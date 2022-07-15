WORCESTER — The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center’s Central Regional office at Clark University will hold a free webinar titled “How Can Small Businesses Win the War on Talent?” at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The worker shortage, what will occur over the next 12 months and how participants can put their businesses ahead of the competition will be discussed.
Allison Ebner, vice president of Member Relations & Partnerships at Employers Association of the North East, will be the speaker.
Registration: https://tinyurl.com/3pcxmr4s.