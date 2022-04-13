PITTSFIELD — The Millionaires stayed red hot this week, winning big for the second time in two days on Wednesday.
Lenox stunned host Pittsfield early and finished out a 15-2 victory on the turf at Berkshire Community College.
The visitors led 10-0 at halftime and kept PHS off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when James Kastrinakis broke through for a pair.
Danny Bowler, Eddie Boyko, Ian Mack and Frederick Eustis all registered hat tricks for the Millionaires. Mack tacked on a pair of assists for a five-point day.
———
Lenox 5 5 2 3 — 15
Pittsfield 0 0 0 2 — 2
Goals — LX: Mack 3, Bowler 3, Boyko 3, Eustis 3, Boyd, Lenehan, Trask; P: Kastrinakis 2.
Assists — LX: Mack 2, Boyko, Gamberoni; P: Bencivenga.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon; P: LaFrierri.
Lenox 14, Springfield Central 2
SPRINGFIELD — Eddie Boyko had a monster day for the Millionaires, scoring four times, helping on three more goals and gobbling up 11 ground balls in a road win at Central.
Boyko was also 7 of 10 in the faceoff circle.
Lenox also got a hat trick from Ian Mack and a five-point afternoon from Finn Lenehan.
———
Goals — LX: Boyko 4, Mack 3, Bowler 2, Gamberoni 2, Lenehan 2, Stover.
Assists — LX: Lenehan 3, Boyko 3, Mack, Boyd.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon 3.
Mount Everett girls 3, Monument Mountain 2
GREAT BARRINGTON — Julianna Valentini won a tie-break from Stella Brex in the first set at third singles, and that was enough to help push her visiting Eagles over the top.
Valentini won 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 to salvage a singles match, after Monument Mountain’s Marti Cunningham and Isa DeFelice ran to victories at first and second.
Mount Everett made its bones with a doubles sweep. Victoria Breen and Rochelle Worth teamed up to take first doubles after a commanding 6-1 opening-set win. At second doubles, Kaleigh Eichsted and Shira Sawyer won both sets 6-1.
———
Singles — 1. Cunningham (MM) def. Haiss 6-2, 6-4; 2. DeFelice (MM) def. Makuc 6-4, 6-2; 3. Valentini (ME) def. Brex 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Breen/Worth (ME) def. Yook/Cohen 6-1, 6-4; 2. Eichsted/Sawyer (ME) def. A/DeLuca 6-1, 6-1.
Mount Greylock girls 5, Pittsfield 0
PITTSFIELD — The Mounties were relentless on the road at Pittsfield on Wednesday.
Greylock girls didn’t drop a single point all day long, winning four contested matches 6-0, 6-0 across the board.
Mai O’Connor, Mia Patrick and Pipe Schulman took care of business in the singles bouts, while Charlotte Holubar and Clarissa Louis rolled at first doubles.
———
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Laurent 6-0, 6-0; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Fitch 6-0, 6-0; 3. Schulman (MG) def. Sequin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Holubar/Louis (MG) def. Alexander/Timoney 6-0, 6-0; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) win via forfeit.
Mount Greylock boys 3, Pittsfield 2
PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield and Taconic boys co-op team actually won two of the three contested matches against Mount Greylock on Wednesday, but the thin home team had to forfeit two disciplines and thus lost the match.
Taconic’s Hunter Golin and Greylock’s Josh Ruden were in a slug-fest at first singles. Golin took the early advantage with a 6-4 win in the opening set, and held on through Rudin’s 6-3 equalizer. Golen fended off Ruden 6-2 in the third set.
Taconic’s Noah Krantz won second singles 6-4, 6-4 over Alton McIntosh. Drew Scanlin and Luka Hirsch took first doubles for the Mounties.
———
Singles — 1. Golen (P) def. Ruden 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; 2. Krantz (P) def. McIntosh 6-4, 6-4; 3. Micalek (MG) win via forfeit.
Doubles — 1. Scanlin/Hirsch (MG) def. Ginsberg/Chen 6-1, 6-0; 2. Benko/Brennan (MG) win via forfeit.
Baseball Taconic 1, Pope Francis 0
SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 Taconic High School baseball team is not yet a smooth-running machine. But when Sam Sherman is dealing like he did on Wednesday, it doesn’t have to be.{div}Sherman took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and ended up tossing a one-hit shutout as the Thunder went over .500 with a 1-0 win over Pope Francis at Forest Park.
The Merrimack College-bound senior right-hander struck out 12 Cardinal batters and did not walk anyone. The lone hit was a line drive single by Jack Moltenbrey in the fifth.
“I haven’t seen a game pitched like that in a while,” Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said. “He moved the ball in and out. He and [catcher Antonio Scalise] were on the same page all day.”
After scoring 15 runs in their opener, the Thunder have only scored two runs in the last two games combined.
“We are striking out way too much,” Stannard said. “This is how our league is now. They have to step up their game.”
The only run came home in the top of the fifth. Bo Bramer walked and stole second, and Sherman moved the runner to third with a single. When Sherman took off for second, Bramer came home on an errant throw by Pope Francis catcher Bobby Triglio.
Taconic is off until vacation week, when it will be at Holyoke on Monday, and then home to Agawam Tuesday, West Springfield Thursday and Northampton on Friday.
