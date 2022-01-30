To say it's been a pretty eventful week for Steffen Siebert might be the understatement of this or any other week.
In the same week Siebert became a father for the second time, he had the interim men's soccer coach tag at Williams College removed. Siebert, who led the Ephs to a 7-6-2 record in 2021, was appointed assistant professor of Physical Education and head men's soccer coach.
"The two things I learned is I really enjoyed working with the Williams student-athletes, and they really pushed for me in the interview process," Siebert said. "That means they also really enjoyed working with me. When you have a connection like this, it's something where I'm really, really excited about going forward."
Siebert came on board just prior to the 2021 season, replacing Erin Sullivan who became Director of Intramurals within the Williams athletic department. At the time, Williams athletic director Lisa Melendy said the post was advertised as a one-year interim position with a possibility of a one-year extension.
“That was clear from the beginning,” Siebert said when he was originally hired. “That was something, again, that both sides could feel each other out a little bit. I’m really excited I got the opportunity to do so."
In making the announcement in a Wednesday release, Melendy was quoted as saying it was a pleasure to make the appointment.
"The committee was impressed with his knowledge of the game of soccer and his work in both Sports Psychology and Sport Leadership," she said in the release. "I believe the team is in very capable hands as we look toward the future."
The search committee included field hockey coach Alix Barrale, men's tennis coach Dan Greenberg, volleyball coach Christi Kelsey, men's crew coach Marc Mandel and women's soccer coach Sarah Raymond.
Siebert came to Williams after having spent 2021 coaching Atlantic City FC of the NPSL East Region’s Keystone Conference. ACFC finished 7-2-1 in its 2021 season, playing a schedule that ran from May until the end of August. He was coach of the year, his team was undefeated in the regular season and it lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Lone Star FC in the Keystone Conference championship game.
He also spent six years as the men's coach at Springfield College, compiling an 80-28-4 record. His teams won two ECAC New England Division III championships and won the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference tournament title in 2016. Springfield advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament, losing to eventual national champion Tufts 2-0.
The announcement of Siebert's original hiring came in August, just about a month before the start of the college soccer season. In his year as interim coach, Siebert led the Ephs to a 7-6-2 record, and a 3-5-2 mark in NESCAC play. Williams was 5-1-2 at home on the pitch at Cole Field. Five of the six losses were in 1-0 decisions.
"I think it was a good mix and something to build on," he said in an interview with the Eagle. "We obviously focused a lot on the culture in the first year, and now we're ready to go. Now it's a long-term vision."
In his first year, Siebert's team won its first game, beating RPI 5-2. The Ephs went 3-1-1 to start, before kind of going win-one, lose-one the rest of the way.
The new coach said that one good thing is that pretty much his entire roster returns for 2022, and that includes the top eight scorers who potted 18 of the 22 goals Williams scored. Nathan Song, who will be a senior, had a team-leading seven goals, while first-year Keel Brissett had three goals. Senior-to-be Brady Foehl of Williamstown was one of three Ephs to net two goals, and he had a game winner.
The Ephs also return All-NESCAC first-team defender Will Felitto and second-team midfielder Nick Boardman.
"Obviously, there's been recruiting. There were a couple of guys I was able to identify and now have gone forward. They're going to be part of the 2022 class," he said. "I think Williams College as an institution where I think a lot of student-athletes want to go to. There's obviously a good path on the soccer field. The school sells itself."