GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain couldn’t miss Tuesday night in a home win over Hampshire.
The Spartans hit nine 3-pointers and got a season-high 22 points from Abby Dohoney in a 70-40 victory.
Dohoney hadn’t yet scored in double figures on the season, but had 14 points in the first half and finished 6 of 8 from the foul line. She was joined by Elee Hull with 14 points and Lenah Helmke with 11. Helmke hit on three 3-pointers, while Dohoney and Maya Velasco notched two a piece.
Monument (5-3) leapt out to a nine-point lead after one quarter, and was only getting started. A 21-point second frame made it 37-15 by halftime and the hosts were off to the races.
The Spartans previous high for points on the season was 55 on Jan. 12.
———
HAMPSHIRE (40)
Miklasewisz 2-2-6, Moynahan 0-1-1, L. Colon-Garcia 1-0-2, Allyn 1-1-3, Czarniecki 4-4-13, Moran 2-1-6, Cortes 10-2, A. Colon-Garcia 1-0-2, Jenkins 2-1-5. Totals 14-10-40.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (70)
Dohoney 7-6-22, Cunningham 0-0-0, Davis 2-1-5, Velasco 2-0-6, Mead 2-1-6, Lewis 1-2-4, Brown 1-0-2, Helmke 4-0-11, Wade 0-0-0, Hull 6-1-14. Totals 25-11-70.
Hampshire 7 8 11 14 — 40
Monument 16 21 17 16 — 70
3-pointers — 2 (Czarniecki, Moran); MM 9 (Helmke 3, Dohoney 2, Velasco 2, Mead, Hull).
Wahconah 47, Amherst 42
DALTON — The Warriors were hot from distance Tuesday night at home.
Eva Eberwein, Emma Belcher and Olivia Gamberoni combined to hammer eight 3-pointers in a 47-42 win over visiting Amherst.
Gamberoni only had two of those eight, but scored a game-high 17 points, including a 5 of 6 mark from the foul line. Belcher and Eberwein canned three triples each and finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Wahconah (10-2) grabbed a 10-point lead at halftime, behind 15 points from Gamberoni. However, she was held without a second-half field goal and the Hurricanes came clawing back to within seven at the start of the fourth.
Niyana Adadevon scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, but Belcher knocked in a couple 3-balls to keep Amherst at an arm’s length.
———
AMHERST (42)
Mares 2-0-6, Klaes 1-0-3, Higham 1-1-4, Adadevon 4-0-9, Hockman 1-0-2, MacPhetres 3-4-10, Kawal 3-0-6, Hastie 1-0-2. Totals 16-5-42.
WAHCONAH (47)
Eberwein 3-1-10, Barry 1-0-2, Belcher 5-0-13, Gamberoni 5-5-17, Drury 1-0-2, Mason 0-0-0, Quinto 1-1-3. Totals 16-7-47.
Amherst 8 9 11 14 — 42
Wahconah 16 11 8 12 — 47
3-pointers — A 5 (Mares 2, Klaes, Higham, Adadevon); W 8 (Eberwein 3, Belcher 3, Gamberoni 2).
McCann Tech 54, Hampden Charter 15
NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech made quick work of visiting Hampden Charter on Tuesday. The Hornets led 21-3 after one quarter and allowed just three second-half points.
Macey Tatro was immense, connecting for nine baskets and a season-high 18 points. She scored 10 of the Hornets’ 16 third-quarter points. Hannah Boisvert added 10 points.
“Nice contribution from everyone,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email after her team improved to 3-5 on the year.
———
HAMPDEN CHARTER (15)
Azizora 0-0-0, Mirembe 0-0-0, Wilson 2-1-5, Davlin 0-0-0, Brinks 4-0-10. Totals 5-1-15.
MCCANN TECH (54)
Hayer 2-0-4, Boisvert 5-0-10, Moran 1-0-2, Tatro 9-0-18, Rose 2-0-5, Todd 2-0-4, Marsh 4-0-8, Paree 1-0-3. Totals 26-1-54.
