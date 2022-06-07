BURLINGTON — The Pittsfield Suns lost 8-7 in extra innings on a walk-off run by Tyler Favretto of the Vermont Lake Monsters.
The Suns (5-7) held a 7-5 lead but Vermont scored twice in the seventh to tie the game up. Pittsfield couldn’t find its offense although the defense held, making the game scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings.
The Suns had two runners on base in the 10th, but a double play by the Monsters (9-3) prevented them from scoring.
David Bedrosian had a home run for the Suns, his first of the season. Caleb Shpur had three of Pittsfield’s 11 hits.
———
Pittsfield 021 022 000 0 — 7 11 3
Vermont 002 300 200 1 — 8 12 3
Rice (3.2), Dunham (1.1), Mosier (1.1), Haight (1.2), Donahue (1) and Mercado; Matson (5), Goldstein (2), Buurman (1.1), Fogell (1), Clark (.2) and Favretto. W — Goldstein. L — Donahue. 2B — P: Burnett; V: Evans, Keller, J. Kelly, C. Kelly. HR — P: Bedrosian.
Girls lacrosse
Malden Catholic 22, Hoosac Valley 10
MALDEN — The Hoosac Valley girls lacrosse team had its season come to a close on Tuesday at Malden Catholic.
The 35th-seeded Hurricanes fell to No. 30 Malden Catholic 22-10 in the MIAA Division III State Tournament’s preliminary round.
No further details were available by press deadline.