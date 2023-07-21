Warren speaks on issues for seniors, storm relief and right to repair during Berkshire visit

Pittsfield — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren held court, and a sort of impromptu town hall, with the seniors of Pittsfield Friday afternoon, in which she discussed issues affecting them, storm relief efforts and motorists’ right to repair.
She touted her work on lowering prescription drug costs and making hearing aids available to buy over the counter, as senior health care was the main focus of the 45-minute appearance. These measures were met with approval by the 50 or more people gathered at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. In attendance was Mayor Linda Tyer, Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Everett Handford and Pittsfield’s Council on Aging Director Jim Clark.
The Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year and supported by Warren, sought to reform drug pricing by allowing Medicare to negotiate certain drug prices, cap out-of-pocket-costs and rein in price increases. According to HHS and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, the legislation has been effective in this regard. But in a letter to President Joe Biden last month, Warren and other legislators asked that an administration working group also work to lower drug prices.
“For the first time, starting next year, we’ll actually have a Medicare program that can negotiate the price of prescription drugs,” Warren said Friday. “It’s not all of them, it starts out with just 10, but it’s the crack in the wall.”
Warren described the process of getting a bill passed under former President Donald Trump to lower the cost of hearing aids.
“I went to a Republican in Washington, the oldest Republican in the Senate, and I said, ‘Have I got a deal for you!’ And he said, ‘What?’” Warren said. “I told him about the hearing aids.”
Warren took the opportunity Friday to say she and Sen. Bernie Sanders will oppose any effort to cut social security benefits. She also railed against the debt ceiling, and said she’s concerned about private equity buying up homes and nursing homes throughout the country.
Following her remarks, Warren took questions from some of the seniors gathered.
Marianna Hyatt thanked Warren for her stance during recent debt ceiling negotiations. Warren responded by saying that if Democrats are able to control the House, the Senate and the presidency, “one of the first things we have to do is we need to get rid of the filibuster.”
Dave Yon asked Warren why the wealthiest people in the nation are capped at what they pay into social security. Warren said the social security tax should be like the income tax, “if you make more money, you pay more into it.”
Right to repair
Warren and her Massachusetts counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Ed Markey, last month opposed an effort by the carmaker lobby to block legislation in the form of a 2020 ballot initiative that would give motorists more choices in seeking repairs — and therefore increase competition for dealership garages. A challenge to the law is pending in U.S. District Court.
In an attempt to appease independent auto repair shops and advocates of the ballot law, automotive industry groups made public a promise to share maintenance data with vehicle owners and small repair shops. The Right to Repair coalition will continue to fight for the full acceptance of the ballot law.
On Friday, Warren’s position appeared to be in line with the coalition.
“What the people of Massachusetts have decided on right to repair is that they want to see real competition in this state,” Warren told The Eagle Friday. “I get that the auto dealers may not like that, but the National Transportation Safety Administration does not work for the auto dealers, it works for the people of this country and indirectly for us here in Massachusetts.”
Warren added that she wants to make sure the ballot law is enforced as it was decided by voters.
“The federal government has no business intervening on the side of dealers to prevent the very competition that Massachusetts voters decided we wanted to see,” she said.