Every transformation has good people behind it, and the incredibly skilled members of Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners Inc. are certainly no exception.
They are the masterminds behind the historic preservation of the First Baptist Church, the conversion of the old ITAM to the Proprietors Lodge, the newly renovated Greylock Federal Credit Union on Kellogg St., the updating of the Berkshire Family YMCA, and the site planning for the new Taconic and Wahconah high schools. These are just a few recent projects that Hill has helped clients see to fruition.
Founded by William T. Hill in 1949, Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners Inc. was originally established to provide mechanical engineering design services to the local paper industry. Over 70 years later, the company has successfully grown from a single person company to more than forty people, providing architectural, engineering, surveying and consulting services to businesses, industries, government agencies, institutions and individuals in and beyond Berkshire County.
Hill takes a no-nonsense approach to customer service. They will listen to your needs, create solutions, perform quality work and get the job done on time and on budget. Their engineering, architectural, planning and civil/survey services are available to customers in western Massachusetts and beyond. With a business built on professionalism, integrity and customer satisfaction, why not let them build your dreams?