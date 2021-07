Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is congratulated by catcher Ronaldo Hernández after the third inning of rehab start with the Portland Sea Dogs as he recovers from Tommy John surgery Tuesday night in Maine. Sale went 3 2/3 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball in a 6-3 win over Harrisburg. Sale walked one, struck out six and 34 of the 49 pitches he threw were for strikes.