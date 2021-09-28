Scrambled Eggs: Serve with turkey bacon, fruit and whole-grain toast. Consider incorporating tomato, onion and jalapeno when cooking the eggs.
Whole-grain waffles: If you have a waffle iron, try a whole-grain waffle mix from the grocery store for a special treat. Serve topped with fresh fruit.
English muffin sandwich: Toast a whole-grain English muffin. Put low-fat cheese and sliced deli ham on the toasted muffin. Warm the sandwich in the microwave to melt the cheese. Grab a piece of fruit for a complete breakfast.
Breakfast tacos: Scramble and cook eggs or egg whites. Serve eggs with beans on a tortilla. For additional toppings, add salsa and low-fat cheese.
Classic cereal: Cut up some fresh fruit and add to unsweetened breakfast cereal.
Yogurt parfait: Layer yogurt with fresh or frozen fruit and granola or whole-grain cereal.
Instant oatmeal: Look for varieties without added sugar and just add boiling water. Stir in dried cranberries and almonds.
45-second scrambled eggs: Put eggs and a splash of milk in a bowl, whisk it up, and put it in a microwave for 30 seconds. Stir and put back in for another 10 seconds.
Peanut butter sandwich: And, grab a banana while you're at it.
Cream cheese on whole-grain bread: Try it on a bagel or tortillas.
30-second smoothie: Blend low-fat milk, frozen strawberries and a banana for a quick smoothie to enjoy with a bran muffin.
Enjoy a plate of cheese, olives and fig or apricot jam.
Ready-Set-Go: The night before, make a breakfast plan as you clean up from dinner. Set the table and prepare your cooking utensils the night before.
Omelets or frittatas: Prepare fresh vegetable omelets or frittatas ahead of time to reheat all week long.
Brown bag breakfast: Grab a banana, a bag of trail mix made with whole-grain cereal, shelled pistachios and a favorite dried fruit.
Instead of doughnuts: Offer whole-grain toaster waffles or pancakes. If you're serving doughnuts, consider offering doughnut holes and add other foods such as low-fat milk and fruit to ensure some extra nutrition.
Banana dog: Spread a couple of tablespoons of peanut or almond butter on a whole-grain hot dog bun. Peel a banana, place it inside the bun and eat it like a hot dog. Pair this with low-fat or fat-free milk.
Gobble, gobble, gobble bacon: Switch to turkey bacon, which is much lower in fat than traditional bacon.
Toast with peanut butter: Use whole-grain toast to boost fiber and use peanut butter for a morning protein boost. Add a glass of low-fat milk or 100% orange juice.
Not so sugary cereals: Substitute low-sugar, whole-grain cereals and pair with fresh or frozen berries.
Fresh fruit: bananas, kiwi, pears, apples, mangoes, melon, grapefruit or whatever is in season.