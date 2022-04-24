SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Track and Field teams from Pittsfield, Taconic, Lenox, Mount Greylock and Wahconah traveled across the border to New York over the weekend, competing in the Warrior Classic at Mohonasen High School.
The Pittsfield boys placed 13th at the meet with 23 points, tops among Berkshire teams.
It was a monster day for PHS senior Kieran Coscia, who shattered one school record and broke a second by half an inch for good measure. Both marks, in shot put and discus, had stood in the Generals record books since the 1960s.
Coscia threw the discus 152 feet, 3 inches, narrowly besting the 1967 mark of Paul Germanowski (152-2.5). He also torched David Southard’s shot put record of 50-05, throwing 54-02. That record was previously set in 1964. Coscia earned second place in both events at the meet.
Pittsfield also came home with a third-place triple jump by Jonathan Ofori, who leapt 41-08.5. Lucas Benoit placed seventh in the 110 high hurdles in 17.8 seconds. The Generals’ 4x800 relay team of Anthony Telladira, Pete Breitmaier, Asa Chard and Jack Archey also landed seventh in Schenectady in 9 minutes, 7.05 seconds.
The Lenox girls collected 14 points, including a second-place finish for senior Mary Elliot in the 400, which she finished in 1:00.66. Grace Elliot and Genevieve Collins grabbed sixth place finishes in the 3000 and discus, respectively. Elliot finished in 10:58.06, while Collins threw 81-08.
The Greylock girls had six points with a pair of sixth-place finishes by Chase Hoey and Kate Swann. Hoey cleared 4-08 in high jump to land sixth, while Swann ran the 3000 steeplechase in 8:05.04.
The Lenox boys and Wahconah boys each got four points for an individual fifth-place finish. Lenox’s Maxwell Adam was fifth in the 3000 in 9:10.64. Wahconah’s Brennan Andersen was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.97.
The Greylock boys got a sixth-place finish from Daniel Warren in discus. He threw 125-11.
The Wahconah girls got a sixth-place finish from the 4x100 relay team of Quinn Walton, Olivia Gamberoni, Molly Shippee and Aryianna Garceau.
Wahconah boys 20, Nipmuc 11
UPTON — The Wahconah boys lacrosse team continued barnstorming across the state on Saturday with a long road trip to Nipmuc.
The two-hour trip back was a breeze though, after the Warriors dispatched their hosts 20-11.
Billy O’Neill had the hot stick for Wahconah, racking up seven goals and an assist. Caden Padelford added five goals and two assists, while Jonah Smith tallied three goals and four assists. Devin Lamron had a hat trick as well.
In net, Joe Massaro made 20 saves.
Wahconah had its home opener postponed last Tuesday due to weather, yet the Warriors are now 7-0 and on the road for an eighth straight game on Tuesday at Northampton.
———
Goals — W: O’Neill 7, C. Padelford 5, Lampron 3, Smith 3, Noyes, R. Padelford.
Assists — W: R. Padelford 5, Smith 4, C. Padelford 2, Casella, Poirier, Howard, Astore.
Saves — W: Massaro 20.
Mount Greylock girls 19, Belchertown 4
BELCHERTOWN — Christy Rech stopped seven of the 10 shots she faced in the Mount Greylock net, and her offense took care of the rest.
The Mounties blasted host Belchertown, getting a nine-goal performance from Sarah Polumbo. Zoe Armet and Ainsley Abel collected hat tricks as well, while Lexi Politis dished out three assists.
Lucy McWeeny had two goals and an assist. Polumbo added eight draw controls.
———
Goals — MG: Polumbo 9, Armet 4, Abel 3, McWeeny 2, Leveque; B: Pacunos 2, LePage 2.
Assists — MG: Politis 3, McWeeny; B: Montero.
Saves — MG: Rech 7, Brady 1.
Minnechaug 5, Pittsfield 3
PITTSFIELD — The Generals had nine hits but left nine on base in a home loss Saturday.
Pittsfield had a 2-0 lead after three innings, but the Falcons tagged their hosts for three runs in the fourth, chasing starter Jordyn Bazinet who didn’t get enough help from her defense. PHS committed three errors in the game and two of Bazinet’s four runs allowed were unearned. She struck out two and walked one, scattering five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Amanda Pou pitched the final 2 2/3, punching out four and walking none. She did allow one hit and one run.
Bazinet had three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Pou had a pair of singles and walked once out of the leadoff spot. Sophia Santos also had a double.
———
Minnechaug 000 310 1 — 5 6 4
Pittsfield 002 010 0 — 3 9 3
Blair and n/a. Bazinet 4 1/3, Pou 2 2/3 and Alfonso. W — Blair. L — Bazinet. 2B — M (Dunklee); P 2 (Santos, Bazinet).
Monument Mountain 21, Lenox 2
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans needed only four at bats to rack up 15 hits and 21 runs on visiting Lenox.
The Millionaires didn’t help their cause by committing seven errors in the field. Only nine of the 21 runs allowed by Lenox pitching were earned. Of course, even nine would have been enough, as Collin Parker, Jack Bissaillon and Marco Buffoni combine to pitch five innings of three-hit ball. Parker went three innings and earned the win, he gave up two, unearned runs. Bissaillon struck out three batters and Buffoni two in one innings each.
Peter Free had three hits for Monument, driving in two runs. Cole Bissaillon had two RBI and scored twice. Jayder Raifstanger had two hits and scored three times, as did Dom Velasco. Buffoni had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Free, Cole Bisaillon and both Jayder and Camden Raifstanger all doubled.
———
Lenox 002 00 — 2 3 7
Monument 24(10) 5x — 21 15 1
Nicotra 2, Traversa 0+, Ward 1, DiGrigoli 1 and Joyce. Parker 3, J. Bisaillon 1, Buffoni 1 and C. Bissaillon. W — Parker. L — Nicotra. 2B — L (Traversa); MM 4 (Free, J. Raifstanger, C. Raifstanger, C. Bissaillon).