions were too much for the Hornets.
The Ludlow junior tossed six innings of two-hit ball and added a double, home run and four RBI at the plate.
Hannah Tatro and Zoe Martin-Levesque each had hits for McCann Tech.
“Tough start to the season butt saw some good things,” McCann Tech coach Robin Finnegan wrote in an email. “First time facing live pitching and being outside. We didn’t hit the ball so we have things to work on. It is early and we will be okay.”
The Hornets are back on the diamond on Monday with a home game against Southwick.
———
Ludlow 612 003 — 12 7 0
McCann 000 000 — 0 2 0
Godek and N/A. Moser and Mroz. W — Godek. L — Moser. 2B — L 2 (Rys, Godek); HR — L 1 (Godek).