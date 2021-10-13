PITTSFIELD, Mass. - What's the average rainfall in the Berkshires in Spring? How many career hits did David Ortiz have? Who played Miss Scarlet in Clue?
Most of us don't know the answers off the top of our heads. Whenever we're hit with a question like this, we pull out our phones and Google the answers. No matter your question, Google most likely has the answer.
(Almost 48 inches per year. 2,472. Lesley Ann Warren.)
Google especially shines with local searches: Where can I get a cheeseburger? Who has the best coffee in town? Is there a plumber near me?
That's because Google is committed to local search results, which is helpful when you're looking for stores, services, or local information. You won't get results from a business 800 miles away when there's a local option nearby.
So how does this help your business fill job openings?
Because people will go to Google and search for job openings.
"Maintenance supervisor job openings." "Bookkeeper job openings near me." "Job openings for HVAC service techs."
"Now more than ever, employers are struggling to fill open positions," said Melodie Sinopoli, Regional Director, Classified Solutions & Services for The Berkshire Eagle. "They're looking to maximize their reach to potential candidates and fill open positions in less time while also reducing the cost per hire."
In other words, if you want your job openings to rank high on Google, you need to post them to a website that already has a good standing with and is a trusted source of information for Google.
That's where we come in.
The Berkshire Eagle and its partner newspapers post job openings on our ShopLocal Jobs websites, which Google indexes. That means that your job openings rank high on Google when people search for a particular job opening.
"Right now is the time to hire," said Sinopoli. "Unemployment benefits are ending and it's truly a job-seekers' market. We can help you reach more candidates with our combined reach of local newspapers online and in print and the power of the biggest digital job boards."
How ShopLocal Jobs makes hiring employees easier
You can improve the odds of ranking a website or web page on Google through search engine optimization (SEO). That's the art and science of telling Google what your website and each individual page are about.
If you can do that well enough and show Google that you're creating trustworthy, reliable information, they're more likely to put your pages at the top of the search results. And since The Berkshire Eagle is already a trusted source, our pages are more likely to appear.
A few years ago, we started ShopLocal and ShopLocal Jobs as a way to use our digital platform to promote local businesses online. We wanted to take the power of digital one step further since we're already a news content provider.
The idea behind ShopLocal Jobs is that when businesses place employment ads, we use our SEO reputation and rank to catapult the job up in the search results, which makes it easier for job seekers to find.
When someone searches for an HVAC tech in Pittsfield or a receptionist job in Lee, a job board typically pops up. Those job boards are generally filled with all kinds of job openings, which can be overwhelming to some people. But our jobs also pop up and occupy those spots at the top of the search results as well, which makes it easier to find.
"We found several ad results online this week listed on Google's job board, linking directly to our own Jobs website," said Pam Baird, Vice President, Digital Customer Service Solutions for WEHAA.
Some of those search results included:
Preschool teacher Lenox MA: 1st job listed.
Nursing RN Pittsfield MA: 6th job listed
Delivery driver Pittsfield MA: 4th job listed
Choral director for school Sheffield MA: 1st job listed
Job financial assistant Adams MA: 1st job listed
Those other job boards tend to be rather high-priced and with headquarters in another part of the country. Plus, you may need to post on every single job board just to get some attention from your local job candidates.
But by posting your job openings on ShopLocal Jobs, you're getting a more affordable rate, you are also supporting a local business that's dedicated to supporting local businesses.
"Our digital solution feature has search engine optimization benefits, a digital landing page with searchable directory data, and a click to Apply feature so potential candidates can apply in real-time," said Sinopoli. "You can also share your job posting on social media, and there are links to your website and/or careers page."
The Berkshire Eagle also partners with Monster and Recruitology, which helps attract job seekers on field-specific job boards and affiliated groups such as veterans, recent college grads, and diversity.
How ShopLocal Jobs helps SEO
If you want to better understand how it works, it helps to know how SEO works. So we'll give you a quick SEO lesson for your own website. This can help you understand why The Berkshire Eagle continually ranks high for its content.
To begin with, Google operates under the philosophy, "Content is king," a philosophy first expressed by Bill Gates back in 1996.
That means that Google is always looking for content: Written work, videos, photos, podcasts, or anything else you can think of. If it's content, Google wants it. And one of the things they want most is written content.
(The second-most thing they want is video content. That's why YouTube, which is owned by Google, is so popular.)
"Content of the advertisers' ads plays a pivotal role in search rank, as does competition for the job, location of the job and impacting competition," said Baird.
The more content you create, the more Google's search engine spiders will visit your website to see what new information they can find. The more they visit, the higher your content will rank. So if you post regular content to your website (such as blog posts or videos), you can increase the number of times the spiders visit your website and increase your search rankings compared to your competitors. The more you post, the more Google visits.
"As a First Amendment-protected newsroom that creates daily news stories, features, and classified ads, our newspaper is one of the biggest sources of content in this part of the country," said Letty Acosta, Regional Director, Digital Strategy & Revenues for The Berkshire Eagle. "We are a regular source of written content and photos."
And since The Berkshire Eagle is publishing several pieces of content on a daily basis, it gets a lot of attention from Google. That means that job postings will also get a lot of attention from Google, which is how your job openings will rank high during local searches.
"Bringing people back into the workforce on our multi-channel platform is very important to us here at the Berkshire Eagle," said Gary W. Lavariere, Chief Revenue Officer of the Eagle. "We want to make sure we have the most integrative , most user-friendly way of connecting businesses with their future candidates, and ShopLocal Jobs accomplishes that goal."
The Berkshire Eagle and its partner papers serve as a one-stop-shop for digital advertising, sponsored content, and job postings. We offer customized recruitment solutions based on your business' staffing requirements and workload. With the Berkshire Eagle, you can reach more candidates with your print and digital products, as well as our regional partnerships. To learn more about placing job ads, call us at (800) 245-0254.