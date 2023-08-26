The new school year is a time of opportunity, and for the experts at Berkshire Bank, it’s the perfect time for lessons on responsible financial management.
Without the involvement of parents or a trusted financial advisor, many students don’t get the chance to learn about things like savings accounts, credit cards and household budgets. The state of Massachusetts currently has no requirement for personal financial literacy (PFL) classes to be taught at any grade level. According to a 2021 study by the Massachusetts Office of Economic Empowerment, while two-thirds of high schools offered some PFL classes, only 16.6% of schools required them. At the elementary and middle school levels, only 34.5% of schools offered PFL instruction to students.
That leaves parents and caregivers to bridge the gap, but at a time when many adults are struggling themselves with keeping their financial ship on course, it can be a daunting task. That means building a relationship with a bank at an early age can reap many benefits.
“Berkshire Bank offers a checking account for customers beginning at a young age, which is the prefect time for someone to begin taking increased responsibility for their finances,” said Vice President Rebecca Sorrentino, a member of Berkshire’s MyBanker team. “I think the best thing to do is to open the door when they’re young, so they feel comfortable enough to come to the bank or talk to their parents about banking,” she said.
Sorrentino and the rest of Berkshire Bank’s MyBankers offer free financial coaching services to help customers of all ages, regardless of wealth or income. In many cases, the MyBankers build relationships early with clients, and continue to help them through major financial milestones such as planning for their own education or their children’s education.
To provide expanded support for clients, Berkshire Bank partners with nonprofit GreenPath Financial Wellness.
Often, the term ‘financial counseling’ carries a connotation of something in need of fixing, but according to Kathryn Ellywicz, a communications specialist and former counselor at GreenPath, the real purpose of GreenPath Financial Wellness and Berkshire is to work together to set up clients for success.
“Our services are designed not just for those who are struggling,” said GreenPath’s Partner Experience Manager Catherine Wall. “I’m an engineer by discipline, and I always say it’s cheaper to get things right the first time. So, if somebody is graduating from college with student loans for the first time, if we can help them understand and build credit, that’s a great opportunity, because it’s a win for the individual, for the community and the financial institution.”
Higher Education
Paying for college is one subject where students and parents can learn from current data. Per the U.S. News & World Report, average tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year ranged from $10,423 for in-state students at public colleges to $39,723 for private schools. That means a four-year degree can be one of the largest purchases a person will ever make, and many students are being asked to make that decision before they’re old enough to vote.
High school students generally don’t start the college application process until the summer before their senior year, but parents can get themselves and their students thinking about paying for their degree well before then. This can start as soon as a child is born with a savings vehicle such as a 529 Plan, which is a tax-advantaged education savings account utilized by many parents to save for their children’s college expenses.
“While there are many ways to start saving early for children, a 529 Plan is great for college tuition as it grows tax-deferred and allows family and friends to contribute via gifts to the plan,” said- Berkshire’s Senior Vice President of Wealth Management Administration, Thomas Barney.
As children age, they should be aware of the costs associated with higher education and ways to offset them.
“In one workshop, I would encourage the youth in the audience to look at YouTube videos of graduates complaining about student loans, because they will then start to see: ‘Oh, this is an issue. I don’t want to be there,’” said Wall.
Students may be able to take certain classes in high school, such as Advanced Placement (AP) courses, that fulfill college requirements and reduce costs. Parents can also encourage students to look at post-college earning potential when deciding how much debt they can handle.
For parents, college savings become part of an even larger financial plan.
“Conversations around education planning should also include mention of retirement plans,” Barney said. “Educational planning is kind of a subset of retirement planning.”
That doesn’t make educational planning any less important, of course, and Barney is a firm believer in the continuing value of providing a good education. “I do strongly believe that there’s a correlation between educational level and financial success later in life – the ability to get a better job, career, or profession. I hope that parents look at it as an investment in their children’s future,” he said.
Increasingly, today’s parents are coming up against an additional obstacle in covering the costs of their children’s education: their own lingering student loan debt. According to data compiled by the Education Data Initiative, 22% of Americans over 40 are still dealing with student loan debt, totaling, on average, $44,864 – the highest for any age group.
For Wall, it’s an opportunity to be frank with children about the realities of educational debt and the importance of making the right decision early on. “People that have middle schoolers and high schoolers may have student loan debt themselves. That’s a natural starting point to be open about their own finances, their own student loan debt, and be able to say, ‘Hey, you know, because of some of the decisions that I made when I was going into college, I still have student loan debt, and you are at a point where you can make a different decision or you can plan differently,” she said. “I think those are some powerful conversations that parents can be having.”
Ultimately, being open and willing to seek out help is vital, whether you’re planning for college, buying a house or saving up for retirement.
“I call it being captain of your own ship,” Barney said. “Assuming no one else is going to be responsible for you. Instilling [in your children] that you’re the one that must really go forward and figure it out, and if somebody has that intention, there’s a lot of resources out there.”
Berkshire is committed to serving as one of those resources.
“When I have a student who’s going to college, I always give them my business card and tell them that I’m their trusted advisor,” Sorrentino said. “You can call me at any time, and I will help you with your account .... that’s what I’m here for.”
Sustainable Saving Habits
Whether it’s a part-time job during high school or a full-time career later in life, sustainable saving habits are always crucial to future success.
“That first job is a major milestone in our financial journey,” Ellywicz said. “When you get that first job, or you have that first income source, even if it’s something small like babysitting, you’re having income for the first time on your own. ‘What am I going to do with that new income? Am I going to start a savings habit early?’ You can imagine how starting saving early can really impact you over the course of your lifetime.”
Sorrentino has the ability to help answer these questions with new employees at Berkshire Bank, some of whom are starting their first full-time job.
“I present during new hire orientation to employees at the Bank,” she said. “I tell them that starting a new job is a great time to start or re-evaluate a savings plan. That may include setting aside five percent, ten percent, whatever they’re comfortable with, and letting that money work for them in a savings account. It’s amazing how quick that can grow and support a goal such as a down payment on a house.”
Personal finance is complex, and it doesn’t always come with an instruction manual. Fortunately, Berkshire Bank and organizations like GreenPath Financial Wellness have worked to provide resources for all stages of life, filling in knowledge gaps and empowering consumers as they make financial decisions.
“I think reaching out to a trusted financial institution, like Berkshire Bank, is a great option to start, Ellywicz said.” We have lots of resources on our websites. We have budgeting worksheets, we have blog posts, we have webinars … educational resources that teach the basics of financial literacy and financial wellness, so we love to be a resource in that regard as well.”