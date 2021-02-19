LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
Friday, Feb. 19
NORTHEAST
Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 10 - 40 base 29 of 34 trails 85% open, 160 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Blue Hills Boston — Wed 7:59a wet granular machine groomed 24 - 24 base 14 of 15 trails, 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p; Thu-Fri: 10-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Feb 15-19: 8a-8p.
Bousquet — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 20 - 30 base 12 of 23 trails, 52% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue; Feb 16-18: 9a-9p.
Bradford — Wed 8:01p frozen granular machine groomed 19 - 30 base 9 of 15 trails 60% open, 15 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun; Feb 19: 8:30-4:30, 5p-9p.
Catamount — Wed 12:58p 2 new machine groomed 18 - 32 base 40 of 40 trails 95% open, 10 miles, 128 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:36a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24 - 60 base 43 of 45 trails 96% open, 13 miles, 165 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p; Feb 16-19: 8:30a-9:30p.
Nashoba Valley — Wed 8:05a machine groomed 32 - 32 base 14 of 17 trails 82% open, 10 of 11 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun;Feb 14-20: 9a-8p.
Otis Ridge — Wed 10:58p machine groomed 12 - 19 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Feb 16-19: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun.
Ski Butternut — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 28 - 42 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p; Feb 19: 8:15a-4p.
Ski Ward — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 6 - 36 base 9 of 9 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 19/20: 9a-9p.
Wachusett — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 59 - 65 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 112 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 7:30a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-9:30p; Feb 16-19: 7:30a-9:30p.
Notchview Reservation XC — Wed 9:19a 2 new loose granular machine groomed 22 - 25 base 24 of 24 trails, 11 miles
New York
Belleayre — Wed 2:33p machine groomed 18 - 42 base 42 of 51 trails 82% open, 147 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brantling Ski Slopes — Wed 7:11a packed powder machine groomed 12 - 20 base 5 of 9 trails 56% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Thu-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 9a-6p; Sun 9a-5p Feb 15-19: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
Bristol Mountain — Wed 6:25p machine groomed 24 - 60 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 14 - 62 base 24 of 41 trails 59% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat: 8a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Cockaigne — Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 18 - 49 base 4 of 15 trails 27% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Mon.
Dry Hill — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 12 - 48 base 7 of 7 trails, 100% open 2 of 3 lifts, Wed/Thu: 5p-10p; Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Four Seasons — Wed 7:07a packed powder machine groomed 12 - 24 base 6 of 6 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.
Gore Mountain — Wed 4:22p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 11 - 32 base 75 of 110 trails, 96% open, 30 miles, 334 acres, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Greek Peak — Wed 6:24p machine groomed 28 - 52 base 55 of 56 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p Feb 19: 8:30a-9p.
Holiday Mountain — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 12 - 24 base 4 of 16 trails 25% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.
Holiday Valley — Wed 7:43a 2 new machine groomed 27 - 67 base 60 of 60 trails, 100% open, 35 miles, 277 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
HoliMont — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 30 - 37 base 55 of 56 trails, 98% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).
Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:08a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 24 - 36 base 47 of 67 trails, 70% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Kissing Bridge — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 6 - 56 base 24 of 40 trails 60% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.
Labrador Mountain — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 24 - 54 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Maple Ski Ridge — Wed 9:26a machine groomed 15 - 60 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Feb 18-19: 9a-6p.
McCauley — Wed 2:24p machine groomed 12 - 50 base 20 of 23 trails, 87% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.
Mount Peter — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 36 - 72 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-7p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p; Feb 16: 8:30a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.
Oak Mountain — Wed 6:03p packed powder machine groomed 12 - 48 base 18 of 22 trails 82% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Peek n Peak — Wed 4:39p packed powder machine groomed 12 - 48 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 25 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-1a; Sun 8:30a-9p.
Plattekill — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 24 - 32 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun; Feb 15-18: 8:45a-4:15p.
