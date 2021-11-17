PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Ever since Massachusetts legalized recreational cannabis in 2016 and allowed sales of it in 2018, people have had a lot of questions about cannabis. There have also been a lot of myths and misinformation that Anthony Parrinello and Jimmy Long of Clear Sky Cannabis Dispensary have worked to dispel.
Some of these myths are based on attitudes learned from "Reefer Madness," a film from 1936, and some of it is just misinformation spread by opponents of legalization, Parrinello said. There also are myths and misinformation left from the "Just Say No" antidrug campaigns in the 1980s.
Parrinello and Long help answer questions and concerns every day at Clear Sky Cannabis at 221 State Road, North Adams, and 143 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester. (A location is coming soon in Belchertown.) Long has been in the Massachusetts cannabis industry for five years, working as an assistant manager of extractions, marketing manager, marketing director and brand manager.
These are five of the myths they encounter on a regular basis.
Myth No. 1: Cannabis is a gateway drug
Cannabis is definitely not a gateway drug, Long and Parrinello said. Both have known people who have used cannabis their entire adult lives, and they have never started doing hard drugs because they smoked cannabis.
"A person doesn't just smoke cannabis and move onto harder drugs as a result," Long said.
If anything, it can be effective for getting off harder drugs, Parrinello said.
"When I was working at another medical cannabis company in New Hampshire, the qualifying conditions there were extremely limited," he said. "Many of the folks who came in to purchase therapeutic cannabis were looking to get off their opioids. That's the real gateway drug. They wanted medical cannabis as a step down from what they were using."
Studies would appear to verify Parrinello's observations. A 2018 study published in The Journal of Health Economics found that states with enacted medical cannabis laws saw a 21% decrease in the number of opioid-related deaths.
Myth No. 2: You can't overdose
Well, you can, Parrinello and Long said, but you would need to smoke 1,500 pounds — three-quarters of a ton — in 15 minutes to die from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
"You'd probably die of smoke inhalation before the THC would kill you," Parrinello said. "It's also possible to get panic attacks and feel uncomfortable because you took too strong of an edible, but it's not possible to truly overdose."
Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said a fatal overdose is unlikely, although it is possible to overuse cannabis and experience symptoms such as confusion, anxiety or paranoia. On the other hand, it's possible to overdose on most prescription medications, narcotics, alcohol and nicotine.
Myth No. 3: It's not addictive
Cannabis may not be a gateway drug, but that doesn't mean it's not addictive. It is possible to become addicted — the CDC says there’s a 1 in 10 chance — but it's also possible to become addicted to shopping, food, video games, caffeine, social media, gambling and chocolate, any of which can be a problem for people with addictive personalities.
According to Long, there aren't any addictive chemicals in cannabis in the same way there are other addictive properties in opioids, alcohol and nicotine, for example.
"Nicotine is proven to be a harder substance to quit. When I needed to stop smoking cannabis for a job, prior to being in the cannabis industry, it was very easy to put it aside. Not the same can be said for nicotine, or even caffeine"
Myth No. 4: The higher the THC, the more impaired you get
"Cannabis is like a car," Long said "There's an engine, suspension, wheels, body, steering wheel and so on. THC is like the engine, but that's not what makes a car a car. All the other parts have something to do with making the car go."
In that same way, there are other compounds that come into play, such as flavonoids, terpenes and secondary cannabinoids. These various compounds all create something called “The Entourage Effect,” which means that hundreds of botanical compounds have to work together in giving cannabis its level of potency. Each compound has its own unique effects and benefits, but those may change in the presence of other compounds.
"It's the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts," Long said. "If you have a product with a high THC count, it will affect you differently than one with lower THC but a different all-around profile."
For example, some customers may come into the dispensary and ask for 30% THC.
"Except that's a misnomer because, depending on the effect they're looking for, it could be achieved in a multitude of ways with products that have a lower THC,” Parrinello said. “A product with 18% THC and 3% terpenes can affect you differently than 30% THC and .02% terpenes."
"There will always be people who love high THC, and that could be what they prefer. But higher THC doesn't mean it's better," Long said.
Myth No. 5: Indica equals relaxation; sativa strain picks you up
According to myth, the indica strain is supposed to make you relax, and the sativa strain gives you energy and makes you feel creative. Except that's not true at all.
"Indica comes from the Central and Southern Asia regions; sativa comes from the tropics," Long said. "Sativa has a longer flowering period; Indica has a shorter one."
Instead, it's the terpenes, cannabinoids and other compounds that determine the effects the various products will have, Parrinello said. The best way to determine what effect a specific strain of cannabis will have is to ask the specialists at a medical or recreational dispensary for their recommendations.
Contributing editor: S.L. Doyle
