When John McNinch sold the Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox, he had a new idea for his next venture: to do it with his son Tucker.
And out of that idea was born the 101 Restaurant & Bar, which operates in the Holiday Inn at 1 West St. in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
“Tucker and I set out to start a business together after the sale of the Heritage,” McNinch wrote in an email. “We knew it would be in the hospitality industry, but we were not sure of the exact business.
“After missing out on a few different items, we decided that we wanted to start a restaurant group and operate and consult in many of the restaurants in Berkshire County. This opportunity came up, and we thought it would be a great starting point for our business.”
McNinch, who grew up at Eastover resort (in the Lenox area), said “the hospitality industry is in my blood.” He moved to the Boston area and worked in restaurants there, eventually ending up at the famed Legal Seafoods.
He said he was drawn to that area “for a girl, married her and then moved back to Lenox to start a family.”
He also bought in 2000 what he described as a “rundown dive bar” and “created a restaurant that the locals and tourists were all able to enjoy.”
He said he built The Olde Heritage Tavern “into a great spot, and our staff (which is like our family) is still there. What we were known for at The Heritage was our staff. That is what we bring to 101 Restaurant & Bar, a staff that works to make everyone’s entire experience a pleasure.”
The restaurant is open every day for all three meals (special hours for a brunch on Sundays) and features a full bar.
McNinch said the menu at 101 is unique to the area. He called it “Southern-inspired” and says it has something for everyone’s tastes.
“Many people expected a similar menu to our past menu,” he said. “There are some overlapping items, but the new items are all amazing: shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings and so much more.”
And there is that one extra ingredient that the McNinches hope inspires the clientele even if it isn’t listed on the menu.
“Our employee-focused approach also sets us apart,” John McNinch said. “We are trying to create careers for our employees.”