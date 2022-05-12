WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock scored three touchdowns in the first inning of a massive 30-3 home win over Mahar.
Emma Newberry went 5 for 5 with 11 RBI for the Mounties, knocking three home runs, including a grand slam, in a monster performance at the plate.
AJ Pelkey went 4 for 4, scoring four runs and closing with seven RBI. Leadoff hitter Brodi Rosier added a 3 for 4 day and three RBI atop the lineup.
Mia Fillault had little issue silencing the Mahar bats, allowing just two hits and striking out six in four innings of work.
Mahar 010 2 — 3 2 3
Greylock (21)63 0 — 30 21 2
Kegans and Comeay. Fillault and Pelkey. W — Fillault. L — Kegans. 2B — MG 1 (Sweet). HR — MG 3 (Newberry 3).
Mount Everett 5, McCann 4
NORTH ADAMS — The Eagles pounced with a three-run first inning and did just enough to put the Hornets away on Thursday night.
Emma Goewey got things going with an RBI single in the top of the first and closed the day 3 for 4 at the plate. Fellow Eagle Makayla Carpenter matched Goewey’s three-hit day and scored a game-high two RBI.
Julia Devoti tossed all seven innings in the circle, striking out two batters while allowing six hits.
Emma Moser led McCann Tech with two hits and three RBI, scoring two runs on a double in the bottom of the third inning.
“Although we were on the losing end, this was a great game,” McCann Tech coach Robin Finnegan wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, we left too many runners on base. Mount Everett played great defense. Overall, just a great game to honor the seniors from both teams.”
The Hornets (4-10) are off until Tuesday’s trip to Drury. Mount Everett, now 5-10 on the year, will host St. Mary’s on Monday.
Everett 301 000 1 — 5 9 5
McCann 003 000 1 — 4 6 2
Devoti and Goewey. N. Moser and Raschdorf. W — Devoti. L — N. Moser. 2B — MT 1 (E. Moser).
Monument Mountain 15, Drury 13
NORTH ADAMS — The Spartans squeaked past the Blue Devils with four runs in the seventh inning.
Grace Fosser was 2 for 5 with three runs scored, joining Kaitlyn Fennelly and Mia Wade as members of Monument Mountain to hit doubles in the win. No. 9 hitter Jade Abderhalden knocked two singles and earned an RBI.
Drury scored two runs in each of the first three innings and the comeback, which featured five runs in the seventh, came up just short.
Brooke Bishop was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI. Marley Brothers launched a home run as part of a 4 for 5 day at the plate.
Both teams are back in action today, Drury (7-8) plays at Hoosac Valley while the Spartans head to Lee to face the Wildcats.
Monument 241 022 4 — 15 11 2
Drury 222 011 5 — 13 15 8
Dupont and Fosser. Perry and Bishop. W — Dupont. L — Perry. 2B — MM 3 (Fosser, Fennelly, Wade); D 4 (Bishop 2, Brothers, Rivard); HR — D 2 (Brothers, Bishop).
Monument Mountain 22, Smith 10
GREAT BARRINGTON — Allowing an eight-run first inning would sour senior night for most teams, but that wasn’t the case for the Spartans on Wednesday night.
“To get out of the first inning, Elee Hull turned a double play and Alex Tenney made a great diving catch in left field,” Monument Mountain coach Jamie Downer wrote in an email. “From then on, our bats exploded.”
Grace Fosser went 3 for 6 and four RBI, ending the game via the run-rule with a single in the fifth. Takaiya Brown kick-started a 16-run third inning with a three-run dinger early in the frame. Jade Abderhalden ended the day with a double and triple.
Mount Anthony 3, Taconic 0
BENNINGTON, VT. — The Thunder couldn’t get much going on a trip to Vermont Thursday.
Chey Goddard singled with one out in the top of the third inning, but that was the only hit the Thunder could squeeze out against Mount Anthony.
Goddard tossed six innings in the circle, striking out four batters and surrendering just two hits.
Taconic (4-8) will play at Wahconah on Saturday.
Taconic 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
MAU 000 003 x — 3 2 0
Goddard and Schettini. Paligo and Billery. W — Paligo. L — Goddard.
