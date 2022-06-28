Sheffield's offense too much for Longmeadow; Sheffield Juniors beat Greenfield, Longmeadow

LENOX — Sheffield’s offense was in rare form on Saturday, leading them to a win over Longmeadow, 13-5. The bats were hot for both teams in the first, Greene and Duquette hit back-to-back RBI singles for Longmeadow in the top of the first for a 2-0 lead.
But Sheffield had more than an answer, the top five batters in the order all reached base and found their way home. Longmeadow responded well, with three runs to tie it up, 5-5. But Sheffield took over from there, as Garrett Curtin hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second, to make it an 8-5 game. And when Sheffield shut out Longmeadow in the top of the third and then scored another three runs in the bottom, the knockout punch had been thrown.
———
Hefner, Griffin, Torres and Ogala; Bailly, Carpenter and Curtin. W — Bailly. L — Hefner. 2B — S: Velasco 2, Armstrong 1, Smith 1. 3B — L: Griffin 1. HR — S: Curtin 1.
Sheffield Juniors 12, Longmeadow Juniors 2
LENOX — The Sheffield Juniors didn’t waste time against Longmeadow. After holding the Longmeadow Juniors scoreless in the top of the first, the first six batters in Sheffield’s order went to base and came home. Eight of the first nine batters scored as Sheffield took an insurmountable lead in the bottom of the first inning.
———
Lopes, Dandurand and Ojala; Bailly, Blanchard, Carpenter, Curtin and Singer. W — Bailly. L — Dandurand. 2B — S: Armstrong 2, Velasco, Konrad, Cornish.
Sheffield Juniors 16, Greenfield Juniors 8
LENOX — Greenfield took an early lead, but couldn’t hold off Sheffield’s offense in the middle innings, falling 16-8. Greenfield Juniors took an early lead, 3-0, behind a 2-run RBI from Caleb Thomas and an RBI single from Ethan Mauthe. Greenfield’s defense held Sheffield scoreless in the first as well.
Sheffield narrowed the lead in the second, scoring two to make it 3-2 in favor of Greenfield. Then, the Sheffield Juniors shutout Greenfield in the second and third innings while scoring another runs in the third to take the lead, 4-3. Greenfield would regain the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth, 6-4, but that would be the last lead of the game for Greenfield.
Sheffield scored seven runs in the fourth to take control of the game, 11-6. They’d add another four in the sixth to cap off the win.
———
Werner, Richardson and Gagne; Curtin, Shepardson and Singer. W — Curtin. L — Werner. 2B — G: Kuchieski 1, Mauthe 1, Petrin 1. S: Flynn 1, Velasco 1, Singer 1,