Hampden 3 9 0 2 — 15
McCann 21 11 16 6 — 54
3-pointers HC 1 (Brinks); MT 1 (Rose).
Boys basketball
Mount Everett 58, Gateway 20
HUNTINGTON — Michael Ullrich scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, and the Mount Everett defense held Gateway to single digits in all four quarter on the road Monday night.
The Gators found no room nor rhythm, and on the other end sent the Eagles to the foul line 22 times. Mount Everett made 14 of those tries and ran away with an independent win to improve to 6-5 on the season.
Ullrich has now scored in double figures in 10 of the Eagles’ 11 games. Matt Lowe hit a 3-pointer and totaled nine points. Mount Everett spread the love around and got nine guys in the scorebook.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (58)
Foster 1-3-5, Duquette 3-0-6, Jo. Peck 3-2-8, Ullrich 8-3-20, Ja. Peck 0-0-0, Williams 1-2-4, Cohen 0-1-1, Lowe 3-2-9, Rahilly 0-1-1, Warren 2-0-4, Germain 0-0-0. Totals 21-14-58.
GATEWAY (20)
J. Balboni 0-0-0, L. Balboni 2-0-4, Bond 0-0-0, Keach 1-0-2, Santiago-Lopez 6-2-14, Coffey 0-0-0. Totals 9-2-20.
Everett 14 18 16 10 — 58
Gateway 4 4 8 4 — 20
3-pointers — 2 (Ullrich, Lowe).
Mount Greylock 62, Franklin Tech 43
TURNERS FALLS — A statement opening quarter defensive set up the Mounties for a road win Tuesday night.
Host Franklin Tech was held to a single basket in the opening eight minutes of action, which Greylock too and ran out to a 17-2 lead after one. From there, the Mounties offense never let up. Coach Bob Thistle’s unit had five guys score eight or more points. Chase Doyle led the way with 15, while Max McAlister scored 11. The starting backcourt duo was a combined 6 of 8 from the foul line.
Adam Sandifer had six of his eight points in that opening stanza.
The Mounties have eight wins in their last nine games and stand at 8-3 on the season. The win also makes them 6-0 in the Hampshire North League
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (62)
McAlister 4-3-11, Doyle 6-3-15, O’Keefe 2-0-5, Shelsy 3-1-8, Barnes 4-0-8, Art 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Sandifer 3-2-8, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 1-0-2, Powell 2-1-5. Totals 25-10-62.
FRANKLIN TECH (43)
Sadoski 4-7-16, Ausikaitis 9-0-19, Tomasi 0-0-0, Klempner-Siano 0-1-1, Halla 0-0-0, Murphy 2-1-6, Renaud 1-0-2. Totals 16-9-43.
Mount Greylock 17 17 18 10 — 62
Franklin Tech 2 15 10 16 — 43
3-pointers — MG 2 (O’Keefe, Shelsy); FT 2 (Sadoski, Ausikaitis).
Smith Vocational 43, McCann Tech 33
NORTHAMPTON — The Hornets had a cold one Monday night at Smith Voc.
McCann Tech (6-3) settled for three single-digit quarters and connected on just 9 of 23 shot from the foul line in a 10-point loss.
The game was knotted at 11 after one quarter, but things went downhill from there, as the Hornets amassed only 14 second-half points.
The Vikings were 13 of 21 from the foul line.
———
MCCANN TECH (33)
Knapp 2-1-6, Champney 0-0-0, Boisvert 2-2-6, Dolan 2-0-4, Gagne 3-4-10, Mazza 0-1-1, Howland 1-1-4, Rougeau 1-0-2. Totals 9-9-33.
SMITH VOCATIONAL (43)
Boisvert 0-2-2, Correia 2-3-7. Boissonault 2-3-7, Ingram 5-2-12, Black 2-0-6, Riley 4-5-11. Totals 15-13-43.
McCann 11 8 7 7 — 33
Smith 11 15 6 15 — 43
3-pointers — MT 1 (Howland); SV 2 (Black 2).