Mount Greylock 4, Pope Francis 1
SPRINGFIELD — A win over Pope Francis on Thursday has the Mounties sitting at 9-3 with wins in four of the last five matches.
Mai O’Connor had a strong showing in first singles, winning her match against Chloe Stevens 6-3, 6-2. Charlotte Holubar claimed third singles with a win in straight sets.
The Mounties shut the door by taking first and second doubles. Just one test remains before tournament time, a home match against Northampton on Tuesday,
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Stevens 6-3, 6-2; 2. Horky (PF) def. Patrick 6-0, 6-1; 3. Holubar (MG) def. Eastman 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Schulman/Skinner (MG) def. Watroba/Cassell 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Louis/Pedroni (MG) def. Cook/Puppulo 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Lenox 3, Lee 2
LEE — The Millionaires escaped Lee with a 3-2 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Carolina Chassi and Charlie Keator earned wins in first and third singles to set the tone.
Rihana Patel and Georgia Raser put the match away with a straight-set win in first doubles.
The Millionaires will ride a four-match winning streak into Monday’s home match against Mount Everett. Lee, on the other hand, enters the Western Mass. tournament with a record of 10-2.
Singles — 1. Chassi (Len) def. Wendling 7-6, 6-3; 2. Caroline Maloney (Lee) def. Lenehan 6-4, 6-3; 3. Keator (Len) def. Puntin 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Patel/Raser (Len) def. Desiata/Martin 6-1, 6-2; 2. Kelly/Herman (Lee) def. Illingworth/Gomez 6-4, 6-3.
Pittsfield 14, Springfield Central 4
PITTSFIELD — Alyssa Potvin, Britain Sadowy, Alicia Houle and Juliana Kastrinakis each netted three goals as the Generals couldn’t miss against Springfield Central.
“Our offense came together, but the key was our defense,” Pittsfield coach Kim Madden wrote in an email, “it was stellar.”
Riley Steinman added a goal for Pittsfield, which will travel to Springfield Central on Monday.
Hoosac Valley 17, Hampshire 9
CHESHIRE — Ashlyn Lesure scored seven times as the Hurricanes earned their fifth-straight win.
Lauren Davis shared the love with a game-high four assists while Lesure added in three more.
Emma Meczywor had little issue finding the back of the net, scoring six times while dishing two assists.
“Our game on the circle was outstanding,” Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. “Our defense played their best game yet and we finally put two halves together.
“This was a great team win and we saw growth all over the field. Proud week all around.”
Hoosac’s keeper, Kennedy Whitely, stopped eight Hampshire shots as the Hurricanes improved to 11-1 on the year.
Hoosac is off until Monday when it will hit the road to play the same Hampshire squad.
Lee 13, Monson 1
LEE — There was no place like home for Annette Boyko and the Wildcats on Thursday.
Boyko connected on a game-high six goals in a big win for Lee. Bri Kelly added another four goals and two assists, Abbey Boyd dished a game-high four assists.
In the net, keeper Sierra Beckman had five saves for Lee, which improved to 8-4 with the win.
The Wildcats will host the Mounties on Saturday.
Lenox 20, Mount Everett 10
LENOX — Brendan Armstrong was 3 for 4 with four RBI as the Millionaires improved to 8-7 with a win over the Eagles on Thursday.
Cliff Flynn went 2 for 3 with three RBI and a double, Max DiGrigoli went 3 for 3 and scored two runs. A three-run sixth inning by Lenox, which finished with 16 hits, ended the game via the run rule.
Mount Everett’s Tyler Candelari and Michael Devoti went 3 for 4. Devoti and Michael Ullrich each closed with two RBI in the loss.
The Eagles (10-6) play at Hoosac Valley on Monday. Lenox, now riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Monument Mountain on Saturday.
Hoosac Valley 12, Lee 7
LEE — The Hurricanes led 8-0 after three innings and never looked back in a road win against the Wildcats.
Caleb Harrington carried a big bat, knocking three hits for Hoosac. He also got the nod on the hill, tossing six innings while striking out 10.
Ben Kelly had three hits and two RBI for Lee. The Wildcats (2-9) will host McCann Tech on Monday. The win was the first of the year for Hoosac Valley, which will host Mount Everett on Monday.
No other information was available at the press deadline.