Royal Mountain — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 15 - 24 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Feb 13-21: 9a-4p.
Snow Ridge — Wed 6:18p machine groomed 18 - 42 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed: 10a-4p; Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun; Feb 18-19: 9a-4p.
Song Mountain — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 24 - 54 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun; Feb 15-19: 9a-9p.
Swain — Wed 3:23p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 30 - 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 10 miles, 120 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Thunder Ridge — Wed 7:26p powder machine groomed 18 - 36 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Feb 18-21: 9a-9p.
Titus Mountain — Wed 7:18a packed powder machine groomed 22 - 26 base 50 of 50 trails 100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Toggenburg — Wed 2:51p machine groomed 16 - 64 base 21 of 25 trails 84% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Feb 18-20: 9a-9p.
West Mountain — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 31 - 43 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p Feb 16-19: 8:30a-9p.
Whiteface — Wed 12:53p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 34 - 42 base 80 of 87 trails 90% open, 20 miles, 242 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Wed 5:56p machine groomed 16 - 28 base 14 of 18 trails 78% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed: 5p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.
Windham Mountain — Wed 1:56p 3 - 4 new packed powder machine groomed 24 - 36 base 46 of 54 trails, 85% open, 268 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Feb 19-21: No walk up tickets available.
Woods Valley — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 24 - 46 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Feb 15-16: 9a-8p.
Cascade XC — Wed 7:02a powder 3 - 3 base 9 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 10 - 14 base 45 of 34 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gore Mountain XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 11 - 26 base 11 of 12 trails, 2 miles Wed-Fri: 3p-6p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p Sat 2/13-Sun 2/21: 8:30a-6p.
Lapland Lake XC — Wed 10:37a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12 - 16 base 16 of 17 trails, 22 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 8:08a 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 8 - 36 base 20 of 24 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 5:52a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 30 - 32 base 18 of 18 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.
Pineridge XC — Wed 6:12a 1 new powder machine groomed 7 - 9 base 19 of 19 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Osceola — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 12 miles
Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.
Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 6:49a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24 - 36 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 31 - 45 base 35 of 47 trails, 75% open, 144 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 14 - 28 base 34 of 50 trails 68% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Jay Peak — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 25 - 49 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 7:26a machine groomed 36 - 40 base 124 of 155 trails 80% open, 65 miles, 625 acres, 19 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Feb 17-21: 8a-4p.
Mad River Glen — Wed 5:37a 1 new variable machine groomed 12 - 18 base 52 of 52 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 16-19: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 6:29a 3 new machine groomed 18 - 36 base 33 of 50 trails, 66% open, 20 miles, 130 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 7:06a packed powder machine groomed 58 - 68 base 12 of 17 trails, 71% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Mount Snow — Wed 7:58a machine groomed 36 - 36 base 55 of 87 trails 63% open, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:00a 3 new machine groomed 29 - 35 base 102 of 121 trails, 84% open, 38 miles, 578 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Pico — Wed 7:27a packed powder machine groomed 24 - 30 base 40 of 58 trails, 69% open 16 miles, 196 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 18-19: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Ski Quechee — Wed 7:43a 3 - 4 new powder machine groomed 24 - 40 base 13 of 13 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 15-21: 9a-4p.
Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:27p packed powder machine groomed 16 - 48 base 75 of 78 trails 96% open, 300 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:49a packed powder machine groomed 24 - 48 base 112 of 116 trails, 97% open 42 miles, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 7:15a 3 new machine groomed 24 - 24 base 91 of 99 trails, 92% open, 484 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:43a 1 new machine groomed 48 - 72 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Suicide Six — Wed 7:44a 3 new powder machine groomed 14 - 50 base 19 of 24 trails 79% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Viking Nordic XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 8 - 24 base 22 of 22 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:13a 3 new powder machine groomed 18 - 26 base 7 of 10 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Woodstock XC — Wed 11:21a machine groomed 14 - 25 base 38 of 43 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.