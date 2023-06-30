On the afternoon of June 8, 2022, over 1,000 Berkshire Bank team members stepped away from their jobs to offer up a different kind of service. Sporting matching gray ‘X-Team’ t-shirts, some set about cleaning up parks or packaging meals for local food banks; others picked up a hammer and lent a helping hand building homes with Habitat for Humanity. In total, the army of volunteers assisted 49 different organizations across five states for Berkshire Bank’s annual Xtraordinary Day (X-Day) event.
While X-Day is a public example of Berkshire Bank’s involvement in the community, the Bank’s commitment to social responsibility and empowering the community extends year-round. “It takes a network of partnerships to unlock everyone’s potential. By working together and investing in one another, we can collectively lift-up organizations and our neighborhoods,” Gary Levante, Berkshire’s SVP of Corporate Responsibility shared. “We all play a role in that success by shopping at small businesses, donating to community organizations who support them, and banking with institutions that are working tirelessly to help our families, friends and neighbors realize their full potential.”
Over the last five years, Berkshire Bank’s Foundation has donated more than $4 million in community contributions and the Bank’s employees have contributed more than $1.6 million in volunteer time to benefit nonprofits and organizations across Berkshire County. According to an independent study, Berkshire reinvests in the community at a rate 70% higher than the industry average. In Berkshire County, Berkshire Bank has been at the forefront of economic development and an engine for positive change by providing individuals, organizations and businesses of all sizes with approximately $300 million in lending over the past five years alone.
“We really like to partner with the organizations that we support,” Lori Gazzillo Kiely, Berkshire Bank’s regional president for Berkshire County and director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation, explained. “We want to go beyond funding and enhance our impact through volunteerism, financial education, board service, and become immersed in the organizations.”
Berkshire Bank’s relationship with Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity exemplifies that spirit of cooperation.
“Our partnership with Berkshire is far reaching and collaborative,” said Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity CEO Carolyn Valli. “So, when we see something that’s going on, we can have honest conversations and figure out what we can do together that could make a change that we wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.”
As an example, she pointed to the X-Day build, which came about after a conversation with a partner at Berkshire Bank. “I would say, ‘Oh, if I could only figure out how to do this... if I can only figure out how to do that.’ And they came back and said, ‘Hey, what if we provided you with 150 volunteers? Could you get that panel build that you keep talking about off the ground?’” Valli said. “So, we were able to go into planning mode and be able to build six units of housing, utilizing an off-site build facility … so that when we were able to get the foundations in the ground, the exterior walls were all created already, which was such a huge jumpstart.”
In addition to offering up volunteers, Berkshire Bank services the organization’s mortgages. “They have been so nice and responsive to our clients,” Valli said. “During COVID, a lot of people were under a lot of stress. We worked with their loan servicing department right away, figuring out what could happen.”
Both groups share a belief that housing is vital for a healthy, thriving community. “Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. And we do that by building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter,” Valli said. That means providing not only a place to live, but financial education and other resources for continuing success.
“As a financial institution with a history over 175 years, helping people achieve home ownership has always been one of our most important priorities,” Kiely said. “Berkshire’s ongoing BEST Community Comeback seeks to provide $2.5 billion in financing to low and moderate-income neighborhoods, providing a pathway to build wealth through home ownership. We are proud of this program’s ability to facilitate economic prosperity in all the regions we serve, especially here in Berkshire County.”
This forward-thinking approach is shared with another of Berkshire Bank’s community partners, the Brien Center.
“Both the Brien Center and Berkshire Bank are all about building a stronger community. At the Brien Center, we help people manage their behavioral health illnesses so that they can avoid hospitalization whenever possible, remain employed, keep their family together, and remain productive members of our community,” Brien Center President and CEO Christine Macbeth said. “Berkshire Bank offers innovative ways to empower the financial success of people, families, and businesses, so that communities can flourish and thrive.”
Like many behavioral health-oriented organizations, the Brien Center was hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the facility have to completely overhaul its day-to-day operations in order to comply with health safety mandates, but it also faced a sharp rise in demand for its services thanks to the widespread fear and anxiety sparked by the virus and further stoked by lockdowns and isolation.
“As soon as the magnitude of this pandemic was realized, we struggled to find answers to many questions, including how we continue to meet the behavioral health needs of the thousands of community members who depend on us for care,” Macbeth said. “In addition, we were greatly concerned about our ability to continue employing hundreds of dedicated people.”
Help arrived in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The agency applied for a grant through Berkshire Bank. “As a large organization, it was one of the most complex PPP loans that we administered,” Kiely noted.
With the Bank’s help, the Brien Center was approved, securing vital funding to continue operations. “The immediate result was the 100% retention of all 475 employees, as well as continued mental health and addiction services to over 10,000 Berkshire County residents, including over 4,000 children,” Macbeth said.
That focus on results is part of what differentiates Berkshire Bank’s approach to social responsibility from that of other businesses that are content simply handing out monetary donations. It’s not a one-time gift, but an ongoing partnership, working side by side with vital community organizations to reach their goals.
And whether that means sifting through complicated loan applications or getting their hands dirty on a construction site, Berkshire Bank team members are always eager to get involved.
“Our culture of volunteerism and community support is often cited by employees as one of the reasons they love working at Berkshire Bank,” Kiely said. “Initiatives including our X-Team Volunteer Program and BEST Community Comeback provide our employees with an opportunity to give back and leverages Berkshire’s suite of financial solutions, all with the shared goal of supporting small businesses, individuals, and our partners doing such necessary and important work.”