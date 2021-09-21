Scroll down to see results by district and changes from 2019. If the graphs do not load in the Berkshire Eagle app, visit BerkshireEagle.com. Click here to read more background about the state's pandemic-era MCAS.
MCAS scores for local students took a hit during the pandemic, as students took their exams among hybrid learning, a public health crisis, and controversy over whether the tests should be held at all.
In 2021, just 40 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students in Berkshire County received "meeting expectations or "exceeding expectations" on the English exam, and 24 percent on Math.
In 2019, the last time the exams were held, 44 percent of the county’s younger students met or exceeded expectations in English and 37 percent did so in math.
The results were more mixed for local high school students. The percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations in Math dropped from 48 percent in 2019 to 43 percent in 2021. But the same metric for English rose, from 57 percent to 60 percent.
Similar drops took place statewide.
See MCAS results – and changes from 2019 – by district
The Next Generation MCAS scores for the 2020-2021 school year were released by the state on Tuesday and can be found here.