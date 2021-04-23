Sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires rose 26.8 percent in March on a year-over-year basis, the second highest total among the state’s 14 counties during that time span, according to The Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks all state real estate transactions. Nantucket at 50 percent but with only 18 houses sold was the only other county with a higher year-over-year percentage of sales.
One hundred and four single-family homes were sold in Berkshire County last month compared to 82 in March 2020. Year-to-date sales of single family homes are up 22.8 percent. The median sale price in the Berkshires has risen 12.8 percent to $244,000 on a year-over-year basis and has increased 8.6 percent to $230,750 year-to-date.