ADAMS — It will be a Pittsfield vs. Pittsfield final in the 9-11 District I Little League Tournament this weekend.
Pittsfield National knocked off Great Barrington 13-1 at Soldier Memorial Field in Adams on Thursday, punching its ticket to the finals where National will meet city rival Pittsfield American. They will play on Saturday at 3 p.m. back at Soldier. If National wins, the if-necessary game is slated for Sunday at noon in the same location.
It was a dominant outing from starting pitcher Kaelyn Fields for National. Great Barrington batters stepped into the box 14 times on Thursday, and 10 times were set down via strike out. Eleven straight were retired to start the game, before Henry Palazzo and Noah Inthrath hit back-to-back singles to produce a run.
By that point, though, National had grabbed hold of the game with a nine-run third inning. Tyler LaCass, Kairos LaFrambois, Fields and Austin Shepard all scored twice. Fields was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple.
Great Barrington 000 1 — 1 2 3
Pittsfield National 229 x — 13 5 0
8-10s Tournament
DALTON — In the 10s tournament this week, Pittsfield American finishes atop pool play with a 3-0 record. Dalton Hinsdale was 2-1, Pittsfield National was 1-2 and Great Barrington 0-3.
Dalton-Hinsdale will face Pittsfield American for the District I Championship on Saturday at noon at Chamberlain Field.
Dalton-Hinsdale 12, Pittsfield National 9
DALTON — Dalton-Hinsdale came up with a sixth-inning rally to plate four runs and force an extra inning, and then ran away with it from there.
Thomas Kubedza got the win on the mound and had a hit. He combined with Ryker Williams for a strike-out-throw-out double play to end the game. Cam Sievers and Leah Melle combined for 6 and 1/3 innings. Sieverss struck out eight batters, had a double and a triple at the plate.
Melle, Sully Duquette, Calvin Wilds, and Kubedza each recorded one hit.
Dalton-Hinsdale 7, Great Barrington 6
DALTON — In a completion of a suspended game, Great Barrington tied things up in the top of the sixth when TJ Brown scored on a wild pitch with two outs
Leah Melle ended things not long after, though, hitting an inside-the-park home run with the first at back of the top of the sixth. Melle finished with a double, triple and homer, driving in three runs.
Nathan Dearborn earned the win, going three innings of one-run ball, striking out seven.
Cam Sievers had a two-run double and Ryker Williams added a hit for Dalton-Hinsdale.
Tyler Warren had a hit for Barrington.