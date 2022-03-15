Ruth Bass: While we rejoice in more daylight thanks to daylight saving time, it's important to keep our nights dark

RICHMOND — We moved into a new era of late light on the weekend, a spring-forward change on the clock that gives us later sunsets, more time after supper for dog-walking and a general feeling of well-being.
We like light, natural light. But, we add on a great deal of other light, sometimes for safety, sometimes just because we like it.
Now comes Mark Carson, of New Marlborough, to challenge our growing obsession with outdoor lights, especially those made all the more brilliant by the intensity of LEDs. He wants people to think about the con side of too many lights, specifically the obliteration of the Berkshire sky, the loss of the Milky Way.
Carson is not flying solo on this issue. In addition to the bylaw being discussed in New Marlborough, nearby Sandisfield’s Planning Board recently took comments from the public with the possibility of shaping a bylaw for that town. A draft of the New Marlborough bylaw says the purpose is to preserve the community’s rural character and “protect the natural beauty of a dark sky.”
When it comes to light pollution, the main concerns are glare so harsh that it’s visually uncomfortable, light trespass that sends lights to places where it’s either not needed or unintended, and city glow caused by all kinds of lights in downtown areas. And the loss is access to the beauty of the Milky Way, the Big and Little dippers, the North Star and so many other lovely night lights in Berkshire skies.
The concern isn’t confined to the Berkshires. Lots of communities across the state are apparently thinking about the way human lighting obliterates stars, and a committee in the Legislature recently reported favorably on a bill to control light pollution.
And in a world where so many problems seem beyond solving, this is an issue where action can help.
In New Marlborough, they’re considering shielding on floodlights, downward direction of lights on signs and regulation of what’s called the color temperature of lights in the visual spectrum. An 11 p.m. light curfew on businesses, or an hour after closing, would be included.
Before the anti-regulation people pipe up, it should be pointed out that lighting for baseball and other night games would be allowed, along with upward lighting for night-flying American flags. Just as when the old lightbulbs were allowed until they burned out, the new rules would give residents years to swap out nonconforming fixtures.
Stargazing is a free show, a wonder when the sky is dark and clear. After a hot day cooking for campers in New Hampshire, we tired staffers would just lie on the hill once the campers were asleep, enjoy silence and try to name constellations.
At Cape Cod during meteor time, we stand on the deck, house lights out, catching sight of the elusive falling stars, as excited as children. At Tanglewood, when the lights go out and the music starts, Venus often comes to the concert. And our urban offspring arriving here after dark park their cars and pause to look up, finding Orion’s belt above the old maple tree.
It’s not just a matter of enjoyment. On the road, a super light that causes what experts call glare is a health hazard, hampering vision and leading to unsafe driving. Even Barker Road’s streetlights cause a light and shadow that make driving harder than when you get to the Richmond line and drive in the dark.
In addition, light pollution can be bad for the health of humans, wildlife and plants, upsetting circadian rhythms — the body clock. It can interfere with wildlife migrations and the habits of nocturnal creatures. Lots of people create light pollution outside their homes at night, installing it for safety reasons, but it’s an intrusion on nature.
Installing motion-sensitive fixtures that will pop on if a bear or human approaches is one way to ease the effect. As for night lights in the bedroom, plain or very fancy, they interfere with sleep, according to the light police.
“Let there be light,” it says in Genesis. But, the rest of that paragraph says “light shall be separated from darkness.” We’ve apparently over-let in too many places and have ignored the second part of the story.