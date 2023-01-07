Attorneys John J. Martin, Jr., Andrew M. Hochberg, and David R. Cianflone are pleased to announce the formation of a new law firm in Pittsfield. Located on the fifth floor of the Berkshire Eagle Clock Tower Building at 75 South Church St., with offices in North Adams, the new firm brings together a team of established, highly skilled legal professionals with decades of combined experience.
John Martin, Jr. and his three sons, Tom, Mike, and Dan Martin, along with David Cianflone and Tony Massimiano are all presently partners of Martin & Oliveira. They have joined Andrew Hochberg and his son, Josh, Shaun Mahoney, and William Landa, along with James Sisto, managing director of Berkshire Elder Law Center, PC in North Adams, to form MARTIN HOCHBERG & CIANFLONE as of the first of the year. Francis B. Marinaro, former Register of the Berkshire County Family and Probate Court, will also serve as Firm Administrator and Director of Community Relations & Client Development.
The firm’s family tradition runs deep. David Cianflone, John Martin, and Bill Landa all practiced law with their fathers. Currently, Martin and Hochberg are practicing with their sons. The multi-generational law firm combines three generations of experience in family law, civil and criminal litigation, personal injury, real estate transactions and in estate planning.
MARTIN HOCHBERG & CIANFLONE brings together several of the Berkshires’ top lawyers. Their team of 11 attorneys and 17 highly skilled paraprofessionals is uniquely qualified to provide the highest quality legal service possible. “The affiliation works well because each of our law practices complement each other.” John Jr. said.
A family business
The decades-long story of MARTIN HOCHBERG & CIANFLONE is one of continuous evolution, but one theme stays constant through every merger and name change: family.
In 1958, attorney John “Jack” Martin established his own law firm in Pittsfield. In 1986, Jack’s son, John Jr., returned home to join his father’s practice after finishing a stint in Boston, where he had spent several years with a national accounting firm and then in banking. John, who is also a CPA, had obtained his law degree by attending law school at night while working full time.
In 2012, John Jr.’s son, Thomas, joined the firm, upgrading the office from a father-son practice to a three-generation institution. Brothers Michael and Daniel followed in 2013 and 2017, respectively.
Andrew Hochberg first came to the Berkshires in 1977, as the school librarian at Taconic High School. He graduated Cum Laude from Western New England College School of Law in 1983 and proceeded to serve as an attorney in the United States Coast Guard, where he brought a case to and appeared before the United States Supreme Court. During those four years in the Coast Guard, Andrew knew all along that he wanted to return to Berkshire County. He followed through on that wish and in 1990 he established his own practice in Pittsfield.
In 2015, the firm changed its name from Andrew M. Hochberg, P.C. to Hochberg Law Offices after Andrew’s son, Josh, joined the firm. Josh had spent five years at the Committee for Public Counsel Services as a trial attorney in the public defender division prior to entering private practice.
Senior partner David Cianflone is also a second-generation Berkshire attorney. In 1983, he joined the firm started by his father, Ralph Cianflone. He remained with the office, Cianflone & Cianflone, until 2019, when he merged his private practice with that of Martin & Oliveira. Tony Massimiano, a Williams College graduate and former law clerk for the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, joined Martin & Oliveira in 2017. William I. Landa also brings a long family history in the legal community to the firm, dating back to 1955 when his father, the late Samuel Landa (also City Solicitor of Pittsfield for many years) began a practice that became the firm of Landa & Landa, when William joined in 1991.
“The upside of working with one of your children can’t be measured,” Andrew wrote. “I have the confidence of knowing that I have a talented and qualified partner who I can trust implicitly, and who knows that he and I will support each other in all the challenges that affect the practice of law, legally, ethically, and financially.”
Beyond the value it brings within the office, the multi-generational aspect of MARTIN HOCHBERG & CIANFLONE benefits clients, as well.
“I have always taken the approach that I wanted to make sure that our clients don’t need to worry and that their affairs are well taken care of,” Andrew explained. “The next generation of lawyers, is of tremendous importance to that end.”
That’s not to say that the senior partners have any intention of turning things over to the younger generation anytime soon. “I love what I do, and I have the pure joy and privilege to work with my three sons every day,” John Jr. said. “I get to work with a host of talented attorneys who are also my friends, and I am surrounded by an outstanding support staff of dedicated and hard-working professionals. Why would I want to do anything else?”
Combining expertise
When asked why he and his sons along with David Cianflone and Tony Massimiano were joining forces with Jim Sisto and the Hochberg group, John Martin Jr. explained that “currently, most of our attorneys engage in what can be described as a transaction practice. Estate planning, probate administration, real estate conveyancing and business law are our forte. But in order to provide a full array of services, we recognized the need to strengthen our litigation department and trial court practice.”
To address this need, the firms are forming what he calls a “strategic alliance.”
“Current and future clients will enjoy the benefits of a firm that can provide a broad spectrum of legal services, as we often find that clients’ concerns are not limited to one area. For example, clients may have to deal with domestic issues involving divorce, custody, and ultimately the transfer of real estate,” Andrew Hochberg noted.
John Martin expanded on the benefit to the clients of the firm, explaining that, “David Cianflone is a highly regarded domestic relations attorney. The Hochberg group has been recognized locally for their successful civil and criminal trial practice for decades and the focus of our lawyers has been commercial and residential real estate, estate planning, probate, and business law. By coming together, we will be better able to serve the community as a full-service law firm, capable of providing most every type of legal service that our clients need.”
What does this mean for current clients?
“The transition for clients will mean that Hochberg Law Offices’ current clients will have access to the same services and support they have come to expect but will also have broader business planning and estate planning services available at their expanded suite of offices at the Clock Tower Business Park,” Andrew remarked. Parking will be easier too. “We expect a smooth transition to all our clients’ representation and full support for their legal needs.”
MARTIN HOCHBERG & CIANFLONE can be reached at their new number: (413) 499-2323, by email at mail@MHCattorneys.com or by visiting them at their website www.MHCattorneys.com.
Their offices are located on the fifth floor of the Clock Tower Business Center, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, and at 33 Main St., Suite 3, North Adams.
MARTIN HOCHBERG & CIANFLONE is also hiring a full-time support staff position and associate trial attorney. Interested candidates should call or forward their resume to the contact information provided above.