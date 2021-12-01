For many the lawn mowers are put away, the garden has given up its last tomato, and visions of holiday fun are on many minds. And now it’s time to prepare your garden for success next spring.
Meadow Farm, Whitney’s Farm & Garden Center, and H.D. Reynolds Sales and Service got you through spring, summer, and fall, so why not use the winter to get ready for spring?
Employees at H.D. Reynolds Sales and Service remind everyone that now is the time to get your garden tools serviced. If your snow thrower hasn’t had its yearly maintenance, there’s no time to waste. It’s the perfect time to have your lawn tractor, chainsaw or brush cutter serviced so it’s ready to tackle spring.
They provide full-service outdoor power repair, whether you’re looking for a major engineering or annual maintenance, and their experienced team will handle the work quickly and affordably. If you need a part for your power equipment, H.D. Reynolds has the best inventory.
If you’re in the market for a new snow thrower or lawn tractor, H.D. Reynolds has an inventory of new vehicles from which to choose. There also is an excellent inventory of used equipment for sale. You can find them at 37 Nobody’s Road in Cheshire, Massachusetts.
Once the tractors, throwers, and trimmers are freshened up, you might want to make sure you’ve got all you need to put your lawn and garden to bed for winter. Head over to Meadow Farm in South Lee. There you will find the topsoil, mulch, gravel and compost you need.
Open since 2008, Meadow Farm has served all of Berkshire County, from the Connecticut line to Williamstown and Clarksburg. Owner Tom Touponce is just a phone call away and ready to deliver.
The Meadow Farm compost facility is now accepting wood waste, lawn waste and food waste. Give them a call to check their hours of operation or to answer any questions.
On the heels of its successful Pumpkin Fest, Whitney’s Farm & Garden Center is ready to take you holiday pie orders and provide you everything you need for your feasts and festivities. This full-service farm market and garden center has been providing fresh fruits and vegetables for more than 80 years. It was voted best farm stand in the Best of the Berkshires 2021.
The third generation of owners also has a bakery and deli to help you feed Santa and his elves. While you’re picking up those goodies, you can also restock firewood or stove pellets. The store also features propane refills, so be sure to stock up for the chilly nights ahead.
Whatever your needs as winter approaches, these fabulous foundations in the Berkshires have what you need.