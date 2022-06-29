LENOX — The Sheffield Junior Legion team made the most of a bonus home game Wednesday evening at War Memorial Field.
The Post 340 squad took down Westfield 4-3 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh by Jack Bissaillon.
Bissaillon’s knock to left field scored Dom Velsaco from second and completed a comeback all the way from the 3-0 hole Sheffield faced after just half an inning of play.
Ben Cornish got the start for Sheffield, and was tagged for three runs in the first but the hosts were unscathed from there. Cornish set the visitors down in order in the third and fourth. He lasted into the sixth inning, before Bissaillon came on in relief to help close it out.
Sheffield chipped away at the lead right away, when Dom Velasco doubled and scored in the home half of the first. In the sixth, Bissaillon and Garrett Curtin went back-to-back with doubles to plate another.
Then in the seventh, Hayden Singer reached on an error before Velasco, Brendan Armstrong and Bissaillon hit three straight two-out singles to tie the game and win it.
———
Westfield 300 000 0 — 3
Sheffield 100 001 2 — 4
Sheffield 13, Wilbraham 2
WILBRAHAM — The Sheffield Juniors got on top of Wilbraham in the second inning on Tuesday and didn’t let the hosts up.
Sheffield rolled up eight runs in the fifth inning to end it early 13-2.
Jack Konrad got the win on the hill, as the visitors settled in after allowing a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Wilbraham went down in order in the second and third innings, struck out three times in the fourth and then fell 1-2-3 in a harmless fifth to seal it.
Dom Velasco led the offensive push for Sheffield with four hits and four RBI. He also scored two runs out of the leadoff spot. Brendan Armstrong had two hits and scored twice, while Emile Miller hit a two-run single in the fifth that pushed the lead to double digits.
———
Sheffield 122 08 — 13
Wilbraham 200 00 — 2
Bristol 2, North Adams 1 (10)
BRISTOL, Conn. — Chaz Myers hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to win the game for the Bristol Blues in extra innings. A game ruled by pitching with seven scoreless innings, the Blues hung on for the home win.
Randy Reyes got the start for the SteepleCats and he was lights out for the first six innings. The Providence native allowed just one hit while striking out six batters. But Bristol had answers for Reyes, with starter Jagger Duquette throwing four innings, giving up three hits and no runs while striking out two.
Once both teams turned to their respective bullpens, the offenses had more success. Hunter Pasqualini slammed a home run in the fifth to draw first blood for the Cats. In the seventh, the Blues put together a two-out rally to tie the game. Tyler Fote reached base on an error, as Bristol managed to load the bases. Pitcher Alex Fenton managed to limit the damage but Chaz Myers hit the first of his two RBI to bring Fote home.
———
North Adams 000 010 000 0 — 1 6 3
Bristol 000 000 100 1 — 2 3 0
Reyes (6), Fenton (1), Peacock (2), Hearn (1/3) and Dunkel; {span}Duquette (4), McVeigh (2), O’Donnell (2), Morrissey (2/3), Garofalo (1 1/3). W — Garofalo. L — Hearn. HR — NA: Pasqualini.