——— Taconic 000 010 0 — 1 3 1 Pope Francis 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 Sherman at Scalise. DeBarge 5, Niemiec 2 and Triglio. W — Sherman. L — DeBarge. Mount Greylock 11, Belchertown 6
BELCHERTOWN — Two days ago, the Mount Greylock baseball team suffered a tough loss. On Wednesday, the Mounties bounced back in a big way.
Winning pitcher Derek Paris helped his cause by going 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and three runs batted in as the Mounties rolled to an 11-6 win over host Belchertown in a Suburban East contest.
Paris and Landen Jamula each had three hits in the game. Jamula was 3 for 5 with a run scored and three RBI. In fact, Paris, Jamula and Jackson Shelsey — the top three hitters in the Greylock order — were a combine 7 for 14 with eight RBI.
Paris went the distance. The UMBC commit gave up six runs, two earned, on eight hits. He walked three and struck out six. Josh Misiaszek took the loss. The Belchertown starter did not get out of the third inning and gave up eight earned runs on five hits and five walks.
“I was pleased with the outcome and how we came out early in the game and put pressure on their defense. Derek led off with a rocket that hit LC fence then Landen followed with a line drive single to get us going, this set the tone for the rest of the game,” Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. “In the end I wish we could have just closed out the game but I think we lost a bit of our focus and made a few errors which gave Belchertown some life.”
——— Mount Greylock 125 210 0 119 4 Belchertown 001 010 4 6 8 0 Paris and Art. Sayball-Wimmer 3 2/3, Misiaszek 2 1/3, Dinapoli 1 and Bacon 6, Caldwell 1. 2B — MG: Derek Paris, Landen Jamula. Wahconah 11, Ludlow 10
DALTON — Ethan Orsini’s walk-off RBI single capped a four-run seventh inning as the Warriors completed the comeback and walked off for the season’s first win.
The single came with the bases juiced and no outs after Drew Wendling, Pat McLaughlin and Holden Kotelnicki started the bottom of the seventh with hits.
Owen Salvatore knocked an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning but Ludlow led 10-7 after the top of the fifth.
Salvatore finished with three hits and three RBI. Wendling and Kotelnicki had two RBI each. Wendling launched a home run and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
McLaughlin pitched the final three innings and was awarded the win after striking out three and allowing zero earned runs.
The Warriors play at Belchertown on Friday and then are back home for a game against Pittsfield on Saturday.
——— Ludlow 050 410 0 — 10 8 1 Wahconah 202 300 4 — 11 14 9 Sternowski (6), Little, Bushey and Santos. West (3 ⅔), McLaughlin (3 ⅓) and Kinser. W — McLaughlin. L — Bushey. 2B — W 2 (Mclaughlin, Salvatore); 3B — W 1 (Kotelnicki); HR — W 2 (Wendling, Salvatore)
{/div}
Softball Monument Mountain 13, Lenox 11
GREAT BARRINGTON — All seven innings were needed to decide a winner between the Millionaires and the Spartans.
Lenox took an 11-9 lead with an Aliza Munch home run in the top of the seventh, but Elee Hull knocked a walk-off two-run single to seal the game. In fact, each of Monument’s five baserunners reached in the frame.
“It was a battle between teams for the duration of the game,” Monument coach Jamie Downer wrote in an email. “Lenox hit extremely well and challenged Monument’s defense. Monument’s aggressive base running helped them throughout the game and a few big hits in the late innings got the win.”
Munch had the home run and a triple from the leadoff spot, while Hailey Ano was a dinger away from the cycle for Lenox (0-5).
Katelyn Fennelly kick-started Monument’s seventh inning with a double and No. 7 hitter Alex Tenney hit a solo home run in the fifth.
The Spartans (2-2) travel to Westfield Tech later today while the Millionaires will travel to St. Mary’s in Westfield next Thursday.
——— Lenox 203 203 1 — 11 10 0 Monument Mountain 231 111 4 — 13 11 0 Alger and Arnold. DuPont and Fosser. W — DuPont. L — Alger. 2B — L 1 (Ano) MM 1 (Fosser); 3B — L 2 (Munch, Ano) MM 1 (A. Raifstanger); HR — L 1 (Munch) MM 1 (Tenney). Southwick 13, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — Visiting Southwick struck out 12 batters in a win over Mount Everett.
The Eagles managed three hits but couldn’t get any rallies going as the Rams issued no walks and committed just one error.
Mariah Broderick went five innings in the circle, striking out 10, but Southwick walked nine times and had 10 hits.
——— Southwick 400 90 — 13 10 1 Everett 000 00 — 0 3 0 Hough and Fox. Broderick and Goewey. W — Hough. L — Broderick. 2B — S 3 (Westcott, Hough, Michael). 3B — S (Hough) Lee 30, Putnam 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Wildcats are now 4-0 on the year and saying they left no doubt against the Beavers may be an understatement.
Kylie Joyce had herself a day with five hits in five at-bats, which was good for nine runs batted in, three runs scored and a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning.
Taryn Bannon and Kamryn Renata each had two hits while seven different Wildcats had multiple RBI.
Bannon got the nod in the circle and tossed a five-inning complete game while allowing just one hit and striking out nine.
Lee will host Mount Everett on Friday.
——— Lee 775 56 — 30 15 1 Putnam 100 00 — 1 1 2 Bannon and Brancato. Dosleis and King. W — Bannon. L — Dosleis. 2B — L 2 (Armstrong, Renata); HR — L 1 (Joyce).
{/div}