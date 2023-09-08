GREAT BARRINGTON — The high school football season in Berkshire County had a shaky start Friday night, with thunderstorms moving through the area and forcing games to be delayed or postponed.
Games were started, albeit late, at Monument Mountain and in Pittsfield, but both McCann Tech and Wahconah had scheduled games moved to Saturday at 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. respectively. Hoosac Valley's game and the Drury-Taconic matchup were both moved up to 11 a.m. Saturday starts.
Golf
Wahconah 124, Mount Everett 171
WAHCONAH — Pat McLaughlin beat the field and the rain, and did so in style Friday afternoon, posting a 4-under 31 through nine holes at Wahconah Country Club.
The top group got in all nine holes before storms forced an early end to a win for the Warriors.
McLaughlin's scorching medalist round included an eagle on No. 7, and birdies on Nos. 2 and 4. Playing with McLaughlin, Devin Lagerwall posted a 44, while Everett's top two Fin Vion and Levi Martin had a 51 and 58.
The rest of the players played six holes to a par of 22. Wahconah's Nat Wandrei was 2-over to lead the remaining pack.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (171)
Vion 51, Martin 58, Fife 30, Schur 32, Fahey 35, Parmale 42.
WAHCONAH (124)
P. McLaughlin 31, Lagerwall 44, Wandrei 24, Scalise 25, Kaley 25, Aiken 33.
Wahconah 164, Lenox 168
LENOX — Pat McLaughlin led the way for Wahconah on Thursday, shooting a 36 with a birdie at the fourth hole on the road at Wyndhurst Manor, helping the Warriors take down the Millionaires.
Brady Breitmaier and Vincent Scalise also shot a 40 for Wahconah.
It was a 164-168 final.
Lenox was led by Max Shepardson, who shot a match-best 35 on his way to being a medalist. Shepardson also birdied holes three and nine. Hunter Shepardson shot a 41 for the Millionaires.
Wahconah is now 3-1 on the season, while Lenox falls to 1-3.
———
Wahconah (164)
P. McLaughlin 35, T. Kaley 43, S. McLaughlin 45, B. Bretmairer, V. Scalise 40, D. Marcella 63.
Lenox (168)
M. Shepardson 35, H. Shepardson 41, B. Digrigoli 52, O. Kirby 44, M. Methe 48.
C. Keator 56.
Birdies - W 1 (P. McLaughlin 4). L 2 (M. Shepardson 3, 9).
Dalton Rotary Club Tournament
This year’s Dalton Rotary Club Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 at Wahconah Country Club with the proceeds benefiting the club’s community service projects and provides thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships.
The entry fee for the captain-and-crew tournament is $150 per person and includes green fees, cart rental, lunch, dinner, prizes, gifts and a hole-in-one opportunity to win a car. Participation is limited to the first 100 paid players by Sept. 12.
The tournament will begin with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. and that will be followed by a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For further information, contact Mark Pullano at (413) 684-4255 or Stan Walczyk at (413) 822-3534.
Boys Soccer
Pittsfield 2, Agawam 2
PITTSFIELD — The Generals scored twice in the second half on opening day to fight back and draw with Agawam.
Junior forward Kyle Cardoso had a goal and assisted on classmate Gustavo Oliviera's goal on Thursday at Kirvin Park.
Senior midfielder Brandon Balcazar held down possession for PHS throughout the game. The Generals move to BCC Saturday night for a tilt with Wahconah at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Taconic 3, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — Taconic senior Natalia Dos Santos anchored a well-rounded attack for the Thunder in a 3-0 season-opening win on the road over Mount Everett on Thursday. The Thunder Libero finished with 22 digs, eight aces, and two kills.
“Mount Everett is a really strong team this year, and our victory didn’t come easily,” Taconic head coach Lance Fyfe wrote in an email.
The Thunder were also led by senior Nevaeh Williams, who had five kills and eight assists. Ella Stodden added 10 assists and five aces. Sophie Aubin also added seven aces for the Thunder.
“This is a great starting point for us, and I'm really excited about the future of this team,” Fyfe wrote.
Kelly Krom had four kills and three aces for Mount Everett, who fall to 1-1 on the season.
"A much improved Mount Everett Eagles team fought hard and led late in each set, but failed to close the deal," wrote Eagles coach Robert Cohen wrote in an email.
Both teams return to action on Saturday as Taconic hosts Wahconah and Mount Everett hosts Mount Anthony Union.
Football Previews
Wahconah at South Hadley, 10 a.m.
Wahconah might be excited for the season to start but it should get comfortable with being on the road. The Warriors travel in their first two games, with the season opener just down Route 9 to South Hadley. The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday night, but due to the expected heat in that area, it was moved to Saturday morning.
No player on either roster was around the last time these two teams met, with a 9-3 South Hadley squad winning 33-14 in the semifinal round of the 2019 Western Mass. Division VII Tournament. Last year, South Hadley went 3-6 in the regular season losing to Pittsfield, Taconic and Amherst, all teams Wahconah beat.
Meanwhile, the Warriors went 6-2 and bring back some big players including Payton Shippee and Noah Poirier in the backfield and at linebacker, almost the entire offensive line and both tight ends. If the run game finds room, Gary Campbell Jr.’s squad should be moving.
Taconic at Drury, 11 a.m.
Can’t make it to Great Barrington on Friday? There’s more All-Berkshire action on Saturday as Drury hosts Taconic. It’s been a while since the two have tangled, with Taconic winning handily 43-19 at Wahconah Park back in 2015.
Needless to say the two teams on Saturday will look very different. Both are coming off their first trip to the playoffs in the new system. The Blue Devils are trying to figure out their new offense without running backs Louis Guillotte and Jayshawn Moore. Similarly, Taconic will be figuring out the offense around a new quarterback and mostly new receivers.
That being said, the game could be won on defense and it will feature quite possibly the two best pass rushers in the Berkshires. Judge Martin for Drury and Justice Clark for Taconic both won a Defensive Player of the Week award last year and both are devastating off the edge.
Each has a lightning fast speed rush that they hope helps their team to a quick start.
Mahar at Hoosac Valley, 11 a.m.
After a 3-5 season last year, Hoosac Valley is looking to bounce back to playoff form with a much more experienced roster. It’ll start the season off against a Mahar team that went 4-4 last year, but is losing senior dual-threat quarterback Kaleb Lemcke.
The passing game is still evolving but thankfully for the Hurricanes, it has a talented two-headed tandem between Griffin Mucci and Kadan Tatro. Mucci provides the power up the middle while Tatro has the speed to breakaway. With talent on the outside in Will Hakes, Qwanell Bradley and Adan Wicks, the ‘Canes should have weapons to spare.
