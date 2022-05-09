PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to upend a bid by Taconic to even up the team’s rivalry series this spring.
About 10 days ago, the Generals beat up the Thunder 18-4 at PHS. On Monday at Taconic’s home field, things were considerably more difficult.
Taconic struck first in the first inning, and held a 3-0 lead into the fifth when the Generals tied things up. But Taconic immediately responded with a run on a Leena Schettini RBI single, and took a 4-3 lead into the seventh.
Jordynn Bazinet relieved Juliana Johansen after a strong start. Bazinet got the win in the circle and had a 4 for 4 day at the plate against Taconic ace Rylee Paranto.
Paranto was 2 for 5 herself, while Schettini had two hits and an RBI. Chloe Wendling was 2 for 3, walked and drove in a run for the Thunder.
In the seventh, Maddy Creamer hit a one-out single, before Sophia Santos walked. Bazinet then drove both in with a double. Mia Alfonso followed with an RBI single to put the Generals up 6-4.
Bazinet had a two-run triple in the fifth.
Paranto doubled to lead off the bottom of the first. Schettini singled and scored on a RBI double by Wendling.
———
Pittsfield 000 030 3 — 6 7 1
Taconic 100 021 0 — 4 7 1
Johansen 5, Bazinet 3 and Alfonso. Paranto and Schettini. W — Bazinet. L — Paranto.
Hoosac Valley 13, Ware 1
WARE — Rylynn Witek gave her all to get Hoosac Valley over .500 on the season. The senior hurler threw a no-hitter on the road at Ware and he offense backed her up in a bit way.
Witek of course had two hits and scored three times herself. Izzy Tart, Danielle Glasier and Ella Bissaillon also had two hits a piece.
Witek struck out 14 batters and walked one. She gave up one, unearned run in the fifth inning. The Hurricanes moved to 5-4 overall.
———
Hoosac 142 105 — 13 12 4
Ware 000 010 — 1 0 4
Wahconah 3, Westfield 2
DALTON — In an thriller at Pine Grove Park, Emma Belcher tripled with one away in the seventh inning and scored on a walk-off error by Westfield off the bat of Dani Barry.
It was Belcher’s first hit of the game, but it came at just the right time. Barry had two singles prior and scored once. Ella Quinto had two hits as well.
“A great game… tournament game atmosphere… both teams had solid defense, good pitching, and timely hitting,” wrote coach Dustin Belcher in an email. “
The loss was Westfield’s first of the season.
Avery Vale Cruz struck out 14 batters for Wahconah, scatting four hits. She set up the bottom of the seventh with a 1-2-3 top half, including two punchouts.
———
Westfield 001 010 0 — 2 4 2
Wahconah 000 110 1 — 3 7 3
McCann Tech 11, Springfield Central 10
SPRINGFIELD — The Hornet pounded out 17 hits in a road win over Central on Monday.
None were bigger than Madison Clark’s RBI triple in the sixth. She then scored to make it 11-9, before the Golden Eagles’ rally fell short in the bottom half.
Krysten Gazaille-Adams had three hits including a double. Emily Glasier and Paige Meyette had three hits each as well. Nora Moser got the start and went six innings, striking out three and walking two. Only six of the 10 runs allowed were earned.
———
McCann 220 322 — 11 17 1
Central 032 041 — 10 10 2
McCann Tech 5, Springfield Central 4
SPRINGFIELD — The Hornets scored one run on a pair of errors in the fifth inning to edge Springfield Central in the doubleheader nightcap on Monday.
Emily Glasier reached on an error to lead off, and then Hannah Tatro brought her home with the go-ahead run.
Tatro then retook the circle and set the Golden Eagles down in order in the bottom half to seal the deal. She went five full, struck out four and didn’t walk anyone. She allowed three earned runs on five hits.
Karlie Gregoire Thomas hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, scoring Madison Clark. Lauren Mroz later hit a RBI single.
———
McCann 100 31 — 5 5 2
Central 021 10 — 4 5 2
Lenox 22, Saint Mary’s 10
LENOX — The Millionaires busted this game open with a 10-run third inning, breaking an 8-8 tie and setting the Saints behind the 8-ball considerably.
Lenox sent 14 batters to the plate in the frame.
Leadoff hitter Aliza Munch scored four runs, as did Hailey Ano out of the No. 3 hole.
More from this game available online.
———
St. Mary’s 062 02 — 10
Lenox 53(10) 22 — 22
Westfield Tech 6, Lee 2
LEE — The Wildcats scored one run in each of the first two innings, but got nothing the rest of the way against visiting Westfield Tech.
The Tigers scored four times in the third to take the lead for good.
Ariana Hall had an RBI single in the second for Lee. The Wildcats managed only three hits in the game. Kylie Joyce had one of them, drove in a run and also walked twice.
Bri Lynch pitched four innings of relief, striking out eight. She allowed two runs, both unearned.
———
Tech 004 200 0 — 6 7 2
Lee 110 000 0 — 2 3 4
Bannon 3 Lynch 4 and Joyce.
Southwick 19, Mount Everett 7
SOUTHWICK — The Eagles got their offense, but couldn’t keep pace with Southwick as the Mount Everett defense struggled to make plays.
The Eagles committed 10 errors in the game, compounding the 13 hits the Rams got.
For Mount Everett, Makayla Carpenter, Tori Gilmore and Megan Loring all had two hits. Carpenter dove in two runs as well. Mariah Broderick had a double and scored twice. Julia Devoti scored twice as well. She pitched 5 2/3 innings before the run-rule kicked in. Devoti struck out seven and walked six. Only eight of Southwick’s 19 runs were earned.
———
Everett 013 200 — 7 8 10
Southwick 344 341 — 19 13 0
Devoti 5 2/3 and Goewey. Hough and Westcott. W — Hough. L — Devoti. 2B — ME (Carpenter, Broderick); S (Michael, Endign, Westcott, Doe).
Girls Lacrosse
Pittsfield 7, Chicopee 6
CHICOPEE — The Pittsfield High girls lacrosse team survived a nail-biter late last week on the road at Chicopee, pulling out its first win of the season.
The Generals led by one at halftime and held on to close out the Pacers.
While PHS led 4-3 at the break, things didn’t start out so hot. Chicopee scored twice in the opening five minutes and led 3-0 before Britain Sadowy got the visitors on the board with a goal at 9 minutes, 22 seconds of the first half.
Alicia Houle followed up with back-to-back strikes to knot the game up. Then, with 1:41 till halftime, Riley Steinman plunged in for the go-ahead goal.
PHS held the 4-3 lead until eight minutes into the second stanza when Juliana Kastrinakis gave some breathing room, and Alyssa Potvin made it a three-goal game.
The Pacers scored twice to get back within one, but Steinman’s second tally with 6:35 left put the game out of reach and helped send Pittsfield home with a W.
———
Goals — P: Steinman 2, Houle 2, Potvin, Kastrinakis, Sadowy; C: Avery 3, Bre, Angelina, Paige.
Assists — C: Angelina.