PITTSFIELD — Mayor Linda Tyer reports that the city's vaccination effort is going well and that the community's response to Pittsfield's COVID-19 awareness campaign, Bring Back the Joys of Life, has been welcoming.
Now two weeks in, the campaign asks everyone to take care of their community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since the roll-out of the campaign, we’ve heard a lot of positive feedback, and that speaks to the heart of this critical message. It really is all about encouraging people to stay in the fight for the long haul. Please continue to keep doing all the right things: wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, and now, get vaccinated when you’re eligible," says Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer.
City vaccination clinics have run seamlessly, thanks to the collaborative efforts of local health and safety officials, says Tyer.
"We are excited to keep this process moving forward as more vaccine is made available," says Tyer.
Tyer encourages residents to frequently check the city’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline, 413-449-5575, which will be updated as information is available.
To learn more about Pittsfield’s coronavirus response and resources, visit cityofpittsfield.org. Tune into PCTV for Mayor Linda Tyer’s weekly COVID-19 update on Fridays, or watch them on the city’s and Tyer’s Facebook pages. Broadcast times vary, based on the release of state guidance and data, but often air around 3 p.m.