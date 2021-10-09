Morrison’s Home Improvement has been a community fixture for over 25 years and has been rated the best contractor five years in a row by The Berkshire Eagle. Owner Steve Morrison attributes the longevity and excellent service to two aspects:
“The customer is the boss in every interaction – whether it’s installing one window or refurbishing a centuries old home – we use the same level of care and professionalism,” he said. “When we say we’re ‘Simply Amazing,’ it’s not just a slogan, it’s a way of life. Customer satisfaction is our main goal.”
With a mix of historic houses and newer structures, Morrison’s has the expertise to turn dreams into reality.
The folks at Morrison’s have met with customers who lament that they’ve fallen out of love with their home over the years. But the creative and solutions-oriented team often shows clients that a few updates can go a long way.
Morrison’s Home Improvement offers both interior remodeling services such as kitchens, baths, custom cabinetry, painting and more. The team also offer extensive exterior services including outdoor kitchen installs, deck and porch installations, fireplace and chimney builds, and screen mesh installations. No type of home improvement project is out of Morrison’s scope. Excavation services, historic refurbishments and handicap accessible renovations are all within our skill set. The staff is ready and available to get remodeling projects started quickly.
The company’s extensive kitchen and bath showroom helps customers visualize their new room before construction even begins. Staff are also licensed and insured to give peace of mind. But the service doesn’t stop there. If a client is concerned about paying for everything up front, Morrison’s will help work with them through financing plans. And every job comes with a free estimate.
Besides the accolades from Berkshire Eagle readers, several social media sites have given Morrison’s high ratings. Its Facebook rating is 4.7 out of 5 stars, the Google rating is 3.9 out of 4 stars and on Yelp, Morrison’s rated 3.5 out 4 stars.
Need more proof? Check out years of testimonials from customers who are more than pleased with their new improvements – they are “simply amazed.”