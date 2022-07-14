What to look for in snacks for active kids
Protein
What it does: Helps build and repair muscle tissue
Where to find it: Lean meat, fish, eggs, milk, yogurt, nuts, legumes (beans, peas and peanuts), whole grains
Calcium
What it does: Supports strong bones to reduce risk of injury
Where to find it: Milk, yogurt, cheese, leafy green vegetables like kale and okra
Iron
What it does: Increases the blood’s ability to carry oxygen through the body
Where to find it: Lean red meat, beans, nuts, dried fruits
Carbohydrates
What they do: Provide energy to fuel physical activity
Where to find them: Fresh fruits and vegetables, potatoes, legumes, nuts, quinoa, brown rice, oats