ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will make a fifth minor league rehab start later this week for Triple-A Worcester as he moves closer to pitching in the majors for the first time since Aug. 13, 2019.
Sale had Tommy John surgery in March 2020.
“We’ll re-address the situation after that but he’s getting close,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Sunday night’s game at Tampa Bay. “We’ll see where it takes us.”
Cora said Sale “felt great” one day after allowing one run over five innings Saturday for Worcester.
The Red Sox had lost four of five entering Sunday, including the first two games of a three-game series with Tampa Bay, that dropped them a half-game behind the AL East-leading Rays.
There is also encouraging news about recently acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is currently out with a hamstring injury. He will take part in an off-day workout Monday in Detroit.
Schwarber will continue doing defensive work at first base where the team hopes he will be able to play at the unfamiliar position. He is nearing a rehab assignment.
“We’ll sit down on Tuesday or Wednesday and see where we’re at,” Cora said. “As far as the progress of the injury, we’re excited. The progress has been great. We’re hoping he goes on a rehab assignment sooner rather than later.”
Boston got Schwarber from Washington for a minor league pitcher last Thursday. He last played on July 2.
Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez (right hamstring strain) will also join the team for Monday’s workout and could be back Tuesday night when the Red Sox open a three-game series with the Tigers.
Right-hander Matt Andriese (right hamstring tendinitis) had a live batting practice session.
Reliever Brandon Workman, designated for assignment last Thursday, was outrighted off the major league roster and elected to become a free agent.
Bou, Revolution pick up another win
Gustavo Bou scored once and the New England Revolution secured a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Wikelman Carmona gave the Red Bulls (5-7-3) a 1-0 advantage in the eighth minute, assisted by Kyle Duncan. Bou tied the game for the Revolution (11-3-3) in the 60th minute, assisted by DeJuan Jones.
Fabio put the Red Bulls ahead 2-1 in the 63rd minute, assisted by Caden Clark. Brandon Bye tied it at 2-2 for the Revolution in the 84th minute, assisted by Carles Gil.
Adam Buksa finished off the victory for the Revolution in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, assisted by Gil.
The Revolution outshot the Red Bulls 9-5, with four shots on goal to two for the Red Bulls.
Carlos Miguel Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls.
Both teams next play Wednesday. The Revolution host Nashville and the Red Bulls host Cincinnati.
Sorenstam wins Senior Women’s Open
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club in the wire-to-wire victory.
“It’s really hard to describe,” Sorenstam said. . “When we came here, I just loved the place from the start. Everything felt so good, and then obviously you have to go out there and finish it up, and today I really felt like I played very, very well. To come in here on Sunday knowing what I had to do and I did it, obviously I’m very happy.”
Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.
Husband Mike McGee caddied for Sorenstam, with daughter Ava, 11 and son Will, 10, in the gallery.
Betts back in Dodgers lineup
PHOENIX — Mookie Betts looked right back at home playing his original position on Sunday.
Betts hit a homer in his first game back from the injured list and made a stellar defensive play at second base to help the Los Angeles Dodgers ease past the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 to win two of three in the series.
“It was a lot of fun going back to my roots,” said Betts, who usually plays in the outfield. “It was good easing myself back into play.”
With a sore left hip, manager Dave Roberts and Betts thought it wise to let him play second — the position he played when he came up with Boston in 2014 — to reduce the strain.
His hip didn’t seem to be a problem. In the first inning, he took a hit away from Arizona’s Drew Ellis. Playing on the shortstop side of the bag in the shift, Betts went back for a popup like a wide receiver hauling in a pass over his shoulder.
US men’s volleyball takes early exit
TOKYO — Micah Christenson gave coach John Speraw a long, tearful embrace as his U.S. men’s volleyball teammates slumped on the floor and the victorious Argentinians celebrated.
Instead of building on the bronze medal won in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, the Americans are going home early from the Olympics for the first time in more than 20 years.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Christenson said after the straight-set loss to Argentina on Sunday night denied the U.S. a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.
The U.S. brought eight players back from the team that won bronze in 2016, but never got back into top form following the long break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.