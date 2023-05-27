David is 19 and has lived in state custody since he was 3. He arrived at Hillcrest Educational Centers, Inc. two years ago with severe psychiatric challenges and very little schooling.
His aggressive behavior required one-on-one supervision and prohibited even the use of a pencil. Program after program deemed him too difficult to help — until he reached Hillcrest.
Today, with patience and guidance from Hillcrest staff, he’s finally found a sense of family. Remarkably, he is set to earn his high school diploma.
“I had learned to expect people to give up on me or leave,” David said. “Hillcrest staff changed that. They’ve been with me through ups and downs and have never let me down. Most importantly, they helped me believe in myself and understand that I can do great things.”
GIVING CHILDREN AND FAMILIES A REASON FOR HOPE
Hillcrest Educational Centers, Inc. is one of three subsidiaries of the nonprofit Hillcrest Educational Foundation, which employs more than 500 people in Berkshire County. It provides a range of clinical, psychological and special education services for children, adolescents and families in Berkshire County and across the Northeast.
Many of Hillcrest’s clients have no other options for care. This, coupled with its unique offerings and track record of success, means demand for its services almost always outpace available resources. To meet those needs, Berkshire Bank provided the agency with the financial solutions it needed to refinance its entire business operation twice over the past 10 years.
“We’re a large nonprofit with complex financial needs,” said Shaun Cusson, Hillcrest’s president and CEO. “We have a great relationship with many financial institutions in the area, but Berkshire Bank was the only local bank with the size and scope to refinance our business. We needed to restructure debt and have enough left over to do capital improvements without having a big impact on our debt service.”
As a result, Hillcrest was able to make multimillion-dollar enhancements to sites in Pittsfield and Lenox, giving more children and families a reason for hope. In Pittsfield, it bought the closed St. Mark’s School, gave it a top-to-bottom renovation, and reopened it as Hillcrest Academy for its day school program. In Lenox, its nearly finished with a project to modernize and more than double the size of the school building at its Highpoint residential program campus with the addition of 7,500 square feet of academic space.
INVESTING IN A BETTER FUTURE FOR CLIENTS AND COMMUNITIES
Hillcrest Academy not only kept a neighborhood school alive. It’s made a state-of-the-art gymnasium and new commercial-grade kitchen available for community use as well. The local Meals on Wheels chapter often cooks meals in the kitchen and the gym’s retractable 20-foot screen is also perfect for staff movie nights and events for other local nonprofits.
Lori Gazzillo Kiely, Berkshire Bank’s regional president for Berkshire County and director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation, said both organizations believe that in order to create a brighter future, we have to find ways to unlock our shared potential.
“Where you bank matters,” Gazzillo Kiely said. “For more than 175 years, Berkshire Bank has been an engine for positive change in our communities.”
Cusson added that Hillcrest and Berkshire also share the same core values. “Berkshire Bank is a local bank with local decisionmakers,” he said. “Berkshire has always been there for us. When I need something, I call people I’ve known for years and who live right here in the Berkshires.”