SculptureNow at The Mount
The “SculptureNow” exhibit at The Mount shows 30 new, large-scale, outdoor sculptures made by national and international artists. The sculptures were inspired by a range of topics, and include interpretations of humans, animals and nature. Each sculpture is also amplified by the nature that surrounds it, whether it be a stream, an abundance of leaves or a ray of sunlight. “Art plus nature equals SculptureNow at the Mount,” said Ann Jon, director of SculptureNow.
SculptureNow
Where: The Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox, Mass.
When: Through Oct. 13.
Admission: Self-guided tours are free. Artist-guided tours, $15, adults; $12, seniors 65 and over, children 11 to 18 and educational groups.
Information: sculpturenow.org
Tipping the Balance at Chesterwood
Chesterwood is showing the exhibit “Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine,” which includes Van Alstine’s abstract sculptures forged out of steel and stone. Each sculpture is a balancing act that plays with natural forces, gravity and kinetic energy. “My sculpture operates on many levels and is open to a variety of interpretations,” Van Alstine said of his work. “I believe its power is generated by the juxtaposition of impure found objects, layers of association, symbolism and narrative.” The exhibit will be open through Oct. 25.
What: Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine
Where: Chesterwood, 4 Williamsville Rd, Stockbridge, Mass.
When: Through Oct. 25
Admission: $10 grounds-only, $20 collections and studio, free for members and children under 13
Information: https://www.chesterwood.org/john-van-alstine
Land of Enchantment at Norman Rockwell Museum
The Norman Rockwell Museum took sculpture submissions from a range of different artists — each three-dimensional, life-size sculpture is inspired by contemporary mythology, fairy tales and fantastical heroes and villains. All sculptures are displayed on the museum’s 36-acre site that overlooks the Housatonic River. “This is a great opportunity for the museum to support our creative community,” said the museum’s registrar, Thomas Mesquita. "It has been an incredible exhibition to bring to life, and we are so excited to welcome visitors and families to explore the grounds in a new exciting way.” The exhibit will be open through the end of October.
What: Land of Enchantment
Where: 9 Glendale Rd / Rte 183, Stockbridge, Mass.
When: July 10-Oct. 31
Admission: Included with general admission. Adults: $20, Active Military, Children (18 and under): Free, Seniors and Veterans: $18, College students: $10
Information: https://www.nrm.org/land-of-enchantment-a-fantastical-outdoor-sculpture-exhibition-call-for-entries/
Ground/work at The Clark
The Clark’s “Ground/work” exhibit shows sculptures that were made uniquely for the Clark’s outdoor environment, with a range of works that interact with the nature around them. The sculptures are found in various locations around the Clark’s 140-acre campus. The exhibit, which has been open since Oct., 2020, is the Clark’s first outdoor sculpture show, and includes installations by international artists Kelly Akashi, Nairy Baghramian, Jennie C. Jones, Analia Saban, Haegue Yang and Eva LeWitt. “What I like about this site is that when you come onto the path, when you look down you can see some really hard lines from the modern [museum] building, but there’s also the horizon; there’s the trees,” LeWitt said. “There’s a little bit of everything in equal amounts — the sky, the sun and the landscape. I wanted to put these pretty and rigid man-made materials out in this landscape and see how the atmosphere would interact with them.” The exhibit will be open through Oct. 17.
What: Ground/work
Where: 225 South Street, Williamstown, Mass.
When: Through Oct. 17
Admission: Free
Information: https://www.clarkart.edu/microsites/ground-work/exhibition
Taking Flight at the Berkshire Botanical Garden
The Berkshire Botanical Garden’s “Taking Flight” exhibit features a collection of outdoor sculptures made by emerging artists and is curated by renowned collector Beth Rudin DeWoody. The artists, including Concha Martinez Barreto, Tracey Emin, Peter Gerakaris, Rachel Owens, Immi Storrs and Ian Swordy, each created a unique work inspired by the theme of “taking flight.” “The Garden's sculpture exhibition is inspired by birds and showcases six notable artists, each offering a unique expression of the ‘Taking Flight’ theme,” said the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Director of Marketing Communications Robin Parow. “The exhibit contains ten sculptures that dive deep into the meaning of taking flight, including atypical and thought-provoking examples.”
What: Taking Flight
Where: 5 West Stockbridge Rd, Stockbridge, Mass.
When: June 11-Oct. 31
Admission: General admission: $15, Members and children under 12: free, Senior/reduced admission: $14
Information: https://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events/taking-flight-outdoor-sculpture-exhibition-curated-beth-rudin-dewoody