LENOX — Rising up from the fern-covered floors of the woods surrounding The Mount are spindly creatures, bodies covered in spikes of orange, creep up the trunks of trees.
Some climb, others embrace and some appear to feed on the bark. These otherworldly forms pay no attention to those who pass by, on foot, on the nearby woodland path or the paved road that leads to Edith Wharton's former Gilded Age Cottage and the lush gardens that still bloom. And the creatures are oblivious to what lurks there, in the gardens: a miniature pair of heroes (Refuge by Linda Hoffman) — a giraffe and an ancient sea turtle giving refuge to those who need it — and a turquoise sea serpent (Cecilia by Robin Toast) slithering her way through the seas of green grass.
And still there is more to explore and for these alien creatures (Irradiation by Lee Williams) to ignore in SculptureNow 2022, a juried exhibition of 30 outdoor sculptures.
SculptureNow 2022 is on view through Oct. 19. Guided tours are planned for Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. For more information, call 413-358-3884 or visit sculpturenow.org,
IF YOU GO
SculptureNow 2022
What: An exhibition of 30 outdoor sculptures installed across the grounds of The Mount. The Mount's grounds are currently open, free-of-charge, from dawn to dusk. Self-guided tours of SculptureNow are free.
Where: The Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox
On view: Through Oct. 19
Monthly guided tours: 2-3:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
Guided tour tickets: $18, ages 19 to 64; $15, 65 and over; $12, ages 11 to 18; $7, educational groups; free for children 10 and under.
For reservations and more information: 413-358-3884, sculpturenow.org